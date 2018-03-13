Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : UK budget watchdog pencils in 37.1 billion pound Brexit bill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 02:27pm CET
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government budget watchdog said on Tuesday it estimated the cost of settling Britain's outstanding liabilities to the European Union would be 37.1 billion pounds ($51.8 billion), three quarters of which would fall due in the next five years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility also said the British current account deficit remained large and was likely to fall only slowly, leaving the country vulnerable to a drop in investor confidence if there were a disorderly Brexit.

The economy was growing faster than its long-run potential, adding to inflation pressure, the OBR added.

"On the basis of the latest information, we judge that the economy was operating slightly above potential in the fourth quarter of 2017 – by 0.3 percent. This is 0.2 percentage points higher than we judged in November," it said.

($1 = 0.7160 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by David Stamp)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
02:27pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK budget watchdog pencils in 37.1 billion pound Brexit..
RE
03/09ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination of Enforcem..
AQ
03/07EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks - Bloomberg
RE
03/06ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Reaches $500 Million Settlement Over Mortgage Securitie..
DJ
03/06RBS reaches $500 million settlement with New York over mortgage securities
RE
03/02RBS COULD SETTLE WITH U.S. DEPARTMEN : Sky News
RE
03/02ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS could settle with U.S. Department of Justice within..
RE
02/28Britain makes compensation easier for bank payments fraud
RE
02/27Ireland to tighten regulation around distressed loan sales
RE
02/27British banks ordered to help people pay off credit card debts
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Weighed Down By Cohn Exit 
03/07RBS reaches $500M settlement with New York 
03/02RBS close to a multi-billion dollar settlement with U.S. regulators 
02/23Royal Bank of Scotland Group's (RBS) CEO Ross McEwan on Q4 2017 Results - Ear.. 
02/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : General Mills Goes Shopping For Pet Food 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 13 010 M
EBIT 2018 5 244 M
Net income 2018 1 172 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 12,70
P/E ratio 2019 11,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 31 423 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Gro Technical Analysis Chart | RBS | GB00B7T77214 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-5.54%43 632
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%409 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.52%354 206
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%335 174
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%288 464
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.