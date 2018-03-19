Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS planning digital-only bank - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 04:35pm CET
The logo of RBS bank is seen reflected in the windows of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland (>> Royal Bank of Scotland Group) is working on plans to create a standalone digital bank, Sky News reported on Monday, as small, app-only banks with low fees target traditional lenders' market share.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland is working on plans to create a standalone digital bank, Sky News reported on Monday, as small, app-only banks with low fees target traditional lenders' market share.

A spokeswoman for RBS declined to confirm the Sky News report but said the bank did need to launch new approaches to keep pace with rapid change in the industry.

"We're focussed on using automation and technology to deliver a more efficient banking experience that better reflects the changing way our customers now bank," the spokeswoman said.

New regulation intended to boost competition in British banking, the growing popularity of financial technology and declining footfall in branches has seen high-street lenders turn their attention to innovation and digitisation.

Lloyds Banking Group and RBS both unveiled technology investments in February, following branch closures and job cuts earlier as they try to adapt to change and cut costs.

Sky News said top executives at RBS had been assigned to the project, which was in the early stages and may not result in a new bank coming to market.

If it did, it would join recent upstarts like Monzo and Revolut, which have enjoyed rapid growth in recent years as their tech-driven propositions resonate with the young and tech savvy.

Monzo's user base surged by 300 percent to 450,000 in nine months last year, while Revolut had 1.5 million users across Europe in February.

Speaking at its results, when RBS reported its first annual profit in a decade, Chief Executive Ross McEwan said that the bank was shifting its focus to become "digital first".

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Stocks treated in this article : Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.55% 67.13 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
04:35pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS planning digital-only bank - Sky News
RE
03:04pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Planning to Develop Standalone Digital Bank -Sky Ne..
DJ
12:13pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Investor groups win vote on RBS shareholder committee
RE
03/16BoE says action needed to avert financial contract disruption after Brexit
RE
03/16Bank of England says UK's reliance on 'kindness of strangers' for finance is ..
RE
03/15Growth and regulatory changes come at a cost for OneSavings Bank
RE
03/15EXCLUSIVE : HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks
RE
03/15EXCLUSIVE : HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks
RE
03/15HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks
RE
03/14A shadow of former self, RBS investment bank starts comeback
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:48aInvestor groups win RBS shareholder vote 
03/07WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Weighed Down By Cohn Exit 
03/07RBS reaches $500M settlement with New York 
03/02RBS close to a multi-billion dollar settlement with U.S. regulators 
02/23Royal Bank of Scotland Group's (RBS) CEO Ross McEwan on Q4 2017 Results - Ear.. 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 13 004 M
EBIT 2018 5 239 M
Net income 2018 1 029 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 14,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 31 183 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Gro Technical Analysis Chart | RBS | GB00B7T77214 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-6.26%42 956
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.95%399 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.58%347 370
BANK OF AMERICA8.98%328 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.99%287 460
WELLS FARGO-7.86%279 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.