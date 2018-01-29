China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 29 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 462,042 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-18 13,590 13,635 13,565 13,595 13,605 -10 16 116 Apr-18 13,880 13,880 13,725 13,775 13,765 10 6 104 May-18 13,730 13,950 13,620 13,810 13,795 15 418,768 481,884 Jun-18 13,940 13,940 13,780 13,865 13,915 -50 46 264 Jul-18 14,030 14,150 14,030 14,055 14,030 25 16 300 Aug-18 13,985 14,060 13,985 14,015 14,035 -20 8 88 Sep-18 14,005 14,195 13,900 14,070 14,055 15 40,738 91,450 Oct-18 - - - 14,365 14,365 0 0 18 Nov-18 14,235 14,290 14,180 14,245 14,205 40 14 138 Jan-19 15,890 16,080 15,850 15,960 15,945 15 2,430 15,194 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

