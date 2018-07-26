Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Launches $25 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Soars -- Update

07/26/2018 | 09:00am CEST

By Sarah Kent

LONDON -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday launched an anticipated $25 billion share buyback program as the oil giant's earnings nearly tripled in the second quarter.

Shell said its quarterly profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis -- a number similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report -- was $5.2 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.9 billion a year earlier.

Profit was boosted by higher oil prices, which averaged nearly $75 a barrel in the second quarter. Shell has promised to use its newfound profits to reward investors, having flagged its plans to initiate a buyback program for months.

The company said it would buy back a maximum of $2 billion worth of shares over the next two months, and repurchase at least $25 billion by 2020, subject to market conditions.

French rival Total SA also reported a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit Thursday, at $3.72 billion compared with $2.04 billion a year earlier on the back of higher oil prices and higher production.

Write to Sarah Kent at [email protected]

