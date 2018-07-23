RPC : Rutherford Cancer Centre Builds on Visqueen's Ultimate Geoseal for Waterproofing & Gas...

Visqueen - part of RPC bpi recycled products - has provided a waterproofing and gas protection solution to the new Rutherford Cancer Centre North East in Northumberland, ensuring it meets all local planning conditions.

Working with a contractor in Stockton, Visqueen selected its new Ultimate GeoSeal together with waterstops and sealers to offer complete protection from the ingress of ground gases, as well as acting as a waterproof membrane. Due to the site conditions, the building had to be piled with a suspended floor system. The GeoSeal membrane offered the ideal solution as it is able to bond to the underside of the slab and thereby provide continued protection in the event of any ground settlement on the build.

Visqueen Ultimate GeoSeal is a pre-applied membrane designed to comply with current guidance on waterproofing, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and ground gases. Utilising Visqueen's advanced barrier technology the GeoSeal membranes are the result of an extensive R&D programme and testing regime to ensure they are both the best in class and comply with the exacting requirements of both BS8485:2015 and BS8102-2009 building standards.

For the Rutherford Cancer Centre North East, Visqueen's design specialists produced bespoke CAD drawings to help with the complex detailing on the project as part of the comprehensive service provided. As well as its excellent protection properties, the GeoSeal membrane is also robust and easily welded, providing fully gas and watertight joints for the suspended floor system.

Commenting on the installation Phil Bull, Visqueen's Commercial Director said 'Our new Ultimate GeoSeal is manufactured using Visqueen's advanced barrier technology and draws on our extensive knowledge and expertise to provide combined barrier protection.

'It is the ideal solution for waterproofing and gas protection for piled floor developments and we are extremely happy to have helped ensure the secure foundations for this important new building.'