RPC : Bramlage Spain Underlines its Sustainability Credentials

RPC GROUP PLC
08/02/2018
RPC Envases Madrid has become the first supplier to L'Oréal Europe to produce bottles incorporating post consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE polymer. Bottles are now being produced for the Redken and Biolage professional haircare brands containing 50% recycled HDPE supplied by BIFFA. On an annual basis, this represents a switch of around 50 tonnes from virgin to recycled material. L'Oréal has a strong commitment to the use of recycled material and these bottles provide the first example of what is likely to be a significant continuing trend. At the same time, RPC Zeller Plastik Barcelona has just been appointed to produce the closure for the Redken bottle with a strong commitment to manufacture the closure using recycled polymer. 'These latest developments underline the importance RPC Bramlage Spain attaches to the devising of sustainable packaging solutions,' comments Pierre Bougrain, General Manager.

Disclaimer

RPC Group plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 11:24:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 874 M
EBIT 2019 447 M
Net income 2019 257 M
Debt 2019 1 082 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 12,07
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 3 308 M
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Lynn Drummond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-9.61%4 333
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 835
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-17.21%6 434
APTARGROUP, INC.18.72%6 390
FP CORP1.64%2 452
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-4.05%1 338
