ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
My previous session
Most popular
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/02 05:35:14 pm
250.1 GBp   -1.61%
08:19aROYAL BANK OF S : RBS announces first dividend in a decade
08:12aROYAL BANK OF S : H1 Results 2018 Slides
08/02ROYAL BANK OF S : RBS updates on base rate move
News 
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS announces first dividend in a decade

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS announces first dividend in a decade

08/03/2018 | 08:19am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland announced its first dividend in a decade on Friday after reporting a pre-tax profit of 1.8 billion pounds for the first half of the year.

The state-owned bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 2 pence per share, subject to a $4.9 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) being finalised.

The British government will receive 150 million pounds from the dividend payment thanks to its 62 percent stake in the bank, according to a Reuters calculation.

Its attributable profit for the second quarter stood at 96 million pounds, a much better result than the 741 million pound loss expected by analysts according to a bank-compiled average of their forecasts.

RBS CEO Ross McEwan said the bank was pleased with its progress, even in an uncertain and highly competitive environment.

"We still have a lot more to do to achieve our ambition of being the best bank for customers in the UK and Republic of Ireland," he said in a statement. "However, with our major legacy issues largely behind us, we are able to fully focus on closing this gap."

RBS agreed the settlement with the DOJ, which relates to its selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the financial crisis, in May. The looming fine had blocked its return to dividends and the government from selling down its stake in the bank.

It booked a 1 billion pound charge related to the settlement in the quarter. Some analysts had not included this in their estimates.

The bank's conduct and litigation costs were also lower than some had expected due to an indemnity payment. They stood at 801 million pounds for the half-year.

RBS reported a common equity tier one capital ratio - a measure of banks' financial strength - of 16.1 percent, after accounting for the DOJ settlement, the impact of the dividend and after paying 3.5 billion pounds to shore up its pension fund.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Lawrence White and silvia Aloisi)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 917 M
EBIT 2018 5 036 M
Net income 2018 899 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 33,73
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 30 626 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-10.04%39 879
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.61%391 379
BANK OF AMERICA5.96%313 103
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%287 370
WELLS FARGO-3.92%279 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%242 363
