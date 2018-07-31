Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07/31/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

LONDON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on July 31, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

                     
                    Number of                        Volume          Venue           
                    "A"          Highest    Lowest   weighted
    Date of         shares       price      price    average price
    purchase        purchased    paid:      paid:    paid per share
                                 (GBp)      (GBp)     (GBp)        
    July 31, 2018   565,445      2640.50    2596.00   2621.96          LSE
    July 31, 2018   141,604      2640.00    2595.00   2622.16      Cboe Europe
                                                                     Equities
                                                                      (BXE)
    July 31, 2018   154,958      2640.00    2595.50   2622.18      Cboe Europe
                                                                     Equities
                                                                      (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/725062/Royal_Dutch_Shell_Transaction_in_own_shares.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
