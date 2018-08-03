Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Pays First Dividend Since Financial Crisis -- Update

By Max Colchester

LONDON -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC said Friday it would pay its first dividend in a decade, a milestone for a bank that was brought to its knees by the financial crisis.

RBS, which was bailed out by British taxpayers and remains under the control of the U.K. government, said it intended to pay a dividend of 2 pence a share subject to finalizing a fine from the U.S. Justice Department for packaging toxic mortgage-backed securities. The bank said it envisaged share buybacks and ramping up the dividend to a 40% payout ratio, subject to balance sheet stress-test results and the impact of Brexit.

Shares in the lender opened 2.6% higher Friday.

The announcement caps massive restructuring under which RBS shrunk from the world's biggest bank by assets to a U.K.-focused lender. After sucking up more than GBP50 billion ($65 billion) in losses, the bank is profitable again.

RBS said it made a GBP888 million net profit in the first half of the year, a drop on the year before, hit by the settlement with the Justice Department. Revenue dropped to GBP6.7 billion from GBP6.9 billion a year earlier on lower returns at its investment banking arm and the absence of a one-off gain that boosted the top line last year. The bottom line was propped up by record-low impairments.

RBS's management warned that Brexit would hit the bank's revenue. "The economy is running at the slowest rates of the last nine to 10 years," said Chief Executive Ross McEwan. He called for more clarity on Brexit and said he had given up hope that banks would still be able to sell products across the European Union while based in the U.K.

RBS's management, after spending years dealing with a long list of legacy issues, is now focusing on improving its franchise. Mr. McEwan called time on "what has been a long decade...we can now invest in the future of the bank," he said.

Write to Max Colchester at [email protected]