Royal Mail : and the British Forces Post Office announce recommended latest posting dates for sending cards and presents to serving mums for Mother’s Day

Royal Mail issues a reminder for customers to send cards and presents to British mums serving on operations overseas

For operational British Forces Post Office (BFPO) locations, the latest recommended posting date is Sunday February 18

We all love our mums, and this Mother's Day is a chance to connect with them where ever they may be.

If your mum is a member of the Armed Forces and is serving on an overseas operation, there's not much time left to send her a card for Mother's Day (March 11).

For mums deployed on overseas military operations, the latest recommended posting date for operational British Forces Post Office (BFPO) locations is Sunday 18 February. For mums stationed in static BFPO locations, the latest recommended posting date is Monday March 1.

These dates apply to cards, letters and small parcels, which should be under 2kg and no larger than a shoe box.

There will, of course, also be a number of Service Personnel posted abroad wishing to send cards and gifts to their mums back in the UK. Serving members of the Armed Forces can contact their local Forces Post Office or Unit Postal officer for advice on the recommended posting dates that will help ensure mail reaches their mum in time for the special day.

In 1882, the Army Post Office Corps was formed for service during the Egyptian and Sudanese campaigns. After several changes throughout the 20th century, it was re-launched as the British Forces Post Office (BFPO).

Royal Mail has been in partnership with the BFPO since the inception of a military postal service and, together, they deliver letter and parcel services vital to maintaining the morale of British troops across the globe. These services include the Forces Free Air Letter ('Blueys') and Enduring Free Mail Services, which allow loved ones of Service Personnel serving in operational locations to send letters and small parcels at no cost.

For updates on recommended last posting dates for BFPO mail, follow them on their social media channels, and for further information on sending BFPO mail, including a full list of BFPO locations, please visit gov.uk/BFPO

Twitter @HQBFPO

Facebook www.facebook.com/hqbfpo

