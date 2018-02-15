RPC : Print Definition Exudes Quality

The exceptional quality of RPC Bebo Bouxwiller's high definition printing process is helping to reflect the premium brand image of Bibeleskaes, a traditional Alsacien Fromage Frais produced by specialist dairy company Alsace Lait.

The attractive multi-coloured design is printed in six colours on a 250ml 115mm diameter polypropylene pot from RPC Bebo Bouxwiller's extensive standard range. Featuring a transparent lid produced by RPC Bebo Plastik, the pot provides excellent functionality and consumer convenience.

The RPC Bebo printing technique provides rich colours and crisp, clear and easy-to-read text even for small characters, delivering a quality finish in keeping with the quality of this local Alsacien product.

RPC Bebo's extensive decoration experience is combined with the added advantage of the company being able to offer localised supply to Alsace Lait.