Royal Mail : Straight outta (Gloucester)

Cheltenham-based Royal Mail postman Darren Holtom becomes the official disc art designer for the cover of Public Enemy's 30th Anniversary album

They say greatness can be found in the most unexpected places, and the sleepy town of Cheltenham is hardly where you would expect to uncover the disc art designer for one of the most prominent rap collectives of all time.

Postman and life-long hip hop lover Darren Holtom, who has worked in the area for 15 ½ years, juggles his full time position at the Swindon Road Delivery Office alongside his work as a freelance music illustrator, which he has undertaken part time for a decade.

Darren's recent big break came when he was approached by iconic Public Enemy frontman Chuck D, who spotted his work on social media. The music mogul asked Darren if he would like to design the front cover for their seminal 30th anniversary album 'Nothing Is Quick in the Desert', which acts as his first front cover commission for an internationally renowned artist.

Darren Holtom said: 'Music - particularly hip hop music - is one of my lifelong passions, and the flexibility that comes with being a postman means that I can pursue my love of design and hip hop, in addition to doing a job I love, and have been doing for many years. I'm very excited for the future.'

Stephen Mitchell, Royal Mail Delivery Office Manager, said: 'All of our post men and women seem to have hidden talents; but it's amazing to have someone like Darren recognized for his gift.'

