ROYAL MAIL    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL (RMG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Royal Mail : Straight outta (Gloucester)

02/16/2018 | 11:51pm CET
  • Cheltenham-based Royal Mail postman Darren Holtom becomes the official disc art designer for the cover of Public Enemy's 30th Anniversary album

They say greatness can be found in the most unexpected places, and the sleepy town of Cheltenham is hardly where you would expect to uncover the disc art designer for one of the most prominent rap collectives of all time.

Postman and life-long hip hop lover Darren Holtom, who has worked in the area for 15 ½ years, juggles his full time position at the Swindon Road Delivery Office alongside his work as a freelance music illustrator, which he has undertaken part time for a decade.

Darren's recent big break came when he was approached by iconic Public Enemy frontman Chuck D, who spotted his work on social media. The music mogul asked Darren if he would like to design the front cover for their seminal 30th anniversary album 'Nothing Is Quick in the Desert', which acts as his first front cover commission for an internationally renowned artist.

Darren Holtom said: 'Music - particularly hip hop music - is one of my lifelong passions, and the flexibility that comes with being a postman means that I can pursue my love of design and hip hop, in addition to doing a job I love, and have been doing for many years. I'm very excited for the future.'

Stephen Mitchell, Royal Mail Delivery Office Manager, said: 'All of our post men and women seem to have hidden talents; but it's amazing to have someone like Darren recognized for his gift.'

ENDS

Media Enquiries

Royal Mail press office 0207 449 8246

[email protected]

About Royal Mail plc

Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to more than 29 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.

Royal Mail plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 22:50:01 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 10 162 M
EBIT 2018 493 M
Net income 2018 261 M
Debt 2018 129 M
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 26,48
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 5 400 M
Chart ROYAL MAIL
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail Technical Analysis Chart | RMG | GB00BDVZYZ77 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moya M. Greene Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Peter James Long Chairman
Sue Whalley Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Campbell Simpson Chief Finance Officer
Phil Morris Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL21.06%7 633
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-10.53%91 861
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.49%65 641
DEUTSCHE POST-7.45%56 689
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON-1.58%11 314
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.29%10 466
