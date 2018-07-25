RPC, Inc. : Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable September 10, 2018 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2018.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net.

