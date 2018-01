Koninklijke Philips NV reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of 860 million euros ($1.06 billion), a 37% rise compared with EUR626 million a year earlier. "Philips 4Q Net Profit Down, Backs Guidance," at 0646 GMT, misstated the net profit figure and percentage move in the first and second paragraphs. Philips fourth-quarter net profit was EUR860 million, not EUR476 million.