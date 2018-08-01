Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08/01/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

LONDON, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)announces that on August 1, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

                                                   
    Aggregated information on  "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:            
                                                      
                                                 
    Date of         Number of   Highest  Lowest    Volume         Venue
    purchase       "A" shares   price    price     weighted
                    purchased   paid:    paid:     average price
                                GBp)     (GBp)     paid per share
                                                   (GBp)
                                                  
    August 01, 2018   628,200   2626.50  2564.00   2583.32        LSE
    August 01, 2018   158,500   2627.50  2564.50   2582.52        Cboe Europe
                                                                  Equities
                                                                  (BXE)
    August 01, 2018   173,300   2625.50  2564.00   2582.99        Cboe Europe
                                                                  Equities
                                                                  (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/725831/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares


SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
