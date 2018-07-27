Log in
Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Jun 30, 2018

07/27/2018 | 11:26pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 776,489 shares
  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

 

Closing Prices – Jun 30, 2018

NAV

10.90

MKT

9.99

Total Return Performance

PERIODS ENDED Jun 30, 2018

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One-Month*

0.46

0.35

Year to Date*

7.84

9.72

One-Year

19.79

24.64

Three-Year

11.16

13.72

Five-Year

12.51

13.09

10-Year

9.92

9.84

*Not Annualized

 

Portfolio Diagnostics

Average Market Cap

$511.0M

Weighted Average P/B

2.1x

Net Assets

$432.7M

Net Leverage

1.1%

Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100 %, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.

 

Portfolio Composition

% OF NET ASSETS

Mesa Laboratories

2.2

Surmodics

1.6

nLIGHT

1.1

FRP Holdings

1.1

Major Drilling Group International

1.1

Kadant

1.1

Zafgen

1.1

SEACOR Marine Holdings

1.1

Heritage-Crystal Clean

1.0

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings

1.0

 

TOP 5 SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS

Information Technology

20.8

Industrials

20.2

Financials

13.9

Health Care

13.4

Consumer Discretionary

11.7

Recent Developments

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-micro-cap-trust-nyse-rmt-as-of-jun-30-2018-300688044.html

SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
