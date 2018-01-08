Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : UK financial watchdog bans, fines ex-RBS Libor trader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 02:44pm CET
The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London

Britain's financial watchdog fined ex-Royal Bank of Scotland trader Neil Danziger 250,000 pounds ($338,000) on Monday and barred him from working in financial services.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement it had found that between 2007 and 2010 Danziger, who traded products referenced to the Japanese Yen variant of Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate), was knowingly involved in the bank's manipulation of the benchmark rate.

Danziger disputes the FCA's findings and feels he is being "scapegoated for the systemic problems related to Libor", his lawyer, Ben Rose, a partner at law firm Hickman and Rose, said.

However, the ex-trader is too emotionally and financially drained to fight further, Rose said in a statement, adding: "He leaves it to others, better resourced, to press the FCA for answers, hopeful that, one day, the real truth will come out."

Danziger was dismissed over Libor-rigging at the end of 2011, after just over nine years with RBS, which was fined 390 million pounds by UK and U.S. authorities for its part in the global scandal that engulfed some of the world's biggest banks.

"Mr Danziger's reckless disregard of these standards (of market conduct) has no place in the financial services industry," Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said.

Libor underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions and is used to set rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages.

'WASH TRADES'

The FCA said Danziger had routinely made requests to RBS's primary Libor submitters to benefit his trading positions, and took those positions into account when acting as a substitute submitter. On two occasions, it said, he enlisted help from brokers to manipulate Libor.

Between 2008 and 2009, the watchdog said he entered into 28 "wash trades", two identical trades that cancel each other out.

The trades had no legitimate purpose other than to pay two broker firms as thanks for personal hospitality Danziger had received, the FCA said in its statement.

Danziger has denied that the trades and hospitality were connected.

In a notice of its decision on Danziger, the FCA detailed a phone call that one broker made to a colleague of Danziger's at RBS on June 26, 2009.

The broker said he had been out with Danziger the previous evening, and asked whether Danziger was in the office. He "owes me a little switchy today", the broker is alleged to have said.

The FCA said that in a separate phone call with another individual on the same day, the broker said he had run up a 2,000 pound drinks bill that evening and that Danziger had told him to "put a switch through".

The FCA said 'switch' was a term used for wash trade, and that Danziger executed one later that day.

The regulator first proposed action against Danziger in 2014, but this was put on hold due to a then ongoing investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)

By Emma Rumney and Kirstin Ridley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
02:44p ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK financial watchdog bans, fines ex-RBS Libor trader
01:42p ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : U.K. Regulator Fines, Bans Former RBS Trader for Rate M..
12:44p ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Catch-up - Economics Weekly
11:42a ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : U.K. Regulator Fines, Bans Former RBS Trader for Rate M..
01/05 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : De-listing notifications
01/04 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Q2 2017 RBS postcode lending
01/03 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
01/03 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Sells Lombard Loans for GBP150 Million -FT
01/03 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS sells $270 million worth of Lombard loans to Invest..
01/03 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS to Sell Asset Finance Unit to Specialist Lenders fo..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 More crisis-era settlements for RBS
2017 RBS : Brexit deal won't change relocation plans
2017 Irish Brexit risks and RBS closures
2017 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Royal Bank of Scotland Group's (RBS) CEO Ross McEwan on Q3 2017 Results - Ear..
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 12 876 M
EBIT 2017 4 404 M
Net income 2017 -532 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,56x
Capitalization 33 052 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Gro Technical Analysis Chart | RBS | GB00B7T77214 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,85  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sandy Crombie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-0.61%44 831
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.31%378 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%325 569
BANK OF AMERICA2.74%314 900
WELLS FARGO3.43%307 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%260 861
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.