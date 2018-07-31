Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : MPs call for new powers for watchdog after inaction on RBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed outside of a branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog should get new powers to regulate business loans after it was unable to punish Royal Bank of Scotland for its "deficient" treatment of customers, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Tuesday it was taking no enforcement action against the bank or staff in its Global Restructuring Group (GRG) unit, accused by small firms of stripping their assets between 2008 and 2013.

FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the watchdog's powers to take action against GRG were very limited given that commercial lending is largely unregulated.

"After carefully considering all the evidence we have concluded that our powers to discipline for misconduct do not apply and that an action in relation to senior management for lack of fitness and propriety would not have reasonable prospects of success," Bailey said in a statement.

The powers parliament gave the FCA, created in the aftermath of the financial crisis, do not enable it to take disciplinary action such as fining RBS or an individual, the watchdog said.

The RBS unit has been accused by customers of driving them to bankruptcy in order to pick up their assets on the cheap.

The FCA's review found no evidence that RBS transferred otherwise viable small businesses to GRG to profit from their restructuring or insolvency.

"It did, however, identify that many aspects of GRG’s culture, governance and practices were deficient and that in some areas the inappropriate treatment of customers was widespread and systematic," the FCA said.

"These failures are significant and might ordinarily trigger disciplinary action if they occurred in a regulated business," it said.

"The fact that we can’t take action in no way condones the behaviour of RBS. We expect high standards from the firms we regulate and RBS fell well short in its treatment of GRG customers," Bailey said.

RBS, in which the state has a 70 percent stake after a taxpayer bailout during the financial crisis, has rejected the most serious allegations against the unit, but it has accepted some wrongdoing.

NEED FOR CHANGE

Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC), said the FCA's decision would be disappointing and bewildering for firms caught up in GRG's actions.

"This demonstrates the need for a change in how lending for SMEs (small and medium-sized businesses) is regulated," Morgan said in a statement.

"The government should ... urgently consider what additional powers the FCA requires to act in cases such as GRG," she said.

Kevin Hollinrake, an MP who co-chairs the All-Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking, said the FCA should release all the evidence it has on GRG.

"As lawmakers we have an obligation to the public to ensure that those who are responsible are accountable and not untouchable, as indeed is the case now where the individuals responsible are protected by the regulatory inadequacy of our current system," Hollinrake said in a statement.

Nikki Turner, director of the SME Alliance, which represents small firms affected by bank misconduct, said members of the group were "shocked and disappointed" by the FCA's decision.

"We were not expecting this whitewash and we can only wonder who the FCA has interviewed to reach its bizarre and cynical conclusions?" Turner said.

RBS Chairman Howard Davies said the bank's board welcomed the FCA's decision, and continues to focus on ensuring past mistakes cannot be repeated.

"We ... will reflect carefully on its [the FCA's] findings to learn any further lessons from what was a hugely challenging time for the bank, its customers and the wider economy," he said in a statement.

In an internal memo released earlier, a junior manager told GRG staff: "Rope: Sometimes you just have to let customers hang themselves. You have then gained their trust and they know what's coming when they fail to deliver."

Other correspondence told staff to "Just Hit Budget".

The FCA said the "Just Hit Budget" document should not have been produced or circulated, though it said there was no evidence that senior management knew or approved it.

The watchdog said it found no evidence that any member of senior management was dishonest or lacking in integrity.

RBS set aside 400 million pounds to compensate thousands of small businesses that said they were mistreated by the GRG.

The bank said this month however that the scheme would close to new complaints after paying out just 10 million pounds so far for direct losses.

RBS shares were trading 1.6 percent higher at 1205 GMT, outpacing the broader market.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Emma Rumney; Editing by Adrian Croft)

By Huw Jones and Emma Rumney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
02:46pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : MPs call for new powers for watchdog after inaction on ..
RE
01:33pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Cost pressures rise to highest levels in seven years fo..
PU
12:30pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : MPs call for watchdog powers to regulate company loans
RE
11:49aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK's Financial Conduct Authority Won't Punish RBS Over ..
DJ
11:48aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS responds to FCA update on GRG
PU
11:21aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK watchdog takes no action against RBS' restructuring ..
RE
07/30ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Signs - Economics Weekly
PU
07/27ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Stuck in orbit - Economics Weekly
PU
07/25UK watchdog proposes minimum rate on older cash accounts
RE
07/24ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Optimism high for mid-market businesses
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/22Non-U.S. multinational banks perk up as eurozone economy revives 
06/19Financial upgrades 
06/15Financials take a beating as trade spat intensifies 
06/14European banks slip as ECB plans end to bond-buying, maintains interest rates 
06/05Tesla Shareholders Will Vote On Critical Executive Decisions (Wall Street Bre.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 910 M
EBIT 2018 5 036 M
Net income 2018 899 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 34,19
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,26x
Capitalization 29 827 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-8.81%39 159
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.59%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%284 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%242 337
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.