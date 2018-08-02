RPC : Bramlage Spain Underlines its Sustainability Credentials

RPC Envases Madrid has become the first supplier to L'Oréal Europe to produce bottles incorporating post consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE polymer. Bottles are now being produced for the Redken and Biolage professional haircare brands containing 50% recycled HDPE supplied by BIFFA. On an annual basis, this represents a switch of around 50 tonnes from virgin to recycled material. L'Oréal has a strong commitment to the use of recycled material and these bottles provide the first example of what is likely to be a significant continuing trend. At the same time, RPC Zeller Plastik Barcelona has just been appointed to produce the closure for the Redken bottle with a strong commitment to manufacture the closure using recycled polymer. 'These latest developments underline the importance RPC Bramlage
Spain attaches to the devising of sustainable packaging solutions,' comments Pierre Bougrain, General Manager.
