News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Mail : USA is UK's Top Exporting Hotspot

08/03/2018 | 12:36pm CEST
  • UK businesses export the most parcels to USA, France and Germany
  • Australia and Ireland also feature in the top five for UK business parcels
  • The USA has been the UK's top exporting hotspot destinations for the last four years
  • UK businesses send the most letters to Germany, Ireland and France
  • The most imports for parcels come from China, followed by Germany, USA, Netherlands and Switzerland
  • The most inbound letters come from USA and have done so for the last three years

The USA, the largest economy in the world*, is the UK's top exporting hotspot for business parcels, according to Royal Mail data for the financial year 2017/18. France and Germany take the second and third spots, respectively. Australia takes fourth and Ireland fifth place. The USA has been the UK's top exporting hotspot for the last four years. France and Germany have also featured in the top five for UK business parcels over this time period. With global reach and the leading enabler of ecommerce in the UK, Royal Mail is well placed to observe trends across the industry.

When it comes to letters, UK businesses send the most to Germany, Ireland and France. USA and Australia also feature in the top five. Ireland has been in the top two for the last four years.

The top five countries that the UK imports goods from remains unchanged over the last three years. China leads the way followed by Germany, USA, Netherlands and Switzerland. For letters, the most inbound have come from USA for the last three years. France and Germany are also in the top three destinations.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail Parcels said'Ecommerce is becoming increasingly globalised in today's market. Exporting and importing is key for many businesses and it is crucial that they select a delivery partner that is committed to a secure and efficient service. Royal Mail's scale and global reach make us the natural choice for such businesses.'

Ends

For journalist enquiries contact:

Jasmin Prichard, Royal Mail press office

Email: [email protected]

Royal Mail press office: 020 7449 8246

Note to editors

*https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/04/the-worlds-biggest-economies-in-2018/

The data is based on Royal Mail net revenue for the financial year:

  • 2017 export and import data is based on figures from April 2017 - March 2018
  • 2016 export and import data is based on figures from April 2016 - March 2017
  • 2015 export and import data is based on figures from April 2015 - March 2016
  • 2014 export data is based on figures from April 2014 - March 2015

Data tables:

Export business parcels

2017/18

2016/17

2015/16

2014/15

1

USA

USA

USA

USA

2

France

France

Germany

France

3

Germany

Germany

Australia

Germany

4

Australia

Canada

France

Australia

5

Ireland

Italy

Ireland

Ireland

6

Canada

Australia

Canada

Italy

7

Italy

Ireland

Italy

Canada

8

Spain

Spain

Norway

Norway

9

Japan

Japan

Switzerland

Spain

10

China

China

China

Belgium

Export business letters

2017/18

2016/17

2015/16

2014/15

1

Germany

Ireland

Ireland

Ireland

2

Ireland

France

Germany

Germany

3

France

USA

USA

France

4

USA

Germany

France

USA

5

Australia

Australia

Australia

Australia

6

Italy

Italy

Italy

Italy

7

Spain

Spain

Canada

Spain

8

Canada

Canada

Spain

Canada

9

Japan

Japan

Switzerland

Switzerland

10

Switzerland

Switzerland

Netherlands

Belgium

Import parcels

2017/18

2016/17

2015/16

1

China

China

China

2

Germany

Germany

Germany

3

USA

USA

USA

4

Netherlands

Netherlands

Netherlands

5

Switzerland

Switzerland

Switzerland

6

Ireland

Ireland

Ireland

7

Belgium

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

8

Hong Kong

Belgium

Singapore

9

France

Australia

Belgium

10

Australia

France

Australia

Import letters

2017/18

2016/17

2015/16

1

USA

USA

USA

2

Germany

France

Germany

3

France

Germany

France

4

Switzerland

Australia

Australia

5

Ireland

Switzerland

Ireland

6

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

7

Australia

Netherlands

Netherlands

8

Canada

Canada

Canada

9

Spain

Spain

Spain

10

Malaysia

Sweden

Malaysia

About Royal Mail plc

Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to around 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.

Disclaimer

Royal Mail plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:35:04 UTC
