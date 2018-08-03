Royal Mail : USA is UK’s Top Exporting Hotspot

UK businesses export the most parcels to USA, France and Germany

Australia and Ireland also feature in the top five for UK business parcels

The USA has been the UK's top exporting hotspot destinations for the last four years

UK businesses send the most letters to Germany, Ireland and France

The most imports for parcels come from China, followed by Germany, USA, Netherlands and Switzerland

The most inbound letters come from USA and have done so for the last three years

The USA, the largest economy in the world*, is the UK's top exporting hotspot for business parcels, according to Royal Mail data for the financial year 2017/18. France and Germany take the second and third spots, respectively. Australia takes fourth and Ireland fifth place. The USA has been the UK's top exporting hotspot for the last four years. France and Germany have also featured in the top five for UK business parcels over this time period. With global reach and the leading enabler of ecommerce in the UK, Royal Mail is well placed to observe trends across the industry.

When it comes to letters, UK businesses send the most to Germany, Ireland and France. USA and Australia also feature in the top five. Ireland has been in the top two for the last four years.

The top five countries that the UK imports goods from remains unchanged over the last three years. China leads the way followed by Germany, USA, Netherlands and Switzerland. For letters, the most inbound have come from USA for the last three years. France and Germany are also in the top three destinations.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail Parcels said'Ecommerce is becoming increasingly globalised in today's market. Exporting and importing is key for many businesses and it is crucial that they select a delivery partner that is committed to a secure and efficient service. Royal Mail's scale and global reach make us the natural choice for such businesses.'

Ends

For journalist enquiries contact:

Jasmin Prichard, Royal Mail press office

Email: [email protected]

Royal Mail press office: 020 7449 8246

Note to editors

*https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/04/the-worlds-biggest-economies-in-2018/

The data is based on Royal Mail net revenue for the financial year:

2017 export and import data is based on figures from April 2017 - March 2018

2016 export and import data is based on figures from April 2016 - March 2017

2015 export and import data is based on figures from April 2015 - March 2016

2014 export data is based on figures from April 2014 - March 2015

Data tables:

Export business parcels

2017/18 2016/17 2015/16 2014/15 1 USA USA USA USA 2 France France Germany France 3 Germany Germany Australia Germany 4 Australia Canada France Australia 5 Ireland Italy Ireland Ireland 6 Canada Australia Canada Italy 7 Italy Ireland Italy Canada 8 Spain Spain Norway Norway 9 Japan Japan Switzerland Spain 10 China China China Belgium

Export business letters

2017/18 2016/17 2015/16 2014/15 1 Germany Ireland Ireland Ireland 2 Ireland France Germany Germany 3 France USA USA France 4 USA Germany France USA 5 Australia Australia Australia Australia 6 Italy Italy Italy Italy 7 Spain Spain Canada Spain 8 Canada Canada Spain Canada 9 Japan Japan Switzerland Switzerland 10 Switzerland Switzerland Netherlands Belgium

Import parcels

2017/18 2016/17 2015/16 1 China China China 2 Germany Germany Germany 3 USA USA USA 4 Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands 5 Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland 6 Ireland Ireland Ireland 7 Belgium Hong Kong Hong Kong 8 Hong Kong Belgium Singapore 9 France Australia Belgium 10 Australia France Australia

Import letters

2017/18 2016/17 2015/16 1 USA USA USA 2 Germany France Germany 3 France Germany France 4 Switzerland Australia Australia 5 Ireland Switzerland Ireland 6 Netherlands Ireland Switzerland 7 Australia Netherlands Netherlands 8 Canada Canada Canada 9 Spain Spain Spain 10 Malaysia Sweden Malaysia

About Royal Mail plc

Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to around 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.