Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : NatWest surpasses target by teaching another 1.5 million young people about money

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Since this commitment, NatWest has reached a further 1.5 million young people through MoneySense's free and impartial financial education resources, thanks to the support of staff, volunteers and school teachers.

Financial Research from the Money Advice Service shows increasing evidence that by the age of seven, children have developed their attitude and values towards money which are likely to stay with them for life. Only 43% of young people are confident managing their money, 59% of 16-17 year olds can't read a pay slip and 32% have no experience of putting money into a bank account. With ever-evolving technology and trends continuing towards less physical cash, MoneySense plays a vital role in young people's financial education from primary school to high school.

Kirsty Britz, Director of Sustainable Banking, NatWest, said: 'We are delighted to have reached and exceeded our target - teaching 1.5 million more young people about money. At NatWest, we know the importance of developing good money habits early, so I'm pleased we've also been able to enhance our service to recognise those schools that want to go one step further in encouraging children and young people to learn about money management in school and at home.

'The need for financial education is clear. More than a third of parents worry about their children asking them a question about money that they themselves can't answer. The earlier that we can intervene and support teachers and parents to provide up-to-date information to their students, the better. I'd encourage schools and parents alike to use these free NatWest resources in their classrooms, and at home - it's easy to register at mymoneysense.com.'

MoneySense School Accreditation Programme

Schools can now get involved in the MoneySense School Accreditation Programme, which has been designed to encourage all pupils to participate in financial education, taking learning out of the classroom and into the day-to-day lives of young people. MoneySense accredited schools proactively introduce parents to the resources available through the MoneySense website in school communications so that financial education can continue at home and improve parent's knowledge and confidence when talking to their children about money.

Heymann Primary School in the borough of Rushcliffe is one of 30 schools which are already involved in the programme.

Kenneth Clarke, MP for Rushcliffe: 'It is vital that we teach young people about money in a way that is engaging and sensible. I would therefore like to recognise Heymann Primary for their commitment to ensuring every pupil receives financial education while they are in primary school and welcome the MoneySense accreditation programme.

'I'd also like to commend NatWest for exceeding their financial education target of teaching another 1 million young people about money by the end of this year. I would strongly recommend all schools to use these essential free resources to help teach children and young people about money and finances.'

About MoneySense

NatWest MoneySense is the free and impartial flagship financial education programme from NatWest for 5-18 year-olds, helping young people to make sense of money and build a better financial future.

Earlier this year, NatWest MoneySense introduced a new workshop module to teach young people aged 8-12 about the importance of avoiding scams and increase their awareness of fraud. The fraud workshop saw pupils having to solve a number of clues and identify different types of fraud to help them learn how to keep themselves and their families safe from fraud and scams. This year, MoneySense has also introduced resources specially designed for children with special educational needs and disabilities, as well as modules designed to tackle the increasing number of Money Mule schemes and gambling related issues facing young people.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
04:28pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest surpasses target by teaching another 1.5 millio..
PU
07/20ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS to close small firms redress scheme to new claims
RE
07/20ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : GRG complaints process in UK to close to new complaints..
PU
07/20RBS Appoints Bruce Fletcher as Chief Risk Officer
DJ
07/20ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS hires HSBC's Fletcher as new chief risk officer
RE
07/20ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS appoints Bruce Fletcher as new Group Chief Risk Off..
PU
07/18ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : New bilingual books aim to reduce fraud scams in Wales
PU
07/18Lloyds Remains Top U.K. Mortgage Lender as Challenger Banks Grow Rapidly
DJ
07/16ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Raises GBP50.7 Million in Share Issue
DJ
07/16ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Allotment and Issue of New Ordinary Shares
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/22Non-U.S. multinational banks perk up as eurozone economy revives 
06/19Financial upgrades 
06/15Financials take a beating as trade spat intensifies 
06/14European banks slip as ECB plans end to bond-buying, maintains interest rates 
06/05Tesla Shareholders Will Vote On Critical Executive Decisions (Wall Street Bre.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 910 M
EBIT 2018 5 036 M
Net income 2018 899 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 32,61
P/E ratio 2019 11,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 29 083 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-13.02%38 449
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.06%374 151
BANK OF AMERICA2.07%300 835
WELLS FARGO-7.02%274 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.77%267 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%229 597
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.