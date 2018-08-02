Log in
RTI SURGICAL INC (RTIX)
RTI Surgical : reg; and Aziyo® Biologics Announce Exclusive Agreement to Distribute ViBone® for Spine and Other Orthopedic Procedures

08/02/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Agreement will expand availability of ViBone, a next generation cellular bone matrix product

RTI Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, and Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a fully integrated regenerative medicine company, today announced the signing of an agreement under which Aziyo will provide ViBone to RTI Surgical for exclusive distribution in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006112/en/

ViBone is a bone repair product designed to perform and handle more closely to autograft in a variety of orthopedic procedures. ViBone is processed using a proprietary method optimized to protect and preserve the health of native bone cells to potentially enhance new bone formation.

“ViBone is a next generation bone graft product that meets the diverse needs of surgeons with high potential for improved outcomes for patients,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “ViBone will join RTI’s existing biologic portfolio as another important option for surgeons.”

RTI’s company strategy centers on organic and acquisitive growth focused on differentiated products supported by clinical data. RTI’s commercial team will integrate ViBone into its sales and growth strategy in the U.S., effective immediately. Together, RTI and Aziyo will initiate new research on ViBone in the coming months to build on the characterization and other data currently available.

“We are excited to partner with RTI Surgical, a recognized leader in spine and tissue-based implants, to bring this innovative option to more surgeons, and to further investigate the value it provides to patients,” said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO, Aziyo Biologics. “This agreement provides a platform for RTI and Aziyo to mutually grow and expand in the spinal fusion and orthopedic markets in service to more patients.”

About ViBone

ViBone is a next generation viable bone matrix that was designed to perform and handle more like high quality autograft. Aziyo’s proprietary manufacturing process was designed to optimally protect the tissue environment with less disruption. ViBone is based on science that brings bone grafting closer to meeting the surgeon and patient’s needs and provides a better option for bone repair. To learn more about ViBone, visit www.Aziyo.com/ViBone/.

About RTI Surgical, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com.

About Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

Aziyo Biologics is a fully integrated, commercially oriented regenerative medicine company. Since its founding in 2015 the Company has expanded through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, creating a high growth commercial entity. Its proprietary products are used in orthopedic, cardiovascular and other medical specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.


© Business Wire 2018
