Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPC Group Plc    RPC   GB0007197378

RPC GROUP PLC (RPC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/15 12:16:00 pm
807.9 GBp   -0.14%
11:56aRPC : Print Definition Exudes Quality
PU
02/14RPC : bpi protec Launches Sustainable Stand-up Pouch Solution at Pac..
PU
02/14RPC : Change in External Directorships
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RPC : Print Definition Exudes Quality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:56am CET

The exceptional quality of RPC Bebo Bouxwiller's high definition printing process is helping to reflect the premium brand image of Bibeleskaes, a traditional Alsacien Fromage Frais produced by specialist dairy company Alsace Lait.

The attractive multi-coloured design is printed in six colours on a 250ml 115mm diameter polypropylene pot from RPC Bebo Bouxwiller's extensive standard range. Featuring a transparent lid produced by RPC Bebo Plastik, the pot provides excellent functionality and consumer convenience.

The RPC Bebo printing technique provides rich colours and crisp, clear and easy-to-read text even for small characters, delivering a quality finish in keeping with the quality of this local Alsacien product.

RPC Bebo's extensive decoration experience is combined with the added advantage of the company being able to offer localised supply to Alsace Lait.

RPC Group plc published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:55:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RPC GROUP PLC
11:56aRPC : Print Definition Exudes Quality
PU
02/14RPC : bpi protec Launches Sustainable Stand-up Pouch Solution at Packaging Innov..
PU
02/14RPC : Change in External Directorships
PU
02/08RPC : Pails Aid Upward Growth of Vines
PU
02/01RPC : New Design Helps Cut Plenty of Ice
PU
01/31RPC : Sun Capital launches sale of packaging group Coveris Rigid -sources
RE
01/29RPC : Safe Handling Solutions
PU
01/26RPC : Bramlage to Launch New Lotion Pump
PU
01/25RPC : Closure Helps to Secure Highland Spring's Image
PU
01/24RPC : First Scientific Tests Prove HDPE’S Recycling Properties
PU
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 3 682 M
EBIT 2018 419 M
Net income 2018 248 M
Debt 2018 1 100 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 13,59
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 3 294 M
Chart RPC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPC Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | RPC | GB0007197378 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RPC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Non-Executive Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Martin George Towers Senior Independent Director
Godwin S. Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPC GROUP PLC-8.22%4 614
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%11 016
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-6.14%7 221
APTARGROUP, INC.3.99%5 589
FP CORP-1.15%2 499
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-12.85%1 307
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.