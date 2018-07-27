Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Jun 30, 2018

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Average weekly trading volume of approximately 776,489 shares

Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

Closing Prices – Jun 30, 2018

NAV 10.90 MKT 9.99

Total Return Performance

PERIODS ENDED Jun 30, 2018 NAV (%) MKT (%) One-Month* 0.46 0.35 Year to Date* 7.84 9.72 One-Year 19.79 24.64 Three-Year 11.16 13.72 Five-Year 12.51 13.09 10-Year 9.92 9.84 *Not Annualized

Portfolio Diagnostics

Average Market Cap $511.0M Weighted Average P/B 2.1x Net Assets $432.7M Net Leverage 1.1% Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100 %, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.

Portfolio Composition % OF NET ASSETS Mesa Laboratories 2.2 Surmodics 1.6 nLIGHT 1.1 FRP Holdings 1.1 Major Drilling Group International 1.1 Kadant 1.1 Zafgen 1.1 SEACOR Marine Holdings 1.1 Heritage-Crystal Clean 1.0 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings 1.0

TOP 5 SECTORS % OF NET ASSETS Information Technology 20.8 Industrials 20.2 Financials 13.9 Health Care 13.4 Consumer Discretionary 11.7

Recent Developments

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

