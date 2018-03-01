Log in
RTI SURGICAL INC (RTIX)
RTI Surgical Inc : RTI Surgical, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/01/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / RTI Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22679

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 278 M
EBIT 2017 18,8 M
Net income 2017 12,1 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 21,25
P/E ratio 2018 31,48
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,92x
Capitalization 259 M
Technical analysis trends RTI SURGICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Camille I. Farhat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis M. Selquist Chairman
John N. Varela Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Jonathon M. Singer CFO, Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Lennox K. Archibald Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTI SURGICAL INC4.88%259
STRYKER CORPORATION2.66%60 752
SMITH & NEPHEW-0.31%15 435
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.47.78%2 959
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV-10.23%2 137
GLAUKOS CORP22.03%1 082
