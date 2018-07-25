RTL S A : Half-year results for Groupe M6

Top Chef (© Gaetan Bernard / M6), Souviens toi (© Laurent Thurin Nal / Capa Drama / Be-Films / M6) and Zone interdite (© Benjamin Decoin / M6)
For the first half of the 2018 financial year, Groupe M6 reported consolidated revenue of €738.0 million, an increase of 11.4 per cent year-on-year (H1/2017: €662.4 million). The revenue growth was mainly due to the portfolio effect of RTL Radio (France), which has been consolidated since 1 October 2017. The French RTL radio family reported revenue of €77.8 million.
Consolidated EBITDA totalled €180.8 million (H1/2017: €172.4 million) - an increase of 4.9 per cent year-on-year, while EBITA was €129.4 million, representing an operating margin of 17.5 per cent.
Net profit amounted to €79.5 million (H1/2017: €69.1 million), representing a net margin of 10.8 per cent.
