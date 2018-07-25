Log in
RTL GROUP S.A.
RTL S A : Half-year results for Groupe M6

07/25/2018 | 10:46am CEST

Top Chef (© Gaetan Bernard / M6), Souviens toi (© Laurent Thurin Nal / Capa Drama / Be-Films / M6) and Zone interdite (© Benjamin Decoin / M6)

For the first half of the 2018 financial year, Groupe M6 reported consolidated revenue of €738.0 million, an increase of 11.4 per cent year-on-year (H1/2017: €662.4 million). The revenue growth was mainly due to the portfolio effect of RTL Radio (France), which has been consolidated since 1 October 2017. The French RTL radio family reported revenue of €77.8 million.

Consolidated EBITDA totalled €180.8 million (H1/2017: €172.4 million) - an increase of 4.9 per cent year-on-year, while EBITA was €129.4 million, representing an operating margin of 17.5 per cent.

Net profit amounted to €79.5 million (H1/2017: €69.1 million), representing a net margin of 10.8 per cent.

For more information on Groupe M6's financial results for the first half of 2018, click on the PDF document below.

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:43:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 572 M
EBIT 2018 1 152 M
Net income 2018 716 M
Debt 2018 467 M
Yield 2018 6,53%
P/E ratio 2018 13,45
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 9 705 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 85,1 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bert Habets Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Rabe Chairman
Elmar Heggen CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Centre
Martin Taylor Vice Chairman
James M. Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%11 342
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.97%165 163
COMCAST CORPORATION-16.63%157 238
SKY48.42%33 962
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.75%25 766
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.58%25 766
