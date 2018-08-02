4-Traders Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > RSA Insurance Group RSA GB00BKKMKR23 RSA INSURANCE GROUP (RSA) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed - 08/01 05:35:09 pm 641.6 GBp -0.40% 02:36a RSA INSURANCE : Bad weather hits insurer RSA first-half operating pr.. RE 02:14a RSA INSURANCE : HY 2018 Results PU 02:13a RSA INSURANCE : 2018 Interim Results – full announcement (875K.. PU Summary Quotes Charts News Analysis Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news official Publications Sector news Tweets RSA Insurance : HY 2018 Results 0 08/02/2018 | 02:14am EDT Send by mail :

RSA Insurance Group plc 2 August 2018 Earnings per share up 18%; interim dividend up 11%; return on tangible equity 16% Underwriting result down due to adverse weather, especially in Canada (but up excluding weather impacts) Stephen Hester, RSA Group Chief Executive, commented: 'RSA is reporting a strong first half. Activity is high across the Group, aimed at building capability to outperform in our markets. First half underwriting results were below our ambitions due to adverse weather costs. On an underlying basis we showed areas of excellent performance however, and with much we can continue to improve.' Trading results · Statutory profit after tax up 19% to £245m (H1 2017: £206m) · Pre-tax profits up 12% to £296m (H1 2017: £263m) · Group operating profit of £304m down 15% (H1 2017: £360m) due to adverse weather, which was £53m in excess of the five year average2. Regional results were: Scandinavia £147m; Canada £25m; UK & International £144m · Underwriting profit of £171m down 23% (H1 2017: £222m): - Group combined ratio of 94.7% (H1 2017: 93.2%): Scandinavia 87.6%, Canada 100.5% and UK & International 95.3% - Attritional loss ratio up 0.4 points but flat net of changes in reinsurance - Group weather costs elevated at 4.9% versus a benign prior year (H1 2017: 1.2%) - Large losses improved to 9.7% of premiums (H1 2017: 11.4%) - Group prior year underwriting profit of £92m (H1 2017: £79m) · Net written premiums ('NWP') of £3,219m down 5%1 but flat net of changes in reinsurance2: − Headline premiums were dampened by c.£180m of budgeted reinsurance costs, primarily for the triennial Group Volatility Cover ('GVC') renewal − NWP up 1%1 in Scandinavia, with Sweden up 6%1 − NWP up 5%1 in Canada. Scotiabank, one of Canada's leading retail financial services providers, has agreed to switch its exclusive general insurance partnership to RSA from 2019, giving us an exciting new distribution channel − NWP down 5%1 in UK & International or 2% net of changes in reinsurance, as underwriting and rating actions (including scheme exits) take effect 1 At constant FX

2 Please refer to pages 27 to 34 for further information · Total Group written controllable costs down 2%1 to £697m. This comprised 4% cost reductions, offset by 2% inflation · Investment income of £160m (H1 2017: £171m) ahead of guidance but down 6%1 versus last year due to reinvestment at lower yields · Below the operating result, interest expense more than halved following debt restructuring actions in prior years. As planned, restructuring charges fell away (H1 2017: £100m) · Headline earnings per share (EPS) up 18% to 21.8p (H1 2017: 18.4p). Underlying EPS2 down 10% to 21.0p due to adverse weather (H1 2017: 23.3p) · Interim dividend of 7.3p per ordinary share declared, up 11% (H1 2017: 6.6p). Capital & balance sheet · Solvency II coverage ratio of 169% after dividend accrual (31 December 2017: 163%), above 130-160% target range · Tangible equity £2.9bn up 6% (31 December 2017: £2.8bn), 285p per share · Return on tangible equity of 16.2% (H1 2017: 13.1%) in upper half of 13-17% target range. Strategic and market update · RSA's focus is on building capability for outperformance in our markets. In that context, our many performance improvement initiatives continue to deliver progress; targeted at customer service, underwriting capabilities and costs · Financial market conditions have been relatively stable as they impact RSA, albeit with negative foreign exchange impacts of circa 2% in the first half. Political uncertainties in the UK and internationally continue to give the potential for volatility however · Insurance markets remain competitive overall, with significant variations by region and by product line. Scandinavian markets were relatively stable. In Canada prices are responding to weather and auto loss cost challenges. The UK and 'London market' are experiencing soft conditions requiring volume trade-offs for underwriting discipline. 1At constant FX

2 Underlying measure, please refer to pages 27 to 34 for further information MANAGEMENT REPORT - KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA Management basis £m (unless stated) H1 2018 H1 2017 Profit and loss Group net written premiums 3,219 3,449 Underwriting profit ¸ 171 222 Combined operating ratio ¸ 94.7% 93.2% Investment result ¸ 136 148 Operating result ¸ 304 360 Profit before tax 296 263 Underlying profit before tax ¸ 291 330 Profit after tax 245 206 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders ¸ 223 188 Metrics Earnings per share (pence) 21.8p 18.4p Underlying earnings per share (pence) ¸ 21.0p 23.3p Interim dividend per ordinary share (pence) 7.3p 6.6p Return on tangible equity (%) 16.2% 13.1% Underlying return on tangible equity (%) ¸ 15.6% 16.6% 30 June 2018 31 Dec 2017 Balance sheet Net asset value (£m) 3,835 3,653 Tangible net asset value (£m) ¸ 2,930 2,765 Net asset value per share (pence) ¸ 361p 345p Tangible net asset value per share (pence) ¸ 285p 270p Capital Solvency II surplus (£bn) 1.2 1.1 Solvency II coverage ratio 169% 163% ¸ Alternative performance measures: The Group uses Alternative Performance Measures (marked ¸in tables), including certain underlying measures, to help explain business performance and financial position. Where not defined in the body of this announcement, further information is set out in the appendix on pages 27-34. CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT RSA's first half performance was strong with EPS up 18%, dividends up 11% and a return on tangible equity of 16%. This reflects an inherently stronger business, better able to absorb underwriting volatility; together with an absence of restructuring costs reflecting the Group's progress. The Group combined ratio of 94.7% was good by historical standards, but short of our plan and H1 2017 due to adverse weather costs. Our view of RSA's underlying earnings capacity is unchanged however. RSA continues to focus intensely on building performance capability in pursuit of our best-in-class ambitions for both customers and shareholders. We are making good progress, but with much more we can do. We expect to have setbacks - from external events and in our own execution - but to progress nevertheless. Market conditions in the first half remained competitive, with areas where the correct underwriting and price actions required a 'top line' trade-off. Conversely, large parts of our business saw good progress in both top line and 'bottom line' drivers. We are investing across RSA to serve customers better, to be better underwriters and to drive further efficiencies. Top line was positive1 in two of our three regions, with UK weaker as our underwriting measures to improve on 2017 results took hold. H1 attritional loss ratios (except in the UK) and expenses tracked closely to plan. The balance of naturally volatile underwriting items was £59m1 negative in H1 versus prior year with weather costs £118m1 adverse, partially offset by lower large losses (£55m1) and better prior year development (£4m1). Pleasingly, large losses were significantly better in the UK and Canada where 2017 corrections were needed, but Scandinavia had poor results in this respect - just volatility as far as we can tell. In terms of our regional businesses; the UK & International segment saw 142%1 higher underwriting profits - though there remains work to do, not least to navigate soft market conditions. Our important Scandinavian business saw lower underwriting profits due to large loss and PYD volatility but on an underlying basis is on track versus our plans. Similarly Canada had poor headline results due to very challenging weather, but was on track in all other respects. Weather volatility is a continuing feature of that market which we have previously highlighted. We enter the second half of 2018 with confidence, while mindful of market challenges. Good progress is being made in modernising technology platforms in every region. Underwriting actions and technical capability remain in focus. And we are pleased to have concluded an important new bancassurance alliance in Canada with Scotiabank, one of Canada's leading retail financial services providers. Stephen Hester Group Chief Executive 1 August 2018 1At constant exchange MANAGEMENT REPORT SEGMENTAL INCOME STATEMENT Management basis - 6 months ended 30 June 2018 Scandinavia Canada UK & International Central functions Group H1 2018 Group H1 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m Net written premiums 1,057 729 1,532 (99) 3,219 3,449 Net earned premiums 896 771 1,548 (3) 3,212 3,251 Net incurred claims (626) (553) (962) (7) (2,148) (2,102) Commissions (30) (103) (294) 4 (423) (441) Operating expenses (128) (119) (220) (3) (470) (486) Underwriting result ¸ 112 (4) 72 (9) 171 222 Investment income 49 32 79 - 160 171 Investment expenses (2) (1) (4) - (7) (6) Unwind of discount (12) (2) (3) - (17) (17) Investment result ¸ 35 29 72 - 136 148 Central expenses - - - (3) (3) (10) Operating result ¸ 147 25 144 (12) 304 360 Interest (13) (30) Other non-operating charges 5 (67) Profit before tax 296 263 Tax (51) (57) Profit after tax 245 206 Non-controlling interest (10) (10) Other equity costs1 (12) (8) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders ¸ 223 188 Underlying profit before tax ¸ 291 330 Loss ratio (%) 69.8 71.7 62.1 - 66.9 64.7 Weather loss ratio 0.5 10.0 4.8 - 4.9 1.2 Large loss ratio 8.0 6.9 11.3 - 9.7 11.4 Current year attritional loss ratio ¸ 63.0 58.2 49.3 - 55.3 54.9 Prior year effect on loss ratio (1.7) (3.4) (3.3) - (3.0) (2.8) Commission ratio (%) 3.5 13.3 19.0 - 13.2 13.6 Expense ratio (%) 14.3 15.5 14.2 - 14.6 14.9 Combined ratio (%) ¸ 87.6 100.5 95.3 - 94.7 93.2 Earned controllable expense ratio (%) ¸ 22.5 19.1 21.5 - 21.5 22.1 Notes: UK & International comprises the UK (and European branches), Ireland and the Middle East Please refer to appendix for H1 2017 comparatives 1Preference dividends of £5m and coupons of £7m paid on Restricted Tier 1 securities Premiums Net written premiums of £3,219m were down 5% at constant FX but were flat excluding the impact of changes in reinsurance1. Premiums were dampened by c.£180m due to costs for the triennial GVC renewal and a reduction in retention levels for certain reinsurance programmes. These were budgeted in our plans. Foreign exchange provided a 2% headwind to premiums year-on-year. We continue to see a strengthening of underlying customer activity where capability improvements take effect. Both customer satisfaction measures, such as net promoter score ('NPS'), and sales and service metrics are improving. Group retention was slightly lower at 79% (FY 2017: 80%). Scandinavia and Canada Personal Lines were up, while UK & International was down as a result of underwriting and rating action. Regional trends for H1 2018 include: · Scandinavian premiums were down 1% at reported FX but up 1% at constant FX. Attractive growth in Sweden was partly offset by contraction in Denmark and Norway. Personal Lines policies-in-force ('PIFs') were up 1%, while Commercial Lines volumes (excluding rate) were down · Canadian premiums were flat at reported FX and up 5% at constant FX. The region continued the positive growth trends seen in 2017, with Personal Lines PIFs up 2% and Commercial Lines volumes up 5%. Retention is performing particularly well with both Johnson, our direct and affinity channel, and Personal broker improving over the last year to 90% and 88% respectively. Johnson continued to grow organically, achieving growth of 3% in H1 2018 · Net written premiums were down 5% in UK & International or down 2% excluding reinsurance changes, both at constant FX. Our partnership with Nationwide in the UK is doing well; retention was 87% in H1 and NPS scores remained strong. However, overall premiums were down as we maintained a disciplined approach in terms of pricing and re-underwriting certain portfolios (including scheme exits where necessary). Net written premiums in Ireland were down 3% at constant FX, while premiums in the Middle East were flat. More detail is provided in the regional reviews on pages 12 to 17. 1Please refer to pages 27 to 34 for further information

Underwriting result Group underwriting profit of £171m was down 23% year-on-year due to adverse weather, particularly in Canada: Total UW result ¸ Current Year UW ¸ Prior Year UW ¸ £m H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 Scandinavia 112 162 95 120 17 42 Canada (4) 40 (29) 19 25 21 UK & International 72 32 27 22 45 10 6 Central functions (9) (12) (14) (18) 5 6 Total Group 171 222 79 143 92 79 Current year profit was £79m (H1 2017: £143m): · The Group attritional loss ratio of 55.3% was 0.4 points higher than H1 2017 (54.9%) but 0.3 points better than H2 (55.6%). The ratio was broadly flat year-on-year when adjusted for the impact of changes in reinsurance. Scandinavia was 0.1 points better than last year. Canada was in line with our plans and flat versus H1 20171; Auto price increases also earn through more strongly in H2. The UK & International attritional loss ratio was 0.4 points better than H1 last year1. Pleasingly, the first half of 2018 was 1.6 points1 better than the 2017 full year ratio as pricing and underwriting actions start to earn through · Weather was the dominant feature of the first half and the comparison is further distorted by a benign H1 2017. Group weather costs were £155m or 4.9% of net earned premiums (H1 2017: 1.2%; five year average: 3.2%). Canada was the most affected region with a weather ratio of 10%, twice the annual five year average. In particular, at a cost to the industry of more than $500m, the windstorm of early May is likely to be the most costly insured event in Ontario and Quebec since the 2013 Toronto floods2. The UK & Ireland saw Storms Eleanor and Emma, with Emma known locally as the 'Beast from the East' and costing an estimated £47m pre-tax · Large losses were £310m or 9.7% of net earned premiums (H1 2017: 11.4%; five year average: 9.0%). Pleasingly, both Canada and the UK & International reported improved ratios in line with our plans after seeing elevated large losses in 2017. Losses increased in Scandinavia, albeit one Commercial Property fire loss accounted for about half of the increase and added 0.6 points to the Group loss ratio. All large losses are independently reviewed and the 2018 Scandinavian results to date point to volatility rather than the emergence of an underwriting issue. Group prior year profit was £92m, higher than our planning assumption and providing a 3.0 point benefit (H1 2017: 2.8 points) to the combined ratio. It included positive development from each region. Our assessment of the margin in reserves for the Group (the difference between our actuarial indication and the booked reserves in the financial statements) remains at its target level of 5% of best estimate claims reserves. Underwriting operating expenses The Group underwriting expense ratio of 14.6% was 0.3 points better than last year (H1 2017: 14.9%). All regions contributed with improvements of 0.7 points in Scandinavia, 0.1 points in Canada and 0.2 points in UK & International. 1When adjusted for changes in reinsurance

2Source: Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. Commissions The commission ratio of 13.2% improved by 0.4% (H1 2017: 13.6%) mainly due to a lower proportion of Commercial Lines in the business mix. Investment result The investment result was £136m (H1 2017: £148m) with investment income of £160m (H1 2017: £171m), investment expenses of £7m (H1 2017: £6m) and the liability discount unwind of £17m (H1 2017: £17m). Investment income was down 6% on last year, primarily due to ongoing reinvestment at lower yields. The average book yield across our major bond portfolios was down slightly to 2.3% (H1 2017: 2.4%). Based on current forward bond yields and foreign exchange rates, it is estimated that investment income will be c.£300-310m for 2018. Total controllable costs Group written total controllable costs were down 2%1 to £697m. This comprised 4% cost reductions, offset by 2% inflation. Scandinavia delivered year-on-year cost reductions of 8%, while UK & International delivered 3%. In Canada, costs increased by 1%; while staff costs reduced, higher software amortisation and IT costs reflected capability investments and supported growth initiatives. Group FTE2 decreased by 4% since H1 2017. The earned controllable expense ratio improved by 0.7 points1 to 21.5% in H1 2018. It is now down 4.3 points since the start of 20143, making good progress towards our ambition of an earned controllable expense ratio of less than 20%. Earned controllable expense ratio: ¸

Scandinavia % Canada % UK & International % Total % 6 months ended 30 June 2018 22.5 19.1 21.5 21.5 6 months ended 30 June 2017 24.2 19.3 21.3 22.1 Non-operating items Interest costs: · Interest costs were £13m (£20m including the Tier 1 issuance - see below), down from £30m in H1 2017. The reduction reflects the debt restructuring actions taken in 2016 and 2017 · Coupon costs for the 2017 Tier 1 issuance are reflected at the bottom of the management P&L as 'other equity costs', as per accounting rules. The cost for H1 was £7m (H1 2017: £3m). 1At constant FX 2Full time equivalent employees 3Group excluding disposals Other non-operating charges: £m H1 2018 H1 2017 Net gains/ losses/ FX 15 44 Restructuring charges: Debt buyback premium - (59) Reorganisation costs - (41) Amortisation (7) (8) Pension net interest cost (3) (3) Total ¸ 5 (67) · Net gains of £44m in H1 2017 included a £66m gain relating to the UK Legacy disposal (mainly mark-to-market of the assets transferred to the buyer) and a £22m charge relating to the commutation of the Group's adverse development reinsurance cover · H1 2017 also included a charge of £59m relating to the premium paid on the retirement of c.£600m in high coupon debt · As expected, no non-operating reorganisation costs were incurred in H1 (H1 2017: £41m). Tax The Group reported a tax charge of £51m for H1 2018, giving an effective tax rate ('ETR') of 17% (H1 2017: 22%). The tax charge largely comprises tax payable on overseas profits. The Group underlying tax rate for H1 2018 was 19% (H1 2017: 22%). The carrying value of the Group's net deferred tax asset at 30 June 2018 was £194m (31 December 2017: £220m), of which £197m (31 December 2017: £217m) is in the UK. The change in the carrying values of the Group and UK deferred tax assets is mainly due to a decrease in the IAS 19 deficit on a UK pension fund. At current tax rates, a further £235m (31 December 2017: £229m) of deferred tax assets remain available for use but not recognised on balance sheet; these are predominantly in the UK and Ireland. The Group ETR and underlying tax rates for 2018 are likely to be below 20% (2017: 22%). Dividend We are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 7.3p per ordinary share, up 11% (H1 2017: 6.6p). Our medium term policy for full year ordinary dividend payouts is unchanged - targeting between 40-50% of earnings, with additional distributions where justified. BALANCE SHEET Movement in Net Assets Share-holders' funds1 Non- controlling interests Tier 1 notes Total equity Loan capital Equity & loan capital TNAV ¸ £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Balance at 1 January 2018 3,653 152 297 4,102 441 4,543 2,765 Profit after tax 235 10 - 245 - 245 283 Foreign exchange losses net of tax (36) 3 - (33) - (33) (27) Fair value losses net of tax (49) - - (49) - (49) (49) Pension fund gains net of tax 164 - - 164 - 164 164 Share issue 5 - - 5 - 5 5 Share based payments 8 - - 8 - 8 8 Prior year final dividend (133) (11) - (144) - (144) (133) Other equity costs2 (12) - - (12) - (12) (12) Goodwill and intangible additions - - - - - - (74) Balance at 30 June 2018 3,835 154 297 4,286 441 4,727 2,930 Per share (pence) ¸ At 1 January 2018 345 270 At 30 June 2018 361 285 Tangible net assets increased by 6% to £2.9bn at 30 June 2018. The increase was driven by profit after tax of £283m offset by foreign exchange movements of £27m and fair value mark-to-market movements of £49m. The latter mainly reflected a reduction in the bond unrealised gains reserve driven by the bond pull-to-par effect. Payment of the 2017 final dividend (£133m) also reduced tangible net assets, together with investment of £74m in intangible assets, primarily IT related (net investment of £34m after amortisation shown as part of profit). The IAS 19 pension valuation generated a gain of £164m and this was primarily as a result of an increase 'AA' corporate bond spreads (see page 22 for further detail). TNAV per share increased by 6% to 285p. 1Ordinary shareholders' funds including preference share capital of £125m 2Includes preference dividends of £5m and coupons of £7m paid on Restricted Tier 1 securities CAPITAL POSITION Solvency II position1: Requirement (SCR) Eligible Own Funds Surplus Coverage £bn £bn £bn % 30 June 2018 1.8 3.0 1.2 169% 31 December 2017 1.8 2.9 1.1 163% The Solvency II coverage ratio1 increased to 169% during H1 2018 (31 December 2017: 163%): % At 1 January 2018 163 Underlying capital generation 12 Net capital investment after amortisation (2) Pull-to-par on unrealised bond gains (3) Notional dividend2 (5) IAS 19 movements 6 Market movements excluding IAS 19 and other (2) At 30 June 2018 169 Please refer to Appendix (page 21) for further Solvency II details (including sensitivities). OUTLOOK In the second half of 2018, we will continue the drive to improve business capabilities for customers and shareholders. We are anticipating market conditions comparable to H1. We target improved underwriting profits based on more normal weather costs and further progress against other aspects of the underwriting result. Investment income of c.£140-150mis anticipated for H2. Overall, we aim to deliver attractive full year 2018 performance. 1 The Solvency II capital position at 30 June 2018 is estimated 2Equates to the mid-point of the 40-50% normal policy range REGIONAL REVIEW - SCANDINAVIA Management basis Net written premiums Change Underwriting result H1'18 £m H1'17 £m RFX % CFX % H1'18 £m H1'17 £m Split by country Sweden 577 563 2 6 113 123 Denmark 409 409 - (2) 14 45 Norway 71 92 (23) (21) (15) (6) Total Scandinavia 1,057 1,064 (1) 1 112 162 Split by class Household 186 183 2 3 Personal Motor 198 188 5 7 Personal Accident & Other 193 179 8 11 Total Scandinavia Personal 577 550 5 7 114 124 Policy count change 1 1 Property 199 210 (5) (5) Liability 97 99 (2) (2) Commercial Motor 130 135 (4) (2) Other 54 70 (23) (23) Total Scandinavia Commercial 480 514 (7) (6) (2) 38 Volume change (10) (10) Total Scandinavia 1,057 1,064 (1) 1 112 162 Investment result 35 40 Scandinavia operating result 147 202 Operating ratios (%) Claims Commission Expenses Combined H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 Scandinavia Personal 62.4 59.5 3.0 3.0 12.9 13.1 78.3 75.6 Scandinavia Commercial 80.1 70.2 4.0 2.3 16.3 17.6 100.4 90.1 Total Scandinavia 69.8 64.2 3.5 2.7 14.3 15.0 87.6 81.9 Earned controllable expense ratio 22.5 24.2 Claims ratio: 5 year average Weather loss ratio 0.5 0.0 1.0 Large loss ratio 8.0 5.8 5.7 Current year attritional loss ratio 63.0 63.1 Prior year effect on loss ratio (1.7) (4.7) SCANDINAVIA Scandinavia delivered operating profit of £147m for H1 2018, down 25%1. The combined ratio (87.6%) was 5.7 points higher than last year, mainly due to lower prior year development (down 3 points) after an unusually positive result in H1 2017. Elevated large losses also contributed (up 2.2 points). Net written premiums of £1,057m were up 1% at constant FX, with Personal Lines premiums up 7%1. Swedish Personal Lines grew by 10%1 and policies-in-force ('PIFs') were 2% higher year-on-year. Motor PIFs were up 3%, mainly due to strong online new business, while Personal Accident grew by 2%. Danish Personal Lines premiums were up 3%1 within which Motor PIFs grew by 1%. Commercial Lines premiums were down 6%1 with volumes down 10%. We exited two schemes in Norway in 2017 which accounted for 4%1 of the reduction in premiums. Customer metrics are developing well. We rolled out an 'effortless' measure across the region to determine and then track how seamless customer interactions are against defined targets. Customer satisfaction scores are improving, with Danish Personal Lines showing the highest quarterly score for three years in Q1 (80%). We continue to invest in online sales capabilities which is being well received by customers; in Sweden, online sales were 74% higher in the first half than H1 last year. Overall, retention was slightly lower than last year at 78%. Sweden and Denmark both improved; however, Norway reduced as a result of scheme exits. The current year attritional loss ratio of 63.0% improved versus H1 2017. Good progress in Denmark was offset by challenges in Norway, where the attritional ratio was impacted by higher weather-related frequency and by underperforming schemes currently in remediation. Large losses were elevated at 8.0% compared to the five year average of 5.7% (H1 2017: 5.8%). While frequency was higher than last year, one Commercial Property fire loss in Denmark contributed 1.3 points to the loss ratio. All large losses are independently reviewed and the results to date point to volatility rather than the emergence of an underwriting trend. The prior year effect on the loss ratio was particularly positive in H1 2017, producing a benefit of 4.7%; the H1 2018 ratio of 1.7% is closer to the levels at which we typically plan. The performance improvement programme continued to deliver well. We are building a centre of excellence to drive end-to-end Lean processes, working to optimise data management across the region and investing in a data analytics team. We have also established a new change management framework, launched zero-based budgeting and more than 90% of leaders have now participated in a new leadership development programme. Key regional appointments included a Chief Operating Officer and a Chief Data Officer. Total written controllable expenses were down 6% year-on-year1, with 8% cost reductions absorbing 2% inflation. The earned controllable cost ratio of 22.5% improved by 1.7 points. Staff related costs reduced by 8%1 in H1 2018 with headcount down 6% against H1 2017 and down 23% since the end of 2013. Denmark delivered the most progress, reducing the controllable cost ratio by 4.2 points. Geographically, Sweden generated an underwriting profit of £113m (H1 2017: £118m1) and a combined ratio of 77.9% (H1 2017: 76.1%1). The weather loss ratio was 0.7 points higher than last year, while the prior year contributed 0.7 points less. Denmark produced an underwriting profit of £14m (H1 2017: £46m1) and a combined ratio of 95.7% (H1 2017: 84.9%1). Pleasingly, the Personal Lines combined ratio improved by 1.5 points helped by a reduction in the attritional loss ratio. However, the Commercial Lines ratio deteriorated by 19.1 points due to elevated large losses and a lower prior year result. The underwriting loss in Norway of £15m (H1 2017: £5m1 loss) was impacted by adverse winter weather and a deterioration in attritional claims. In particular, Household saw higher weather-related claims frequency and Motor continued to experience inflation in repair costs. The Norwegian Motor market is highly competitive, while rate has struggled to keep pace with claims inflation, there are signs that the market is beginning to harden. 1At constant FX REGIONAL REVIEW - CANADA Management basis Net written premiums Change Underwriting result H1'18 £m H1'17 £m RFX % CFX % H1'18 £m H1'17

£m Household 202 201 - 5 Personal Motor 297 301 (1) 3 Total Canada Personal 499 502 (1) 4 (14) 32 Policy count change 2 2 Property 89 89 - 5 Liability 49 51 (4) - Commercial Motor 69 61 13 19 Marine & Other 23 25 (8) (4) Total Canada Commercial 230 226 2 6 10 8 Volume change 5 5 Total Canada 729 728 - 5 (4) 40 Investment result 29 31 Canada operating result 25 71 Operating ratios (%) Claims Commission Expenses Combined H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 Canada Personal 76.2 67.3 11.0 11.2 15.4 15.5 102.6 94.0 Canada Commercial 61.7 62.5 18.5 18.4 15.6 15.7 95.8 96.6 Total Canada 71.7 65.8 13.3 13.4 15.5 15.6 100.5 94.8 Earned controllable expense ratio 19.1 19.3 Claims ratio: 5 year average Weather loss ratio 10.0 2.7 5.0 Large loss ratio 6.9 8.2 5.1 Current year attritional loss ratio 58.2 57.9 Prior year effect on loss ratio (3.4) (3.0) CANADA Canada delivered operating profit of £25m for H1 2018, down from £68m1 in the prior year. Adverse weather was the dominant feature and the comparison is further distorted by a benign H1 2017. Net written premiums of £729m were up 5% at constant FX (H1 2017: £695m1). In Personal Lines, policy counts were up 2% and Johnson, our direct and affinity business, continued to grow organically (3%). Retention performed particularly well, with both Johnson and Personal broker improving over last year to 90% and 88% respectively. This was despite holding our discipline on rate in Auto and Household. We are pleased to have announced that Scotiabank, one of Canada's leading retail financial services providers, has agreed to switch its exclusive general insurance partnership to RSA from 2019, giving us an exciting new distribution channel. In Commercial Lines, volumes increased by 5% over H1 2017. While retention was down, new business was up and rate was ahead of both last year and our plans. We continue to work hard on our customer offering. In Johnson, NPS reached a new high of +52 in Q1 (up 5 points). We are enhancing the customer journey and telephony statistics (such as call answering time) have improved, driven by staff proficiency and lower call volumes as a result of digital initiatives. Our automatic call back for qualified leads had a quote rate of 82% in H1. In the broker channel, the 2018 'voice of the broker' survey scored NPS at +48 and scored the ease of doing business with RSA at 79%. The business generated an underwriting loss of £4m as a consequence of the adverse weather (H1 2017: £38m1 profit). This was composed of a current year loss of £29m and a prior year profit of £25m. The attritional loss ratio of 58.2% was up 0.3 points in H1 due to higher reinsurance costs. Within this, increased frequency and severity in mid-sized losses (particularly fire) impacted Household and Commercial Auto saw some deterioration in haulage and taxis. Personal Auto improved in both Johnson and the broker channel, reflecting rate supported by a series of claims initiatives. Ontario and Alberta make up the majority of our Auto premiums and, by the end of 2018, we will have put almost 10% of rate through these provinces over the last 18 months. The weather loss ratio stepped out by 7.3 points to 10%, twice the annual five year average of 5%. Canada endured a series of significant weather events in H1. At an estimated cost to the industry of more than $500m, the early May windstorm is likely to be the most costly insured event in Ontario and Quebec since the 2013 Toronto floods2. Relative to peers, our book is slightly weighted towards Household and Commercial Property risks which are more exposed to events of this nature. The large loss ratio was 6.9% and closer to the five year average; while volatile by nature, this was also helped by our improved propensity modelling capability. Prior year reserve releases of 3.4% were marginally higher than last year (H1 2017: 3.0%). Overall, the combined ratio was 100.5% (H1 2017: 94.8%). Our business improvement programme is progressing well. Enhancements to pricing sophistication include more segmented peril rating in Household, where we have increased the number of price points from thousands to millions and introduced more than 20 new target segments. Radar is helping us to improve the speed and efficacy of our regulatory rate filings. The implementation of the Guidewire claims system is proceeding as planned, bringing paperless technology and a customer-facing portal. Finally, we continue to roll-out Lean, including sustainability checks for early adopters. Total written controllable expenses of £146m were up 3%1 in H1 2018 or 1%1 excluding inflation. While staff costs were 1%1 lower, higher software amortisation and IT costs reflected capability investments and supported growth initiatives. Importantly, the earned controllable expense ratio of 19.1% improved again. Productivity also improved, with a 12% increase in premiums per FTE in June 2018 compared to June 2017 . Finally, headcount was down 7% in H1 2018 and is now down 21% since the end of 2013. 1At constant FX

2Source: Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. REGIONAL REVIEW - UK & INTERNATIONAL Management basis Net written premiums Change Underwriting result H1'18

£m H1'17

£m RFX % CFX

% H1'18

£m H1'17

£m Household 313 261 20 20 Personal Motor 113 149 (24) (24) Pet 130 144 (10) (10) Total UK Personal 556 554 - - (11) 7 Policy count change (3) (3) Property 288 334 (14) (14) Liability 147 155 (5) (5) Commercial Motor 91 114 (20) (19) Marine & Other 197 207 (5) (2) Total UK Commercial 723 810 (11) (10) 50 10 Volume change (10) (10) Total UK 1,279 1,364 (6) (6) 39 17 Ireland 151 152 (1) (3) 19 2 Middle East 102 112 (9) - 14 13 Total UK & International 1,532 1,628 (6) (5) 72 32 Investment result 72 77 UK & International operating result 144 109 Operating ratios (%) Claims Commission Expenses Combined H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 H1'18 H1'17 Total UK Personal 64.1 60.8 19.7 20.9 18.1 17.0 101.9 98.7 Total UK Commercial 62.3 65.9 20.1 20.5 10.8 12.3 93.2 98.7 Total UK 63.1 63.7 19.9 20.7 14.0 14.3 97.0 98.7 Ireland 63.3 74.5 11.5 11.6 12.5 12.7 87.3 98.8 Middle East 47.0 50.5 17.7 18.7 20.2 18.1 84.9 87.3 UK & International 62.1 64.0 19.0 19.6 14.2 14.4 95.3 98.0 Earned controllable expense ratio 21.5 21.3 Claims ratio: 5 year average Weather loss ratio 4.8 1.1 4.0 Large loss ratio 11.3 15.3 12.4 Current year attritional loss ratio 49.3 48.9 Prior year effect on loss ratio (3.3) (1.3) UK & INTERNATIONAL UK & International delivered an operating profit of £144m in H1 2018, up 33%. The combined ratio (95.3%) was 2.7 points better than last year, despite a 3.7 point increase in weather costs. UK The UK business, including European branches and 'London market' international business, generated an underwriting profit of £39m in H1, up 129%. The combined ratio of 97.0% was 1.7 points better. Net written premiums were down 6% in H1 2018 or 3% excluding reinsurance changes. Headline premiums were dampened by £44m due to higher reinsurance costs resulting from a reduction in retention levels for certain programmes. Personal Lines premiums were in line with H1 2017 as reported, but up 4% excluding reinsurance changes. Household premiums were up 20%. Our partnership with Nationwide is doing well and generated premiums of £86m in its first full 6 months of trading; retention was 87% and NPS scores are strong (claims +68%; sales % service +64%). On the wider book, we are holding our discipline on rate to mitigate the 'escape of water' issues which presented in H2 2017. However, rate of between 4% and 17%, depending on the channel, drove a decrease in retention and new business. In Motor, H1 premiums were 24% lower than last year, although this was 12% excluding reinsurance changes. We applied rate of 9% and this impacted retention and new business in a softening market. Pet volumes were down 10% and were impacted by rate of 17%. On Commercial Lines, premiums were down 11% as reported, but down 7% excluding reinsurance changes. Rate has been positive in all major classes in H1; for example, Motor achieved rate of 9% and Marine achieved 7%. However, holding our underwriting discipline has meant a trade-off with top line (volumes down 10%) in ongoing 'soft' market conditions. The decrease in premiums also reflected underwriting decisions on some large individual risks (in Property and Marine in particular) and our exit from certain large schemes as we restructure our delegated authority book. The improvement in the combined ratio of 1.7 points was achieved despite weather of 5.1% (H1 2017: 1.3%), with Storm Emma costing an estimated £42m pre-tax (£47m including Ireland). Pleasingly, large losses reduced by 3.9 points and are now trending closer to the five year average, although this comes with the usual volatility caveat. Excluding the impact of reinsurance changes, the attritional loss ratio in H1 2018 was 0.3 points higher than H1 last year. However, it was 1.4 points better than the 2017 full year ratio as pricing and underwriting actions start to earn through. Written controllable expenses of £280m were down 1% in H1, with 3% cost reductions offset by 2% inflation. The earned controllable cost ratio of 21.2% was broadly unchanged, despite the contraction in premiums. Headcount was down 1% in H1 2018 and is now down 22% since the end of 2013. Ireland Ireland's performance improved strongly in the first half, generating an underwriting profit of £19m (H1 2017: £2m) on a combined ratio of 87.3% (H1 2017: 98.8%). The attritional loss ratio of 57.6% was 3.3 points better, while the large loss ratio improved by 6.3 points following elevated losses last year. The result was helped by favourable prior year development of 3.2%, compared to adverse development of 2.2% in H1 2017. Net written premiums of £151m were down 3% at constant FX. Middle East The Middle East delivered an underwriting profit of £14m (H1 2017: £13m) and another record combined ratio of 84.9% (H1 2017: 87.3%). This was driven by a 3.0 point improvement in the attritional loss ratio. Net written premiums of £102m were flat at constant FX. INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE Management basis Investment result H1 2018 £m H1 2017 £m Change % Bonds 121 136 (11) Equities (largely REITs) 18 16 13 Cash and cash equivalents 4 3 33 Property 10 11 (9) Other 7 5 40 Investment income 160 171 (6) Investment expenses (7) (6) (17) Unwind of discount (17) (17) - Investment result 136 148 (8) Balance sheet unrealised gains (pre-tax) 30 June 2018 (£m) 31 Dec 2017 (£m) Change % Bonds 326 397 (18) Equities (largely REITs) 34 30 13 Other 1 1 - Total 361 428 (16) Investment portfolio Value 31 Dec 2017 Foreign exchange Mark to market Other movements Transfer from assets held for sale Value 30 June 2018 £m £m £m £m £m £m Government bonds 3,850 (77) (13) 165 - 3,925 Non-Government bonds 6,810 (129) (70) (67) - 6,544 Cash 1,048 (13) - (261) - 774 Equities (largely REITs) 242 (17) 7 - - 232 Property 308 - 4 1 - 313 Prefs & CIVs 522 (3) (1) 32 - 550 Other 219 (2) 2 51 - 270 Total 12,999 (241) (71) (79) - 12,608 Split by currency: Sterling 3,468 3,275 Danish Krone 1,096 1,154 Swedish Krona 2,588 2,380 Canadian Dollar 3,079 2,896 Euro 1,443 1,447 Other 1,325 1,456 Total 12,999 12,608 Credit quality - bond portfolio Non-government Government 30 June

2018 % 31 Dec

2017 % 30 June

2018 % 31 Dec

2017 % AAA 43 42 66 66 AA 14 15 29 30 A 29 30 5 4 BBB 12 11 - - 2 2 - - Non-rated - - - - Total 100 100 100 100 INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE Investment income of £160m (H1 2017: £171m) was offset by investment expenses of £7m (H1 2017: £6m) and the liability discount unwind of £17m (H1 2017: £17m). Investment income was down 6% on prior year reflecting a number of factors including the reinvestment of bonds at lower yields and some strengthening of Sterling. The average book yield over the period on the total portfolio was 2.5% (H1 2017: 2.5%), with average yield on the bond portfolio of 2.3% (H1 2017: 2.4%). Reinvestment yields on the Group's major bond portfolios over the year was approximately 1.5%. At 30 June 2018, the average duration of the Group's bond portfolios is marginally lower at 3.7 years (31 December 2017: 3.8 years). The investment portfolio decreased by 3% during the first 6 months to £12.6bn. The movement was driven primarily by FX translation of regional portfolios and negative mark to market on bond holdings. At 30 June 2018, high quality widely diversified fixed income securities represented 83% of the portfolio (31 December 2017: 82%). Equities (largely REITs) represented 2% (31 December 2017: 2%) and cash was 6% of the total portfolio (31 December 2017: 8%). The quality of the bond portfolio remains very high with 98% investment grade and 71% rated AA or above. We remain well diversified by sector and geography. Unrealised bond gains and pull-to-par Balance sheet unrealised gains of £361m (pre-tax) reduced by £67m or 18% during the first half, driven by negative mark-to-market on bond holdings due to yield movements and bond pull-to-par (c.£50m). Outlook Based on forward bond yields and foreign exchange rates, it is estimated that investment income will be c.£140-150m for H2 2018. Based on forward yields, c.£70m of unrealised gains on the AFS portfolio are expected to unwind in H2 2018. The capital impact of this amount is under £50m, the balance being projected yield change. These projections are, however, sensitive to changes in market conditions. APPENDIX 1 Further information CAPITAL Solvency II sensitivities Underlying sensitivities are broadly in line with those published for the year ending 31 December 2017. Coverage ratio at 30 June 2018 169% Sensitivities (change in coverage ratio): Including pensions Excluding pensions Interest rates: +1% non-parallel1 shift +9% +6% Interest rates: -1% non-parallel1 shift -9% -8% Equities: -15% -7% -2% Property: -10% -3% -2% Foreign exchange: GBP +10% vs all currencies -4% -5% Cat loss of £75m net -4% -4% Credit spreads: +0.25%2 parallel shift +2% -2% Credit spreads: -0.25% parallel shift -9% +2% The above sensitivities have been considered in isolation. The impact of a combination of sensitivities may be different to the individual outcomes stated above. Where an IFRS valuation of a pension scheme surplus is restricted under Solvency II, downside pension sensitivities may be dampened relative to those shown. Reconciliation of IFRS total capital to Eligible Own Funds 30 June 2018 £bn Shareholders' funds3 4.1 Loan capital 0.4 Non-controlling interests 0.2 Total IFRS capital 4.7 Less: goodwill & intangibles (0.8) Adjust technical provisions to Solvency II basis (0.3) Basic Own Funds 3.6 Tiering & availability restrictions (0.5) Foreseeable dividends (0.1) Eligible Own Funds 3.0 1 The interest rate sensitivity assumes a non-parallel shift in the yield curve to reflect that the long end of the yield curve is typically more stable than the short end 2 The asymmetry in credit spread sensitivities reflects the fact that upside pension sensitivities are restricted to the surplus cap. The upside sensitivity should not therefore be extrapolated 3 Includes preference shares and Restricted Tier 1 notes PENSIONS The table below provides a reconciliation of the movement in the Group's pension fund position under IAS 19 (net of tax) from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018: UK non-UK Group £m £m £m Net pension fund deficit at 1 January 2018 (23) (65) (88) Actuarial gains1 170 6 176 Deficit funding 48 2 50 Other movements2 4 3 7 Pension fund surplus/ (deficit) at 30 June 2018 199 (54) 145 At an aggregate level, the pension fund position under IAS 19 improved during H1 2018 from a £88m deficit at 1 January 2018 to a surplus of £145m at 30 June 2018 (net of tax). This was driven primarily by widening credit spreads over the period, in addition to the deficit funding contributions paid. REINSURANCE Updates to our reinsurance programme for 2018 are outlined below. The 3 year Group aggregate reinsurance cover that commenced in 2015 has been renewed until the end of 2020. The key terms of the new 3 year deal are as follows: · Cover protects all of our short tail business including Property, Marine and Construction/ Engineering · Events or individual net losses of £10m or greater are added together across our financial year. When a loss exceeds £10m it is included in full · Cover attaches when the total of these retained losses is greater than £170m · Limit of cover is £150m per year, with £300m maximum over the 3 year period · Counterparties are high credit quality reinsurers (45% AA- or better, 46% A- or better, 9% collateralised). Retentions for our UK and Ireland Motor programme have been reduced to £1m and €1m respectively (£3m and €3m respectively in 2017). Outside of these, our key retentions remain unchanged at £75m for UK Cat; £50m for non-UK Cat (Canada/ US/ Caribbean C$75m); maximum of £50m for Property Risk. 1 Actuarial gains/ (losses) include pension investment expenses, variance against expected returns, change in actuarial assumptions and experience losses 2 Other movements include regular contributions, service/ administration costs, expected returns, interest costs and settlement gains/ (losses) SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS Management basis - 6 months ended 30 June 2017 Scandinavia Canada UK & International Central functions Group H1 2017 £m £m £m £m £m Net written premiums 1,064 728 1,628 29 3,449 Net earned premiums 896 777 1,586 (8) 3,251 Net incurred claims (575) (511) (1,014) (2) (2,102) Commissions (24) (105) (312) - (441) Operating expenses (135) (121) (228) (2) (486) Underwriting result ¸ 162 40 32 (12) 222 Investment income 54 34 83 - 171 Investment expenses (2) (1) (3) - (6) Unwind of discount (12) (2) (3) - (17) Investment result ¸ 40 31 77 - 148 Central expenses - - - (10) (10) Operating result ¸ 202 71 109 (22) 360 Interest (30) Other non-operating charges (67) Profit before tax 263 Tax (57) Profit after tax 206 Non-controlling interest (10) Other equity costs1 (8) Net attributable profit ¸ 188 Underlying profit before tax ¸ 330 Loss ratio (%) 64.2 65.8 64.0 - 64.7 Weather loss ratio 0.0 2.7 1.1 - 1.2 Large loss ratio 5.8 8.2 15.3 - 11.4 Current year attritional loss ratio ¸ 63.1 57.9 48.9 - 54.9 Prior year effect on loss ratio (4.7) (3.0) (1.3) - (2.8) Commission ratio (%) 2.7 13.4 19.6 - 13.6 Expense ratio (%) 15.0 15.6 14.4 - 14.9 Combined ratio (%) ¸ 81.9 94.8 98.0 - 93.2 Earned controllable expense ratio (%) ¸ 24.2 19.3 21.3 - 22.1 1Preference dividends of £5m and coupons of £3m paid on 2017 issued Restricted Tier 1 securities COMBINED RATIO DETAIL Group £m unless stated Current year Prior year H1 2018 total Current year Prior year H1 2017 total Net written premiums 1 3,190 7 29 13 3,219 3,430 19 3,449 Net earned premiums 2 3,195 8 17 14 3,212 3,236 15 3,251 Net incurred claims 3 (2,233) 9 85 15 (2,148) (2,186) 84 (2,102) Commissions 4 (413) 10 (10) 16 (423) (424) (17) (441) Operating expenses 5 (470) 11 - 17 (470) (483) (3) (486) Underwriting result ¸ 6 79 12 92 18 171 143 79 222 CY attritional claims 19 (1,768) (1,778) Weather claims 20 (155) (38) Large losses 21 (310) (370) Net incurred claims 22 (2,233) (2,186) Loss ratio (%) =15 / 14 23 66.9 64.7 Weather loss ratio =20 / 2 24 4.9 1.2 Large loss ratio =21 / 2 25 9.7 11.4 Current year attritional loss ratio ¸ =19 / 2 26 55.3 54.9 Prior year effect on loss ratio =23 - 24 - 25 - 26 27 (3.0) (2.8) Commission ratio (%) =16 / 14 28 13.2 13.6 Expense ratio (%) =17 / 14 29 14.6 14.9 Combined ratio (%) ¸ =23 + 28 + 29 30 94.7 93.2 Scandinavia £m unless stated Current year Prior year H1 2018 total Current year Prior year H1 2017 total Net written premiums 1,051 6 1,057 1,066 (2) 1,064 Net earned premiums 890 6 896 896 0 896 Net incurred claims (637) 11 (626) (617) 42 (575) Commissions (30) - (30) (24) 0 (24) Operating expenses (128) - (128) (135) 0 (135) Underwriting result 95 17 112 120 42 162 CY attritional claims (561) (565) Weather claims (5) 0 Large losses (71) (52) Net incurred claims (637) (617) Loss ratio (%) 69.8 64.2 Weather loss ratio 0.5 - Large loss ratio 8.0 5.8 Current year attritional loss ratio 63.0 63.1 Prior year effect on loss ratio (1.7) (4.7) Commission ratio (%) 3.5 2.7 Expense ratio (%) 14.3 15.0 Combined ratio (%) 87.6 81.9 COMBINED RATIO DETAIL Canada £m unless stated Current Year Prior year H1 2018 total Current year Prior year H1 2017 total Net written premiums 729 - 729 728 - 728 Net earned premiums 771 - 771 777 - 777 Net incurred claims (578) 25 (553) (535) 24 (511) Commissions (103) - (103) (105) - (105) Operating expenses (119) - (119) (118) (3) (121) Underwriting result (29) 25 (4) 19 21 40 CY attritional claims (448) (450) Weather claims (77) (21) Large losses (53) (64) Net incurred claims (578) (535) Loss ratio (%) 71.7 65.8 Weather loss ratio 10.0 2.7 Large loss ratio 6.9 8.2 Current year attritional loss ratio 58.2 57.9 Prior year effect on loss ratio (3.4) (3.0) Commission ratio (%) 13.3 13.4 Expense ratio (%) 15.5 15.6 Combined ratio (%) 100.5 94.8 Total UK&I £m unless stated Current year Prior year H1 2018 total Current year Prior year H1 2017 total Net written premiums 1,508 24 1,532 1,607 21 1,628 Net earned premiums 1,537 11 1,548 1,570 16 1,586 Net incurred claims (1,006) 44 (962) (1,025) 11 (1,014) Commissions (284) (10) (294) (295) (17) (312) Operating expenses (220) - (220) (228) - (228) Underwriting result 27 45 72 22 10 32 CY attritional claims (758) (768) Weather claims (74) (17) Large losses (174) (240) Net incurred claims (1,006) (1,025) Loss ratio (%) 62.1 64.0 Weather loss ratio 4.8 1.1 Large loss ratio 11.3 15.3 Current year attritional loss ratio 49.3 48.9 Prior year effect on loss ratio (3.3) (1.3) Commission ratio (%) 19.0 19.6 Expense ratio (%) 14.2 14.4 Combined ratio (%) 95.3 98.0 APPENDIX 1I Alternative Performance Measures ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Alternative performance measures (APMs) are complementary to measures defined within International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are used by management to explain the Group's business performance and financial position. They include common insurance industry metrics, as well as measures management and the Board consider are more representative of its underlying trading performance and that provide more meaningful comparisons between periods and business segments. APMs are identifiable within Group tables by the symbol ¸, and those used to determine management and executive remuneration are identified below with ¸*. A reconciliation of APMs to their nearest IFRS Income Statement equivalents, detailing the adjustments made, can be found below. Term Definition APM Reconciliation Affinity Selling insurance through a partner's distribution network, usually to a group of similar customers e.g. store-card holders, alumni groups, unions and utility company customers. Attritional Loss Ratio This is the underlying loss ratio (net incurred claims and claims handling expense as a proportion of net earned premium) of our business prior to volatile impacts from weather, large losses and prior-year reserve developments. ¸ 1 R Claims Frequency Average number of claims per policy over the year. Claims Handling Expenses The administrative cost of processing a claim (such as salary costs, costs of running claims centres, allocated share of the costs of head office units) which are separate to the cost of settling the claim itself with the policyholder. Claims Ratio (Loss Ratio) Percentage of net earned premiums that is paid out in claims and claims handling expenses. ¸ 1 V Claims Reserve (Provision for Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses) A provision established to cover the estimated cost of claims payments and claims handling expenses that are still to be settled and incurred in respect of insurance cover provided to policyholders up to the reporting date. Claims Severity Average cost of claims incurred over the period. Combined Operating Ratio (COR) A measure of underwriting performance calculated on an 'earned' basis as follows: COR = loss ratio + commission ratio + expense ratio, where: Loss ratio = net incurred claims / net earned premiums Commission ratio = commissions / net earned premiums Expense ratio = operating expenses / net earned premiums ¸* 1 Y Commission An amount paid to an intermediary such as a broker for introducing business to the Group. Constant Exchange (CFX) Prior period comparative retranslated at current period exchange rates. ¸ 4 N/a Controllable Costs / Expenses A measure of operating expenses incurred by the Group in undertaking business activities, predominantly underwriting and policy acquisition costs, excluding commission and premium related costs such as levies. They are adjusted to include claims handling costs that are reported within net claims incurred. ¸* 5 N/a Current Year Underwriting Result The profit or loss earned from business for which insurance cover has been provided during the current financial period. ¸ 1 Q Expense Ratio Underwriting and policy expenses expressed as a percentage of net earned premium. ¸ 1 X Exposure A measurement of risk we are exposed to through the premiums we have written. For example, in motor insurance one vehicle insured for one year is one unit of exposure. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) The regulatory authority with responsibility for the conduct of the UK financial services industry. Gross Written Premium (GWP) Total revenue generated through sale of insurance products. This is before taking into account reinsurance and is stated irrespective of whether payment has been received. IBNR (Incurred But Not Yet Reported) An estimated reserve for amounts owed to all valid claimants who have had a covered loss but have not yet reported it and for claims that have been reported but the cost is not yet known. Term Definition APM Reconciliation Interest Costs Interest costs represent the cost of Group debt excluding any debt buy back costs. ¸ 1 O Investment Result Investment result is the money we make from our investments on a management basis. It comprises the major component of net investment return, investment income, in addition to unwind of discount and investment expenses. ¸ 1 AA Large Losses Single claim or all claims arising from a single loss event with a net cost of £0.5m or higher. Large Loss Ratio The large loss ratio is an expression of claims incurred in the period with a net cost of £0.5m or higher as a percentage of current year net earned premium over the same period. ¸ 1 T Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share Net asset value per share is calculated as closing shareholders' funds, less preference share capital, divided by the number of shares in issue at the end of the period. ¸ 3 E Net Earned Premium (NEP) The proportion of premium written, net of the cost of associated reinsurance, which represents the consideration charged to policyholders for providing insurance cover during the reporting period. Net Incurred Claims (NIC) The total claims cost incurred in the period less any share that is borne by reinsurers. It includes both claims payments and movements in claims reserves and claims handling expenses in the period. Net Written Premium (NWP) Premium written or processed in the period, irrespective of whether it has been paid, less the amount shared with reinsurers. Non-Operating Charges Non-operating charges represent items that are excluded to arrive at the underlying profit after tax measure. ¸ 1 AD Item Reason for classification ¸ 1 AD Gains and losses arising from the disposal of businesses To allow assessment of the performance of ongoing business activities Amortisation of intangible assets To allow meaningful assessment of segmental performance where similar internally generated assets are not capitalised Impairment of intangible assets Where the impairment arises from restructuring activities Reorganisation costs To allow assessment of the performance of ongoing business activities Pension administration and net interest costs Costs that are dependent on the level of defined benefit pension scheme plan funding and arise from servicing past pension commitments Realised and unrealised gains and losses on investments / foreign exchange gains and losses To remove the impact of market volatility and investment rebalancing activity Debt buy back costs To allow meaningful assessment of ongoing finance costs Operating Profit Operating profit is profit before tax less non-operating charges. ¸ 1 AC Payout Ratio Ordinary dividends expressed as a percentage of underlying profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders. Policies in Force The number of active insurance policies for which Group is providing cover. Prior Year Underwriting Result Updates to premium, claims, commission and expense estimates relating to prior years. ¸ 1 P Term Definition APM Reconciliation Property and Casualty (P&C)

(Non-Life Insurance or General Insurance) Property insurance covers loss or damage through fire, theft, floods, storms and other specified risks. Casualty insurance primarily covers losses arising from accidents that cause injury to other people or damage to the property of others. Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) The regulatory authority with responsibility for the prudential regulation and supervision of the UK financial services industry. Pull to par The movement of a bond's price toward its face value as it approaches its maturity date. Rate The price of a unit of insurance based on a standard risk for one year. Actual premium charged to the policyholder may differ from the rate due to individual risk characteristics and marketing discounts. Reinsurance The practice whereby part or all of the risk accepted is transferred to another insurer (the reinsurer). Reported Exchange (RFX) Prior period comparative translated at exchange rates applicable at that time. Return on Equity Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (profit after tax excluding non-controlling interests, coupon on tier 1 notes and preference dividend) expressed in relation to opening ordinary shareholders' funds (opening ordinary shareholders funds less preference share capital). ¸ 2 F Return on Tangible Equity Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (profit after tax excluding non-controlling interests, coupon on tier 1 notes and preference dividend) expressed in relation to opening tangible net asset value. ¸ 2 H Solvency II Capital adequacy regime for the European insurance industry which commenced in 2016 and is based on a set of EU wide capital requirements and risk management standards. Scrip Dividend Where shareholders choose to receive the dividend in the form of additional shares rather than cash. The Group would issue new shares to meet the scrip demand. Tangible Net Asset Value (TNAV) Tangible net asset value comprises shareholders' equity, less preference share capital and goodwill and intangible assets. ¸* 3 C Tangible Net Asset Value (TNAV) per Share Tangible net asset value, divided by the number of shares in issue at the end of the period. ¸ 3 F Underlying Profit after Tax This provides a key measure of shareholder value and one that informs overall valuation in the insurance sector.

It takes profit after tax, excluding the proportion that is attributable to non-controlling interests, preference shareholders and Tier 1 note holders and adds back non-operating charges (reasons for exclusion above) before adjusting for the tax difference between effective and underlying rate. ¸* 2 B Underlying Return on Equity Underlying profit after tax expressed in relation to opening shareholders' funds excluding preference share capital. ¸ 2 G Underlying Return on Tangible Equity A key measure of shareholder value and one that informs overall valuation in the insurance sector. Underlying profit after tax expressed in relation to opening tangible net asset value. ¸* 2 I Underlying Tax Rate The underlying Core Group tax rate mainly comprising the local statutory tax rates in the Group's territories applied to underlying regional profits (operating profits less interest costs). ¸ 6 A Underlying Earnings per Share (EPS) A key measure of the underlying earnings power of the group as it excludes shorter-term and temporary changes, such as restructuring costs. Underlying earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit after tax divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. ¸ 2 K ******** Term Definition APM Reconciliation Underwriting Result A measure of underwriting performance calculated as net earned premium less net claims and underwriting and policy acquisition costs. ¸ 1 Z Unearned Premium The portion of a premium that relates to future periods, for which protection has not yet been provided, irrespective of whether the premium has been paid or not. Weather Losses Weather claims incurred with a net cost of £0.5m or higher and losses of less than £0.5m where extreme weather has been identified over an extended period. Weather Loss Ratio The weather loss ratio is an expression of weather losses in the period with a net cost of £0.5m or higher as a percentage of earned premium. ¸ 1 S Yield Rate of return on an investment in percentage terms.

The dividend payable on a share expressed as a percentage of the market price. 1. IFRS reconciliation to management P&L for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 IFRS Underwriting result Investment result Central costs Operating result Non-operating charges Profit before tax £'m Management Income Gross written premiums 3,950 3,950 Less: reinsurance premiums (731) (731) Net written premiums 3,219 3,219 Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums (242) (242) Less: change in provision for unearned reinsurance premiums 235 235 Change in provision for unearned premiums (7) (7) Net earned premiums, analysed as 3,212 A 3,212 Current year B 3,195 Prior year C 17 3,212 Investment income 160 D 160 Realised gains on investments 6 6 Gains / (losses) on forex derivatives - - Unrealised gains / (losses) 6 6 Impairments (3) (3) Net investment return 169 Other insurance income 72 E 72 Other non-insurance income 2 2 Foreign exchange gain 4 4 Other operating income 78 Total income 3,459 Expenses Gross claims incurred (2,365) (2,365) Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers 217 217 Net claims, analysed as (2,148) F (2,148) Attritional G (1,768) Weather H (155) Large I (310) Prior year J 85 (2,148) Earned CY commission (413) K (413) Earned PY commission (10) L (10) Earned CY operating expenses (542) M (542) Earned PY operating expenses - N - Underwriting and policy acquisition costs (965) (965) Unwind of discount (17) (17) Investment expenses (7) (7) Non-insurance expenses (2) (2) Central expenses (4) (4) Amortisation of intangible assets (7) (7) Pension net interest and administration costs (3) (3) Other operating expenses (23) (3,153) Interest costs (13) O (13) Debt buy back costs - - Finance costs (13) (13) Acquisitions and disposals 2 2 Net share of profit after tax of associates 1 1 Profit before tax 296 171 136 (3) 304 (8) 296 Income tax expense (51) Z AA AB AC AD Profit for the year 245 C+J+L+N P 92 PY Underwriting Z - P Q 79 CY Underwriting 171 Attritional loss ratio G/B R 55.3% Weather loss ratio H/B S 4.9% Large loss ratio I/B T 9.7% Prior year effect on loss ratio V-R-S-T U (3.0)% Loss ratio F/A V 66.9% Commission ratio (K+L)/A W 13.2% Expense ratio (E+M+N)/A X 14.6% Combined operating ratio V+W+X Y 94.7% 1. IFRS reconciliation to management P&L for the 6 months ended 30 June 2017 IFRS Underwriting result Investment result Central costs Operating result Non-operating charges Profit before tax £'m Management Income Gross written premiums 4,026 4,026 Less: reinsurance premiums (577) (577) Net written premiums 3,449 3,449 Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums (295) (295) Less: change in provision for unearned reinsurance premiums 97 97 Change in provision for unearned premiums (198) (198) Net earned premiums, analysed as 3,251 A 3,251 Current year B 3,236 Prior year C 15 3,251 Investment income 171 D 171 Realised gains on investments 4 4 Gains / (losses) on forex derivatives (5) (5) Unrealised gains / (losses) (1) (1) Impairments - - Net investment return 169 Other insurance income 75 E 75 Other non-insurance income 1 1 Other operating income 76 Total income 3,496 Expenses Gross claims incurred (2,584) (2,584) Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers 482 482 Net claims, analysed as (2,102) F (2,102) Attritional G (1,778) Weather H (38) Large I (370) Prior year J 84 (2,102) Earned CY commission (424) K (424) Earned PY commission (17) L (17) Earned CY operating expenses (558) M (558) Earned PY operating expenses (3) N (3) Underwriting and policy acquisition costs (1,002) (1,002) Unwind of discount (17) (17) Investment expenses (6) (6) Non-insurance expenses (2) (2) Central expenses (10) (10) Amortisation of intangible assets (8) (8) Pension net interest and administration costs (3) (3) Reorganisation costs (41) (41) Foreign exchange losses (6) (6) Other operating expenses (76) (3,197) Interest costs (30) O (30) Debt buy back costs (59) (59) Finance costs (89) (89) Acquisitions and disposals 52 52 Net share of profit after tax of associates 1 1 Profit before tax 263 222 148 (10) 360 (97) 263 Income tax expense (57) Z AA AB AC AD Profit for the year 206 C+J+L+N P 79 PY Underwriting Z - P Q 143 CY Underwriting 222 Attritional loss ratio G/B R 54.9% Weather loss ratio H/B S 1.2% Large loss ratio I/B T 11.4% Prior year effect on loss ratio V-R-S-T U (2.8)% Loss ratio F/A V 64.7% Commission ratio (K+L)/A W 13.6% Expense ratio (E+M+N)/A X 14.9% Combined operating ratio V+W+X Y 93.2% 2. Metric calculations 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £m £m Profit after tax 245 206 Less: non-controlling interest (10) (10) Note 9 Less: coupon on 2017 issued restricted tier 1 instrument (7) (3) Note 9 Less: preference dividend (5) (5) A Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 223 188 Rec 1 AD Add: non-operating charges 8 97 Rec 1 O Less: interest costs (13) (30) Rec 6 E Less: underlying tax differential (3) (17) B Underlying profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders 215 238 Opening shareholders' funds 3,653 3,715 Less: preference share capital (125) (125) C Opening ordinary shareholders' funds 3,528 3,590 Note 10 Less: opening goodwill and intangibles (763) (728) D Opening tangible ordinary shareholders' funds 2,765 2,862 E Weighted average no. share issue during the period (un-diluted) 1,025 1,020 Return on equity (annualised) (2xA)/C F Reported 12.7% 10.5% (2xB)/C G Underlying 12.2% 13.3% Return on tangible equity (annualised) (2xA)/D H Reported 16.2% 13.1% (2xB)/D I Underlying 15.6% 16.6% Earnings per share A/E J Basic earnings per share 21.8p 18.4p B/E K Underlying earnings per share 21.0p 23.3p 3. Balance sheet reconciliations 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £m £m A Closing shareholders' funds 3,835 3,653 Less: preference share capital (125) (125) B Ordinary shareholders funds 3,710 3,528 Note 10 Less: closing goodwill and intangibles (780) (763) C Tangible net asset value 2,930 2,765 Note 13 D Shares in issue at the period end 1,027 1,023 B/D E Net asset value per share 361p 345p C/D F Tangible net asset value per share 285p 270p 4. Net written premium movement and constant exchange 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £m £m A Net written premiums 3,219 3,449 Year-on-year movement (230) 328 Comprised of: Volume change including portfolio actions (119) 31 Rate increases 123 68 B Reinsurance changes (178) 8 C Movement at constant exchange (174) 107 D Foreign exchange (56) 221 Total movement (230) 328 C/(2017A-D) E % movement at constant exchange (5)% 3% (C-B)/(2017A-D) F % movement at constant exchange less reinsurance 0% 5. Controllable expenses 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £m £m Underwriting and policy admin costs (965) (1,002) Rec 1 K+L Less: commission 423 441 Less: non controllable premium related costs e.g. levies 83 78 Add: claims expenses within net claims (202) (203) Rec 1 Add: investment expenses (7) (6) Rec 1 Add: central expenses (4) (10) Add: other (25) (20) Written controllable expense base (697) (722) Less: controllable deferred acquisition costs 6 2 A Earned controllable expense base (691) (720) Rec 1 A B Net earned premium 3,212 3,251 A/B C Earned controllable expense ratio 21.5% 22.1% 6. Underlying tax rate 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 % % Effective tax rate (ETR) 17 22 Less tax effect of: Unrecognised tax losses 1 0 Underlying versus IFRS regional profit mix 0 (1) Other 1 1 A Underlying tax rate 19 22 Rec 1 AC Operating profit £m £m 304 360 Rec 1 O Less interest costs (13) (30) B Underlying profit before tax 291 330 AxB C Underlying tax (54) (74) D Tax (51) (57) C-D E Underlying tax differential (3) (17) 7. 5 year weather average 5 year average 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Core Group weather ratios 3.2% 2.6% 2.6% 3.2% 3.5% 4.0% REPORTING AND DIVIDEND TIMETABLE Reporting: Q3 2018 trading update 1 November 2018 Dividend: Interim ordinary dividend for the period ended 30 June 2018: Announcement date 2 August 2018 Ex-dividend date 6 September 2018 Record date 7 September 2018 Dividend payment date 12 October 2018 2nd preference dividend Announcement date 2 August 2018 Ex-dividend date 16 August 2018 Record date 17 August 2018 Dividend payment date 1 October 2018 Note: The final ordinary dividend is conditional upon the directors being satisfied, in their absolute discretion, that the payment of the interim ordinary dividend would not breach any legal or regulatory requirements, including Solvency II regulatory capital requirements. PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND In accordance with the original subscription terms, qualifying registered holders of the 7 3/8 percent cumulative irredeemable preference shares of £1 each will receive the second preference dividend at a rate of 3.6875p per share. Enquiries: Investors & analysts Press Kerry McConnell Natalie Whitty Group Director of Investor Relations Group Head of External Communications Tel: +44 (0) 20 7111 1891 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7111 7213 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Laura de Mergelina Eilis Murphy & Robin Wrench Investor Relations Manager Brunswick Group Tel: +44 (0) 20 7111 7243 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Further information A live webcast of the analyst presentation, including the question and answer session, will be broadcast on the website at 10:30am on 2 August 2018. A webcast and transcript of the presentation will be available via the company website (www.rsagroup.com). Important disclaimer

This press release and the associated conference call may contain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of the Group's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategic initiatives and objectives. Generally, words such as 'may', 'could', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'aim', 'outlook', 'believe', 'plan', 'seek', 'continue' or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are inherently predictive and speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the Group's control, including amongst other things, UK domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities, the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of tax and other legislation or regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Group and its affiliates operate. As a result, the Group's actual future financial condition, performance and results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in the Group's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save in respect of anyrequirement under applicable law or regulation. Nothing in this press release shall be construed as a profit forecast. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Table of contents Primary statements 38 Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies 1. Basis of preparation 43 2. Adoption of new and revised accounting standards 43 3. Accounting standards issued but not yet effective 43 Risk management 4. Risk management 44 Significant transactions and events 5. Held for sale disposal groups 45 6. Reorganisation costs 45 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income 7. Operating segments 46 8. Earnings per share 48 9. Distributions paid and declared 48 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 10. Goodwill and intangible assets 49 11. Financial assets and fair value measurements 49 12. Cash and cash equivalents 54 13. Share capital 54 14. Insurance contract liabilities 54 15. Retirement benefit obligations 55 16. Related party transactions 55 17. Results for the year 2017 55 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 18. Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities 56 Appendix A. Exchange rates 57 Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the half-yearly financial report 58 Independent Review Report to RSA Insurance Group plc 59 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT STATUTORY BASIS for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018 (Reviewed) (Reviewed) 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 Note £m £m Income Gross written premiums 3,950 4,026 Less: reinsurance premiums (731) (577) Net written premiums 7 3,219 3,449 Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums (242) (295) Less: change in provision for unearned reinsurance premiums 235 97 Change in provision for net unearned premiums (7) (198) Net earned premiums 3,212 3,251 Net investment return 169 169 Other operating income 78 76 Total income 3,459 3,496 Expenses Gross claims incurred (2,365) (2,584) Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers 217 482 Net claims (2,148) (2,102) Underwriting and policy acquisition costs (965) (1,002) Unwind of discount (17) (17) Other operating expenses (23) (76) (3,153) (3,197) Finance costs (13) (89) Profit on disposal of business and realised gains on held for sale assets 5 2 52 Net share of profit after tax of associates 1 1 Profit before tax 7 296 263 Income tax expense (51) (57) Profit for the period 245 206 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 235 196 Non-controlling interests 10 10 245 206 Earnings per share on profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Parent Company: Basic 8 21.8p 18.4p Diluted (30 June 2017 restated to exclude dilutive impact of Tier 1 conversion) 8 21.6p 18.3p Ordinary dividend Final paid in respect of prior year 9 13.0p 11.0p Interim proposed/paid in respect of current year 9 7.3p 6.6p The following explanatory notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATUTORY BASIS for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018 (Reviewed) (Reviewed) 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £m £m Profit for the period 245 206 Items that may be reclassified to the income statement: Exchange losses net of tax on translation of foreign operations (33) (9) Fair value losses on available for sale financial assets net of tax (49) (144) (82) (153) Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement: Pension - remeasurement of defined benefit scheme net of tax and tax credit for scheme contributions 164 (5) Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 82 (158) Total comprehensive income for the period 327 48 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 314 44 Non-controlling interests 13 4 327 48 The following explanatory notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY STATUTORY BASIS for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018 (Reviewed) Ordinary share capital Ordinary share premium Own shares Preference shares Revaluation reserves Capital redemption reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Retained earnings Share- holders' equity Tier 1 notes Non-controlling interests Total equity £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Balance at 1 January 2018 1,023 1,083 (1) 125 297 389 54 683 3,653 297 152 4,102 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - - - 235 235 - 10 245 Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period - - - - (59) - (26) 164 79 - 3 82 - - - - (59) - (26) 399 314 - 13 327 Transactions with owners of the Group Contributions and distributions Dividends (note 9) - - - - - - - (145) (145) - (11) (156) Shares issued for cash 1 4 - - - - - - 5 - - 5 Share based payments 3 - - - - - - 5 8 - - 8 4 4 - - - - - (140) (132) - (11) (143) Balance at 30 June 2018 1,027 1,087 (1) 125 238 389 28 942 3,835 297 154 4,286 Balance at 1 January 2017 1,020 1,080 (1) 125 496 389 78 528 3,715 - 132 3,847 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - - - 196 196 - 10 206 Other comprehensive expense for the period - - - - (141) - (7) (4) (152) - (6) (158) - - - - (141) - (7) 192 44 - 4 48 Transactions with owners of the Group Contributions and distributions Dividends (note 9) - - - - - - - (120) (120) - (4) (124) Shares issued for cash 1 3 - - - - - - 4 - - 4 Share based payments 2 - - - - - - 6 8 - - 8 Issue of Tier 1 notes - - - - - - - - - 297 - 297 Other reserve transfer - - - - (7) - - 7 - - - - 3 3 - - (7) - - (107) (108) 297 (4) 185 Balance at 30 June 2017 1,023 1,083 (1) 125 348 389 71 613 3,651 297 132 4,080 The following explanatory notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION STATUTORY BASIS as at 30 June 2018 (Reviewed) (Audited) 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Note £m £m Assets Goodwill and other intangible assets 10 780 763 Property and equipment 106 104 Investment property 313 308 Investments in associates 13 13 Financial assets 11 11,521 11,643 Total investments 11,847 11,964 Reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities 14 2,424 2,252 Insurance and reinsurance debtors 3,112 2,923 Deferred tax assets 251 276 Current tax assets 42 43 Other debtors and other assets 685 559 Other assets 978 878 Cash and cash equivalents 12 774 1,048 20,021 19,932 Assets of operations classified as held for sale 5 653 668 Total assets 20,674 20,600 Equity and liabilities Equity Shareholders' equity 3,835 3,653 Tier 1 notes 297 297 Non-controlling interests 154 152 Total equity 4,286 4,102 Liabilities Loan capital 441 441 Insurance contract liabilities 14 12,709 12,793 Insurance and reinsurance liabilities 1,097 934 Borrowings 222 123 Deferred tax liabilities 57 56 Current tax liabilities 13 24 Provisions 254 407 Other liabilities 942 1,052 Provisions and other liabilities 1,266 1,539 15,735 15,830 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 5 653 668 Total liabilities 16,388 16,498 Total equity and liabilities 20,674 20,600 The following explanatory notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. The financial statements were approved on 1 August 2018 by the Board of Directors and are signed on its behalf by: Scott Egan Group Chief Financial Officer CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS STATUTORY BASIS for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018 (Reviewed) (Reviewed) 6 months 6 months 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 (Re-presented1) Note £m £m Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operating activities 18 131 116 Tax paid (54) (35) Net cash flows from operating activities 77 81 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds/(cash outflows) from sales or maturities of: Financial assets 1,167 1,992 Sale of subsidiaries (net of cash disposed of) 11 (3) Disposal of UK Legacy liabilities - (101) Purchase of: Financial assets (1,373) (1,654) Property and equipment (12) (7) Intangible assets (59) (54) Purchase of subsidiaries (net of cash disposed of) (17) - Net cash flows from investing activities (283) 173 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital 5 4 Proceeds from issue of Tier 1 notes - 297 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (133) (112) Coupon payment on Tier 1 notes (7) (3) Dividends paid to preference shareholders (5) (5) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (11) (4) Redemption of long term borrowings - (607) Movement in other borrowings 93 (39) Interest paid (5) (110) Net cash flows from financing activities (63) (579) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (269) (325) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,049 1,087 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13) (12) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 12 767 750 1A reconciliation of net profit before tax to cash flow from operating activities is now shown as a separate note. The following explanatory notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES RSA Insurance Group plc (the 'Company') is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales. The Company through its subsidiaries and associates (together the 'Group' or 'RSA') provides personal and commercial insurance products to its global customer base, principally in the UK, Ireland, Middle East (together 'UK & International'), Scandinavia and Canada. 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The annual financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union (EU). The condensed consolidated financial information in this half yearly report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' (IAS 34), as adopted by the EU, and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. The Board has reviewed the Group's ongoing commitments for the next twelve months and beyond. The Board's review included the Group's strategic plans and updated forecasts, capital position, liquidity and credit facilities, and investment portfolio. Based on this review no material uncertainties that would require disclosure have been identified in relation to the ability of the Group to remain a going concern for at least the next twelve months, from both the date of the Condensed Statement of Financial Position and the approval of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. These Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by applying the accounting policies used in the Annual Report and Accounts 2017 (see note 4 and Appendix A), modified for the adoption of IFRS 15. 2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IFRS 15 'Revenue Recognition' IFRS 15 'Revenue recognition' became effective from 1 January 2018 and is applicable to revenue not arising from insurance contracts and financial instruments and primarily impacts the timing of income recognition. Its adoption has not resulted in an adjustment in either the current or prior periods. 3. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts' and IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts' in May 2017, which it is expected will replace IFRS 4 'Insurance Contracts' for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021. A Transitional Resource Group has been set up by the IASB to support implementation of the new standard. The European Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) are currently working on their Endorsement Advice for the European Commission, which has been requested by the end of 2018 for implementation some time in 2019. There is no certainty of what the endorsement process will be in the event that this has not happened by the time the UK ceases to be bound by the European endorsement process as a consequence of Brexit and RSA continue to monitor the situation. The Group's implementation programme is progressing in line with expectations and change activities have commenced. IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' has been issued to replace IAS 39 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement' and primarily changes the classification and measurement of financial assets. The Group, in line with peers, have taken advantage of the exemption available to entities whose activities are predominantly insurance related to defer applying IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' (which would otherwise be applicable for RSA from 1 January 2018) until 1 January 2021, which will coincide with the expected implementation of IFRS 17. This will enable accounting policy choices to consider the interrelationships of IFRS 17 and 9 particularly with regards to asset and liability management. IFRS 9 is therefore being implemented alongside IFRS 17. 3. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE (CONTINUED) IFRS 16 'Leases' IFRS 16 'Leases' replaces the existing standard IAS 17 and standardises lessee treatment of leases and becomes effective at the latest for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The standard requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset, representing its right to use the underlying asset, and a lease liability, representing the corresponding obligation to make lease payment. In addition, the nature of expenses related to those leases will now change as IFRS 16 replaces the straight line operating lease expense with a depreciation charge for the right-of-use assets and interest expense on the lease liabilities. The Group is continuing to prepare, during the second half of 2018, its financial reporting systems and processes ready for implementation from 1 January 2019. The actual impact of implementing IFRS 16 on the Group's financial statements will depend on future economic conditions, including the Group's borrowing rate at 1 January 2019, the composition of the Group's lease portfolio at that date, the Group's latest assessment of whether it will exercise any lease renewal options and the extent to which the group chooses to use practical expedients and recognition exemptions. Other pronouncements There are a number of amendments to IFRS that have been issued by the IASB that become mandatory during 2018 or in a subsequent accounting period. The Group has evaluated these changes and none have had, or are expected to have, a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements. 4. RISK MANAGEMENT The principal risks and uncertainties of the Group and the management of these risks have not materially changed since the year ended 31 December 2017. Details of the principal risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts 2017; Risk Management information in Note 5 on pages 118 to 124 and the estimation techniques and uncertainties in the specific disclosures to which they relate. SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS 5. HELD FOR SALE DISPOSAL GROUPS 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 UK Legacy £m £m Assets classified as held for sale Reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities 617 636 Insurance and reinsurance debtors 20 16 Other debtors and other assets 12 11 Cash and cash equivalents 4 5 Assets of operations classified as held for sale 653 668 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale Insurance contract liabilities 617 636 Insurance and reinsurance liabilities 2 2 Provisions and other liabilities 34 30 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 653 668 Net assets of operations classified as held for sale - - During the period RSA has entered into an agreement to make a contribution of up to £17m to Enstar Group Limited, which is contingent upon Court approval of the completion of the Part VII legal transfer of the UK Legacy business. Profit on disposal of business and realised gains on held for sale assets In the six months to 30 June 2018, a net gain of £2m arose from the recycling of foreign currency translation reserve upon the liquidation of an Irish subsidiary. In the six months to 30 June 2017, the net gain of £52m comprised of £66m relating to the realised gain on the investments transferred as part of the UK Legacy reinsurance transaction, offset by a charge of £(22)m on the commutation of the Group's Adverse Development Cover reinsurance protection bought partly to protect the UK Legacy book, and £8m on the disposal of the Accident and Repairs business in the UK. 6. REORGANISATION COSTS In the six months to 30 June 2017, the reorganisation costs of £41m comprised of £20m of redundancy costs and £21m of other restructuring activities. Restructuring costs in 2017 related to amounts incurred across the Group for activities such as process re-engineering, office footprint consolidation and reduction, reducing spans of control, and outsourcing. The restructuring programme was substantially completed in 2017. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AND CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 7. OPERATING SEGMENTS The Group's primary operating segments comprise Scandinavia, Canada, UK & International and Central Functions, which is consistent with how the Group is managed and the segments disclosed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2017. The primary operating segments are based on geography and are all engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services. Central Functions include the Group's internal reinsurance function and Group Corporate Centre. Each operating segment is managed by a member of the Group Executive Committee who is directly accountable to the Group Chief Executive and Board of Directors, who together form the central decision making function in respect of the operating activities of the Group. The UK is the Group's country of domicile and one of its principal markets. Assessing segment performance The Group uses the following key measures to assess the performance of its operating segments: · Net written premiums; · Underwriting result; · Combined operating ratio ('COR'); · Operating result. Net written premiums is the key measure of revenue used in internal reporting. Underwriting result, COR and operating result are Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), the key internal measures of profitability of the operating segments. The COR reflects the ratio of claims costs and expenses (including commission) to earned premiums, expressed as a percentage. Transfers or transactions between segments are entered into under normal commercial terms and conditions that would also be available to unrelated third parties. 7. OPERATING SEGMENTS (CONTINUED) Segment revenue and results Period ended 30 June 2018 Scandinavia Canada UK & International Central Functions Total Group £m £m £m £m £m Net written premiums 1,057 729 1,532 (99) 3,219 Underwriting result 112 (4) 72 (9) 171 Investment result 35 29 72 - 136 Central costs and other activities - - - (3) (3) Operating result (management basis) 147 25 144 (12) 304 Realised gains 6 Unrealised gains, impairments and foreign exchange 7 Interest costs (13) Amortisation of intangible assets (7) Pension net interest and administration costs (3) Net gains related to business disposals 2 Profit before tax 296 Tax on operations (51) Profit after tax 245 Combined operating ratio (%) 87.6% 100.5% 95.3% 94.7% Period ended 30 June 2017 Scandinavia Canada UK & International Central Functions Total Group £m £m £m £m £m Net written premiums 1,064 728 1,628 29 3,449 Underwriting result 162 40 32 (12) 222 Investment result 40 31 77 - 148 Central costs and other activities - - - (10) (10) Operating result (management basis) 202 71 109 (22) 360 Realised gains 4 Unrealised losses, impairments and foreign exchange (12) Interest costs (89) Amortisation of intangible assets (8) Pension net interest and administration costs (3) Reorganisation costs (note 6) (41) Net gains related to business disposals 52 Profit before tax 263 Tax on operations (57) Profit after tax 206 Combined operating ratio (%) 81.9% 94.8% 98.0% 93.2% 8. Earnings per share The earnings per ordinary share are calculated by reference to the profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders and the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. The number of shares used in the calculation on a basic and diluted basis were 1,025,335,973 and 1,031,003,282 respectively (excluding ordinary shares purchased by various employee share trusts and held as own shares). Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Parent Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, excluding ordinary shares purchased by various employee share trusts and held as own shares. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Parent Company by the diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, excluding ordinary shares purchased by various employee share trusts and held as own shares. 9. DISTRIBUTIONS PAID AND DECLARED 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 p p £m £m Ordinary dividend: Final paid in respect of prior year 13.0 11.0 133 112 Preference dividend 5 5 Tier 1 notes coupon payment 7 3 145 120 Subsequent to 30 June 2018, the directors declared an interim dividend of 7.3p(30 June 2017: 6.6p) per ordinary share amounting to a total of £75m(2017: £67m). The proposed dividend will be paid on 12 October 2018 and accounted for in shareholders' equity as an appropriation of retained earnings in the year ending 31 December 2018. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 10. GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 £m £m Goodwill 357 362 Externally acquired software 1 5 Internally generated software 356 334 Other 66 62 Total goodwill and other intangible assets 780 763 Other includes customer lists, renewal rights and acquired brands. The following impairment charges and write-offs have been recognised in the period. 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £m £m Other intangible asset write-offs 2 - The software impairment charge of £2mduring the six months to 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: £nil) was recognised within underwriting and policy acquisition costs. 11. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS Financial assets 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 £m £m Equity securities 782 764 Debt securities 10,469 10,660 Financial assets measured at fair value 11,251 11,424 Loans and receivables 270 219 Total financial assets 11,521 11,643 11. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (CONTINUED) Fair value measurements recognised in the statement of financial position The following table provides an analysis of financial instruments and other items that are measured subsequent to initial recognition at fair value as well as financial liabilities not measured at fair value, grouped into Levels 1 to 3. The table does not include financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying value is a reasonable approximation of fair value. Fair value hierarchy 30 June 2018 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £m £m £m £m Group occupied property - land and buildings - - 34 34 Investment property - - 313 313 Available for sale financial assets: Equity securities 432 - 350 782 Debt securities 3,758 6,275 417 10,450 Financial assets at fair value through the income statement: Equity securities - - - - Debt securities - - 19 19 4,190 6,275 1,133 11,598 Derivative assets: At fair value through the income statement - 37 - 37 Designated as hedging instruments - 16 - 16 Total assets measured at fair value 4,190 6,328 1,133 11,651 Derivative liabilities: At fair value through the income statement - 45 - 45 Designated as hedging instruments - 59 - 59 Total liabilities measured at fair value - 104 - 104 Loan capital - 480 - 480 Total liabilities not measured at fair value - 480 - 480 11. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (CONTINUED) Fair value hierarchy 31 December 2017 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £m £m £m £m Group occupied property - land and buildings - - 35 35 Investment property - - 308 308 Available for sale financial assets: Equity securities 407 7 350 764 Debt securities 3,711 6,604 327 10,642 Financial assets at fair value through the income statement: Debt securities - - 18 18 4,118 6,611 1,038 11,767 Derivative assets: At fair value through the income statement - 45 - 45 Designated as hedging instruments - 25 - 25 Total assets measured at fair value 4,118 6,681 1,038 11,837 Derivative liabilities: At fair value through the income statement - 39 - 39 Designated as hedging instruments - 49 - 49 Total liabilities measured at fair value - 88 - 88 Loan capital - 507 - 507 Total liabilities not measured at fair value - 507 - 507 Estimation of the fair value of assets and liabilities Fair value is used to value a number of assets within the statement of financial position and represents its market value at the reporting date. Group occupied property and investment property Group occupied properties are valued on a vacant possession basis using third party valuers. Investment properties are valued, at least annually, at their highest and best use. The fair value of property has been determined by external, independent valuers, having appropriate recognised professional qualifications and recent experience in the location and category of the property being valued. The valuations of buildings with vacant possession are based on the comparative method of valuation with reference to sales of other vacant buildings. Fair value is then determined based on the locational qualities and physical building characteristics (principally condition, size, specification and layout) as appropriate. Investment properties are valued using discounted cash flow models which take into account the net present value of cash flows to be generated from the properties. The cash flow streams reflect the current rent (the gross rent) payable to lease expiry, at which point it is assumed that each unit will be re-let at its estimated rental value. Allowances have been made for voids and rent free periods where applicable. The appropriate rent to be capitalised is selected on the basis of the location of the building, its quality, tenant credit quality and lease terms amongst other factors. These cash flows are discounted at an appropriate rate of interest to determine their present value. 11. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (CONTINUED) In both cases the estimated fair value would increase/(decrease) if: · The estimated rental value is higher/(lower); · Void periods were shorter/(longer); · The occupancy rates were higher/(lower); · Rent free periods were shorter/(longer); · The discount rates were lower/(higher). Derivative financial instruments Derivative financial instruments are financial contracts whose fair value is determined on a market basis by reference to underlying interest rate, foreign exchange rate, equity or commodity instrument or indices. Loan capital The fair value measurement of the Group's loan capital instruments, with the exception of the subordinated guaranteed US$ bonds, are based on pricing obtained from a range of financial intermediaries who base their valuations on recent transactions of the Group's loan capital instruments and other observable market inputs such as applicable risk free rate and appropriate credit risk spreads. The fair value measurement of the subordinated guaranteed US$ bonds is also obtained from an indicative valuation based on the applicable risk free rate and appropriate credit risk spread. Fair value hierarchy Fair value for all assets and liabilities, which are either measured or disclosed, is determined based on available information and categorised according to a three-level fair value hierarchy as detailed below: · Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; · Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from data other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); · Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include significant inputs for the asset or liability valuation that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market (level 1) if quoted prices for that financial instrument are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The Group uses prices received from external providers who calculate these prices from quotes available at the reporting date for the particular investment being valued. For investments that are actively traded, the Group determines whether the prices meet the criteria for classification as a level 1 valuation. The price provided is classified as a level 1 valuation when it represents the price at which the investment traded at the reporting date taking into account the frequency and volume of trading of the individual investment together with the spread of prices that are quoted at the reporting date for such trades. Typically investments in frequently traded government debt would meet the criteria for classification in the level 1 category. Where the prices provided do not meet the criteria for classification in the level 1 category, the prices are classified in the level 2 category. In limited circumstances, the Group does not receive pricing information from an external provider for its financial investments. In such circumstances the Group calculates fair value which may use input parameters that are not based on observable market data. Unobservable inputs are based on assumptions that are neither supported by prices from observable current market transactions for the same instrument nor based on available market data. In these cases, judgment is required to establish fair values. Valuations that require the significant use of unobservable data are classified as level 3 valuations. In addition, the valuations used for investment properties and for Group occupied properties are classified in the level 3 category. 11. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (CONTINUED) A reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements of financial assets is shown in the table below. There are no Level 3 financial liabilities. Available for sale investments Investments at fair value through the income statement Equity securities Debt securities Equity securities Debt securities Total £m £m £m £m £m Level 3 financial assets at 1 January 2017 363 290 6 19 678 Total gains/(losses) recognised in: Income statement 2 - - (1) 1 Other comprehensive income (12) (6) - - (18) Purchases 22 59 - - 81 Disposals (31) (16) (6) - (53) Exchange adjustment 6 - - - 6 Level 3 financial assets at 1 January 2018 350 327 - 18 695 Total gains/(losses) recognised in: Income statement - (2) - 1 (1) Other comprehensive income 2 8 - - 10 Purchases 26 89 - - 115 Disposals (27) (5) - - (32) Exchange adjustment (1) - - - (1) Level 3 financial assets at 30 June 2018 350 417 - 19 786 The following table shows the level 3 available for sale financial assets, investment properties and Group occupied property carried at fair value as at the balance sheet date, the valuation basis, main assumptions used in the valuation of these instruments and reasonably possible decreases in fair value based on reasonably possible alternative assumptions. Reasonably possible alternative assumptions 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Current fair value Decrease in fair value Current fair value Decrease in fair value Available for sale financial assets and property Main assumptions £m £m £m £m Group occupied property - land and buildings1 Property valuation 34 (6) 35 (5) Investment properties1 Cash flows; discount rate 313 (50) 308 (48) Level 3 available for sale financial assets: Equity securities2 Cash flows; discount rate 350 (9) 350 (10) Debt securities2 Cash flows; discount rate 417 (11) 327 (9) Total 1,114 (76) 1,020 (72) 1The Group's property portfolio (including the Group occupied properties) is almost exclusively located in the UK. Reasonably possible alternative valuations have been determined using an increase of 100bps in the discount rate used in the valuation. 2The Group's investments in financial assets classified at level 3 in the hierarchy are primarily investments in various private fund structures investing in debt instruments where the valuation includes estimates of the credit spreads on the underlying holdings. The estimates of the credit spread are based upon market observable credit spreads for what are considered to be assets with similar credit risk. Reasonably possible alternative valuations have been determined using an increase of 100bps in the credit spread used in the valuation. 12. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 £m £m £m Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (as reported within the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) 767 750 1,049 Add: Bank overdrafts reported in Borrowings 11 11 4 Total cash and cash equivalents 778 761 1,053 Less: Assets classified as held for sale 4 - 5 Total cash and cash equivalents (as reported within the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) 774 761 1,048 13. share capital The issued share capital at 30 June 2018 consists of 1,026,758,378 ordinary shares of £1.00 each and 125,000,000 of preference shares of £1.00 each (31 December 2017: 1,022,835,039 ordinary shares of £1.00 each and 125,000,000 preference shares of £1.00 each). The issued share capital of the Parent Company is fully paid. 14. INSURANCE CONTRACT LIABILITIES Gross insurance contract liabilities and the reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities Details of the Group accounting policies in respect of insurance contract liabilities can be found in Note 4 on page 112 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2017. The gross insurance contract liabilities and the reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position are comprised as follows: Gross RI Net Period ended 30 June 2018 2018 2018 2018 £m £m £m Provision for unearned premiums 3,488 (967) 2,521 Provision for losses and loss adjustment expenses 9,838 (2,074) 7,764 Total insurance contract liabilities 13,326 (3,041) 10,285 Less: Held for sale provisions for losses and loss adjustment expenses 617 (617) - Less: Total liabilities held for sale 617 (617) - Provision for unearned premiums at 30 June 3,488 (967) 2,521 Provision for losses and loss adjustment expenses at 30 June net of held for sale 9,221 (1,457) 7,764 Total insurance contract liabilities excluding held for sale 12,709 (2,424) 10,285 Gross RI Net Period ended 31 December 2017 2017 2017 2017 £m £m £m Provision for unearned premiums 3,316 (729) 2,587 Provision for losses and loss adjustment expenses 10,113 (2,159) 7,954 Total insurance contract liabilities 13,429 (2,888) 10,541 Less: Held for sale provisions for losses and loss adjustment expenses 636 (636) - Less: Total liabilities held for sale 636 (636) - Provision for unearned premiums at 31 December 3,316 (729) 2,587 Provision for losses and loss adjustment expenses at 31 December net of held for sale 9,477 (1,523) 7,954 Total insurance contract liabilities excluding held for sale 12,793 (2,252) 10,541 15. RETIREMENT BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS The table below provides a reconciliation of the movement in the Group's pension fund position under IAS 19 (net of tax) from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018. UK Other Group £m £m £m Pension fund at 1 January 2018 (23) (65) (88) Re-measurements1 170 6 176 Deficit funding 48 2 50 Other movements2 4 3 7 Pension fund at 30 June 2018 199 (54) 145 UK Other Group £m £m £m Pension fund at 1 January 2017 (113) (84) (197) Re-measurements1 66 10 76 Increase in tax on scheme surplus3 (32) - (32) Deficit funding 55 4 59 Other movements2 1 5 6 Pension fund at 31 December 2017 (23) (65) (88) 1Remeasurements include investment expenses, variance against net interest, change in actuarial assumptions and experience losses. 2Other movements include regular contributions, service/administration costs and net interest costs. 3Incremental impact of tax cost of an authorised return of surplus triggered by the closure of UK schemes to future accrual on 31 March 2017. The Group's IAS 19 pension position net of tax has improved in the first half of 2018 from a deficit of £(88)m to a surplus of £145m. The UK pension position net of tax has improved by £222m during the first half of 2018 to a surplus of £199m. The movement in the period is driven by changes to actuarial assumptions of £367m, change in scheme assets less amounts included in interest income of £(177)m, contributions of £56m, experience losses of £(18)m and service costs of £(6)m. A full actuarial review of the overseas pension positions will be carried out at the year end. 16. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS During the first half of 2018, there have been no related party transactions that have materially affected the financial position or the results for the period. There have also been no changes in the nature of the related party transactions as disclosed in Note 15 on page 136 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017. 17. results for THE YEAR 2017 The statutory accounts of RSA Insurance Group plc for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor's report on the Group accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 is unqualified, does not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and does not include a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 18. RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES The reconciliation of net profit before tax to cash flows from operating activities is as follows: 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 £m £m Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the year before tax 296 263 Adjustments for non-cash movements in net profit for the year Amortisation of available for sale assets 22 31 Depreciation 9 11 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 46 45 Fair value (gains) on disposal of financial assets (11) - Impairment on available for sale financial assets 3 - Share of (profit) of associates (1) (1) Net gains related to business disposals (2) (52) Foreign exchange loss 9 9 Other non-cash movements 8 16 Changes in operating assets/liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expenses (41) (96) Unearned premiums (31) 182 Movement in working capital (115) (326) Reclassification of investment income and interest paid (159) (72) Pension deficit funding (65) (65) Cash generated from investment of insurance assets Dividend income 18 16 Interest and other investment income 145 155 Cash flows from operating activities 131 116 APPENDIX A: EXCHANGE RATES 6 months 6 months 12 months Local currency/£ 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 Average Closing Average Closing Average Closing Canadian Dollar 1.76 1.74 1.68 1.69 1.67 1.70 Danish Krone 8.47 8.43 8.64 8.47 8.49 8.39 Swedish Krona 11.55 11.81 11.14 10.98 10.99 11.09 Euro 1.14 1.13 1.16 1.14 1.14 1.13 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT OF THE DIRECTORS IN RESPECT OF THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: The condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the EU and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and result of the Group. The interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by: · DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and · DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. Signed on behalf of the Board Stephen Hester Scott Egan Group Chief Executive Group Chief Financial Officer 1 August 2018 1 August 2018 INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC Conclusion We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which comprises the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the condensed consolidated statement of cashflows and the related explanatory notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('the DTR') of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ('the UK FCA'). Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Directors' responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA. As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU. Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities This report is made solely to the company in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached. Daniel Cazeaux for and on behalf of KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants 15 Canada Square London E14 5GL 1 August 2018 Attachments Original document

