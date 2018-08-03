Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS announces first dividend in a decade

The state-owned bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 2 pence per share, subject to a $4.9 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) being finalised.

The British government will receive 150 million pounds from the dividend payment thanks to its 62 percent stake in the bank, according to a Reuters calculation.

Its attributable profit for the second quarter stood at 96 million pounds, a much better result than the 741 million pound loss expected by analysts according to a bank-compiled average of their forecasts.

RBS CEO Ross McEwan said the bank was pleased with its progress, even in an uncertain and highly competitive environment.

"We still have a lot more to do to achieve our ambition of being the best bank for customers in the UK and Republic of Ireland," he said in a statement. "However, with our major legacy issues largely behind us, we are able to fully focus on closing this gap."

RBS agreed the settlement with the DOJ, which relates to its selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the financial crisis, in May. The looming fine had blocked its return to dividends and the government from selling down its stake in the bank.

It booked a 1 billion pound charge related to the settlement in the quarter. Some analysts had not included this in their estimates.

The bank's conduct and litigation costs were also lower than some had expected due to an indemnity payment. They stood at 801 million pounds for the half-year.

RBS reported a common equity tier one capital ratio - a measure of banks' financial strength - of 16.1 percent, after accounting for the DOJ settlement, the impact of the dividend and after paying 3.5 billion pounds to shore up its pension fund.

