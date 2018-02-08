RPC : Pails Aid Upward Growth of Vines

The SuperCube® pail from RPC Superfos is at the centre of a growing success story after being chosen to pack 100% biodegradable vineyard clips that ensure the vertical growth of vines. Since Compagnie des Agrafes selected the SuperCube® for its special clips, both product and pack have attracted rave reviews and the clips have enjoyed an upward curve in sales.

The French company chose the 5.5 litre SuperCube® because it wanted a convenient and reusable plastic pail to replace the more usual plastic bags in cardboard boxes. The innovative starch clips, which are used to keep the vines attached to the wire trellising so that they grow upwards, save up to ten hours per hectare of later gathering by being fully biodegradable.

'It was clear to us that we wanted to sell our new clips in plastic pails, but we were not more specific than that,' explains Chloé Gautherot, Assistant Manager at Compagnie des Agrafes. 'During our packaging market search, the RPC Superfos website caught our attention and we got in touch. It was a sound decision and we are perfectly pleased to cooperate with this dynamic and attentive packaging provider.

'We appreciate that RPC Superfos gave us the opportunity to test various pail options. We finally opted for the square SuperCube® solution because it hits the spot in terms of aesthetic aspects, reusability, dimensions and logistics.'

According to Chloé Gautherot, vineyard farmers also feel that the practical pail adds value to the clips, as they avoid the need to transfer the clips from the bags to pails, which are needed in any case for trellising. In addition, the sustainability benefits of the reusable pails are a great match for the plant-based clips.

Chloé Gautherot prepared the artwork design for the pails and is pleased with the final results

'The layout and drawings have been precisely transferred to the pail and everything was feasible thanks to the advanced In-Mould Labelling technique,' she concludes.

'The SuperCube® pail looks exactly as we wanted it to be. It is eye-catching, has great colours and is impossible to miss at the outlets selling our clips made of starch.'

Compagnie des Agrafes exports its products to wine-producing countries around the world, from New Zealand and South America to Europe.