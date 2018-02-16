Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Mail    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL (RMG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Royal Mail : and the British Forces Post Office announce recommended latest posting dates for sending cards and presents to serving mums for Mother’s Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:40pm CET

Royal Mail issues a reminder for customers to send cards and presents to British mums serving on operations overseas

For operational British Forces Post Office (BFPO) locations, the latest recommended posting date is Sunday February 18

We all love our mums, and this Mother's Day is a chance to connect with them where ever they may be.

If your mum is a member of the Armed Forces and is serving on an overseas operation, there's not much time left to send her a card for Mother's Day (March 11).

For mums deployed on overseas military operations, the latest recommended posting date for operational British Forces Post Office (BFPO) locations is Sunday 18 February. For mums stationed in static BFPO locations, the latest recommended posting date is Monday March 1.

These dates apply to cards, letters and small parcels, which should be under 2kg and no larger than a shoe box.

There will, of course, also be a number of Service Personnel posted abroad wishing to send cards and gifts to their mums back in the UK. Serving members of the Armed Forces can contact their local Forces Post Office or Unit Postal officer for advice on the recommended posting dates that will help ensure mail reaches their mum in time for the special day.

In 1882, the Army Post Office Corps was formed for service during the Egyptian and Sudanese campaigns. After several changes throughout the 20th century, it was re-launched as the British Forces Post Office (BFPO).

Royal Mail has been in partnership with the BFPO since the inception of a military postal service and, together, they deliver letter and parcel services vital to maintaining the morale of British troops across the globe. These services include the Forces Free Air Letter ('Blueys') and Enduring Free Mail Services, which allow loved ones of Service Personnel serving in operational locations to send letters and small parcels at no cost.

For updates on recommended last posting dates for BFPO mail, follow them on their social media channels, and for further information on sending BFPO mail, including a full list of BFPO locations, please visit gov.uk/BFPO

Twitter @HQBFPO

Facebook www.facebook.com/hqbfpo

Ends

Royal Mail Press Office:

0207 449 8246

[email protected]

Notes to Editors:

Further information is available at www.royalmail.com/greetings.

About Royal Mail plc
Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to almost 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.

Royal Mail plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 22:40:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL MAIL
11:51pROYAL MAIL : Straight outta (Gloucester)
PU
11:40pROYAL MAIL : and the British Forces Post Office announce recommended latest post..
PU
10:20pBRITS LOVE A RED &LSQUO;ED : Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint among the UK’s to..
PU
03:11pROYAL MAIL : First and Second Class Stamp Prices
PU
02/14ROYAL MAIL - ME, MYSELF & I : 2.6 Million UK Adults Have Posted Themselves A Val..
AQ
02/12ME, MYSELF & I : 2.6 Million UK Adults Have Posted Themselves A Valentine's Day ..
AQ
02/12ME, MYSELF & I : 2.6 Million UK Adults Have Posted Themselves A Valentine’..
PU
02/09A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME : LOVE INSPIRES NEARLY 24,000 OF THE NATION’S STR..
PU
02/09NO GREEN INK, SCENTED PAPER OR FISH : Royal Mail’s Modern Guide To Love Le..
PU
02/05ROYAL MAIL : delves into the history of cards to uncover a more personal Valenti..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/25'SAFER' DIVIDEND INDUSTRIALS TOP GAI : Capital, Costamare, Hoegh And BG To Janua.. 
2017'Safer' Dividend Industrials Top Gainers Are Dynagas, Quad, Hoegh, And Knot F.. 
2017Royal Mail's (ROYMF) CEO Moya Greene on Half Year 2017-2018 Results - Earning.. 
2017Royal Mail Plc 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Royal Mail reports 1H results 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 10 162 M
EBIT 2018 493 M
Net income 2018 261 M
Debt 2018 129 M
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 26,48
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 5 400 M
Chart ROYAL MAIL
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail Technical Analysis Chart | RMG | GB00BDVZYZ77 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moya M. Greene Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Peter James Long Chairman
Sue Whalley Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Campbell Simpson Chief Finance Officer
Phil Morris Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL21.06%7 633
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-10.53%91 861
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.49%65 641
DEUTSCHE POST-7.45%56 689
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON-1.58%11 314
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.29%10 466
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.