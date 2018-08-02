Log in
RSA Insurance Group    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP (RSA)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/02 10:30:55 am
641.6 GBp   0.00%
Icy roads, frozen pipes hit insurer RSA first-half operating profit
RE
02:14aRSA INSURANCE : HY 2018 Results
PU
02:13aRSA INSURANCE : 2018 Interim Results – full announcement (875K..
PU
Icy roads, frozen pipes hit insurer RSA first-half operating profit

08/02/2018
FILE PHOTO - A logo of RSA insurance company is pictured outside its office in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Icy roads and frozen pipes due to bad weather in Canada and Britain hit insurer RSA's first-half operating profit on Thursday, though results were in line with analyst forecasts.

General insurer RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than brand, also has major businesses in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia. It offers motor, home and pet policies, as well as commercial insurance.

A particularly cold winter in Canada, a heavy Canadian windstorm in May and Britain's Storm Emma were among weather conditions to impact RSA's earnings, Chief Executive Stephen Hester told a media call.

The Canadian winter caused more motor accidents, he said.

"Weather is a random walk, we have no reason to believe the second half will be worse than normal."

The storms and the cold in Canada and Britain also caused property damage such as frozen pipes, Chief Financial Officer Scott Egan told Reuters by telephone, though he added that bad weather was always a risk in Canada and that RSA was "very pleased" with its business there.

The company this week agreed a bancassurance deal with Canada's Scotiabank to distribute home and motor policies.

Rival Aviva also said on Thursday weather conditions hit its first-half results.

RSA posted a 15 percent drop in first-half operating profit to 304 million pounds ($398.33 million) against a forecast 303 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

RSA's net written premiums dropped 5 percent to 3.2 billion pounds in constant currency terms, below a forecast 3.4 billion, and underwriting profit fell 23 percent to 171 million pounds.

"The miss in underwriting profit is not ideal but it does not look to be anything that will have a longer term impact," Paul De'Ath, analyst at Shore Capital, said in a note.

Political uncertainty could weigh on RSA and other insurers' investment income due to the impact on foreign exchange and interest rates, Hester, a former boss of RBS, said.

"World trade wars, any geopolitical risks that come out of debates with Iran, or it could be a hard, or soft or no-Brexit deal, have the risk of moving markets significantly."

RSA said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per share, in line with forecasts and up 11 percent.

RSA's shares were down 0.9 percent at 636 pence per share at 0743 GMT, compared with an 0.5 percent fall in the FTSE 100 index <.FTSE>.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Angus MacSwan and David Evans)

By Carolyn Cohn
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA -1.38% 489.08 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP -0.90% 635.8 Delayed Quote.1.44%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 6 732 M
EBIT 2018 699 M
Net income 2018 476 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 13,65
P/E ratio 2019 12,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 6 614 M
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Egan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph B. M. Streppel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP1.44%8 666
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.21%494 860
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.55%35 410
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.92%35 093
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.61%33 247
SAMPO OYJ-5.11%28 322
