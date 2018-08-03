Royal Mail : USA is UK’s Top Exporting Hotspot

-
UK businesses export the most parcels to USA, France and Germany
-
Australia and Ireland also feature in the top five for UK business parcels
-
The USA has been the UK's top exporting hotspot destinations for the last four years
-
UK businesses send the most letters to Germany, Ireland and France
-
The most imports for parcels come from China, followed by Germany, USA, Netherlands and Switzerland
-
The most inbound letters come from USA and have done so for the last three years
The USA, the largest economy in the world*, is the UK's top exporting hotspot for business parcels, according to Royal Mail data for the financial year 2017/18. France and Germany take the second and third spots, respectively. Australia takes fourth and Ireland fifth place. The USA has been the UK's top exporting hotspot for the last four years. France and Germany have also featured in the top five for UK business parcels over this time period. With global reach and the leading enabler of ecommerce in the UK, Royal Mail is well placed to observe trends across the industry.
When it comes to letters, UK businesses send the most to Germany, Ireland and France. USA and Australia also feature in the top five. Ireland has been in the top two for the last four years.
The top five countries that the UK imports goods from remains unchanged over the last three years. China leads the way followed by Germany, USA, Netherlands and Switzerland. For letters, the most inbound have come from USA for the last three years. France and Germany are also in the top three destinations.
A spokesperson for Royal Mail Parcels said'Ecommerce is becoming increasingly globalised in today's market. Exporting and importing is key for many businesses and it is crucial that they select a delivery partner that is committed to a secure and efficient service. Royal Mail's scale and global reach make us the natural choice for such businesses.'
Ends
For journalist enquiries contact:
Jasmin Prichard, Royal Mail press office
Email: [email protected]
Royal Mail press office: 020 7449 8246
Note to editors
*https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/04/the-worlds-biggest-economies-in-2018/
The data is based on Royal Mail net revenue for the financial year:
-
2017 export and import data is based on figures from April 2017 - March 2018
-
2016 export and import data is based on figures from April 2016 - March 2017
-
2015 export and import data is based on figures from April 2015 - March 2016
-
2014 export data is based on figures from April 2014 - March 2015
Data tables:
Export business parcels
|
|
2017/18
|
2016/17
|
2015/16
|
2014/15
|
1
|
USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
2
|
France
|
France
|
Germany
|
France
|
3
|
Germany
|
Germany
|
Australia
|
Germany
|
4
|
Australia
|
Canada
|
France
|
Australia
|
5
|
Ireland
|
Italy
|
Ireland
|
Ireland
|
6
|
Canada
|
Australia
|
Canada
|
Italy
|
7
|
Italy
|
Ireland
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
8
|
Spain
|
Spain
|
Norway
|
Norway
|
9
|
Japan
|
Japan
|
Switzerland
|
Spain
|
10
|
China
|
China
|
China
|
Belgium
Export business letters
|
|
2017/18
|
2016/17
|
2015/16
|
2014/15
|
1
|
Germany
|
Ireland
|
Ireland
|
Ireland
|
2
|
Ireland
|
France
|
Germany
|
Germany
|
3
|
France
|
USA
|
USA
|
France
|
4
|
USA
|
Germany
|
France
|
USA
|
5
|
Australia
|
Australia
|
Australia
|
Australia
|
6
|
Italy
|
Italy
|
Italy
|
Italy
|
7
|
Spain
|
Spain
|
Canada
|
Spain
|
8
|
Canada
|
Canada
|
Spain
|
Canada
|
9
|
Japan
|
Japan
|
Switzerland
|
Switzerland
|
10
|
Switzerland
|
Switzerland
|
Netherlands
|
Belgium
Import parcels
|
|
2017/18
|
2016/17
|
2015/16
|
1
|
China
|
China
|
China
|
2
|
Germany
|
Germany
|
Germany
|
3
|
USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
Netherlands
|
Netherlands
|
5
|
Switzerland
|
Switzerland
|
Switzerland
|
6
|
Ireland
|
Ireland
|
Ireland
|
7
|
Belgium
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
8
|
Hong Kong
|
Belgium
|
Singapore
|
9
|
France
|
Australia
|
Belgium
|
10
|
Australia
|
France
|
Australia
Import letters
|
|
2017/18
|
2016/17
|
2015/16
|
1
|
USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
2
|
Germany
|
France
|
Germany
|
3
|
France
|
Germany
|
France
|
4
|
Switzerland
|
Australia
|
Australia
|
5
|
Ireland
|
Switzerland
|
Ireland
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
Ireland
|
Switzerland
|
7
|
Australia
|
Netherlands
|
Netherlands
|
8
|
Canada
|
Canada
|
Canada
|
9
|
Spain
|
Spain
|
Spain
|
10
|
Malaysia
|
Sweden
|
Malaysia
About Royal Mail plc
Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to around 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.