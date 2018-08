-- Royal Bank of Scotland has approached Morgan Stanley's joint head of global financial institutions, William Chalmers, as one of a number of candidates to be its next chief financial officer, reports Sky News, citing unknown sources.

-- Sources say there is also at least one internal candidate to replace outgoing CFO Ewen Stevenson, according to Sky.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2vebHJQ

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]