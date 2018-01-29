Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/29/2018 | 08:38am CET
Monday, January 29 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 462,042 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-18   13,590  13,635  13,565  13,595  13,605    -10        16       116 
Apr-18   13,880  13,880  13,725  13,775  13,765     10         6       104 
May-18   13,730  13,950  13,620  13,810  13,795     15   418,768   481,884 
Jun-18   13,940  13,940  13,780  13,865  13,915    -50        46       264 
Jul-18   14,030  14,150  14,030  14,055  14,030     25        16       300 
Aug-18   13,985  14,060  13,985  14,015  14,035    -20         8        88 
Sep-18   14,005  14,195  13,900  14,070  14,055     15    40,738    91,450 
Oct-18        -       -       -  14,365  14,365      0         0        18 
Nov-18   14,235  14,290  14,180  14,245  14,205     40        14       138 
Jan-19   15,890  16,080  15,850  15,960  15,945     15     2,430    15,194 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]




