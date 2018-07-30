Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDSB)
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07/30/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

LONDON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on July 30, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of
purchase

Number of "A"
shares
purchased

Highest price
paid:

(GBp)

Lowest price
paid:

(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

July 30, 2018

596,700

2616.00

2584.00

2598.86

LSE

July 30, 2018

 

147,100

 

2616.00

 

2584.00

 

2598.98

 

Cboe Europe
Equities
(BXE)

July 30, 2018

 

162,300

 

2615.00

 

2583.50

 

2599.10

 

Cboe Europe
Equities
(CXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724399/Royal_Dutch_Shell_Transactions.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300688592.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
