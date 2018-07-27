Log in
ROYCE VALUE TRUST INC (RVT)
Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of Jun 30, 2018

07/27/2018 | 11:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Oldest and largest small-cap closed-end fund
  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 1,139,183 shares
  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

Closing Prices – Jun 30, 2018

NAV

17.34

MKT

15.80

Total Return Performance

PERIODS ENDED Jun 30, 2018

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One-Month*

-0.16

-0.54

Year to Date*

2.78

1.36

One-Year

14.37

16.93

Three-Year

12.03

13.77

Five-Year

11.45

11.77

10-Year

8.81

8.34

*Not Annualized

 

Portfolio Diagnostics

Average Market Cap

$1914.2M

Weighted Average P/E

21.7*

Weighted Average P/B

2.2x

Net Assets

$1.49B

Net Leverage

0.1%

*Excludes 18% of portfolio holdings with zero or negative earnings as of 5/31/18.

Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100 %, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.

 

Portfolio Composition

% OF NET ASSETS

FLIR Systems

2.1

HEICO Corporation

1.9

Quaker Chemical

1.4

Copart

1.2

Sun Hydraulics

1.2

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

1.1

Cognex Corporation

1.1

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical

1.0

SEACOR Marine Holdings

1.0

ANSYS

1.0

 

TOP 5 SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS

Industrials

30.8

Information Technology

19.3

Financials

14.9

Consumer Discretionary

8.8

Materials

8.5

 

Recent Developments
Royce Value Trust is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RVT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Its primary investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities primarily of small- and micro-cap companies.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRVTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

An investor in Royce Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-value-trust-nyse-rvt-as-of-jun-30-2018-300688032.html

SOURCE Royce Value Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
