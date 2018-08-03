Log in
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Pays First Dividend Since Financial Crisis -- Update

08/03/2018 | 09:41am CEST

By Max Colchester

LONDON -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC said Friday it would pay its first dividend in a decade, a milestone for a bank that was brought to its knees by the financial crisis.

RBS, which was bailed out by British taxpayers and remains under the control of the U.K. government, said it intended to pay a dividend of 2 pence a share subject to finalizing a fine from the U.S. Justice Department for packaging toxic mortgage-backed securities. The bank said it envisaged share buybacks and ramping up the dividend to a 40% payout ratio, subject to balance sheet stress-test results and the impact of Brexit.

Shares in the lender opened 2.6% higher Friday.

The announcement caps massive restructuring under which RBS shrunk from the world's biggest bank by assets to a U.K.-focused lender. After sucking up more than GBP50 billion ($65 billion) in losses, the bank is profitable again.

RBS said it made a GBP888 million net profit in the first half of the year, a drop on the year before, hit by the settlement with the Justice Department. Revenue dropped to GBP6.7 billion from GBP6.9 billion a year earlier on lower returns at its investment banking arm and the absence of a one-off gain that boosted the top line last year. The bottom line was propped up by record-low impairments.

RBS's management warned that Brexit would hit the bank's revenue. "The economy is running at the slowest rates of the last nine to 10 years," said Chief Executive Ross McEwan. He called for more clarity on Brexit and said he had given up hope that banks would still be able to sell products across the European Union while based in the U.K.

RBS's management, after spending years dealing with a long list of legacy issues, is now focusing on improving its franchise. Mr. McEwan called time on "what has been a long decade...we can now invest in the future of the bank," he said.

Write to Max Colchester at [email protected]

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 917 M
EBIT 2018 5 036 M
Net income 2018 899 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 33,73
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 30 626 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-10.04%39 879
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.61%391 379
BANK OF AMERICA5.96%313 103
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%287 370
WELLS FARGO-3.92%279 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%242 363
