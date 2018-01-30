China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, January 30 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 622,148 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-18 13,540 13,540 13,540 13,540 13,595 -55 12 110 Apr-18 13,665 13,665 13,665 13,665 13,775 -110 2 104 May-18 13,770 13,825 13,330 13,585 13,810 -225 560,042 508,666 Jun-18 13,890 13,890 13,465 13,645 13,865 -220 26 264 Jul-18 13,955 13,955 13,555 13,620 14,055 -435 68 298 Aug-18 13,615 13,645 13,615 13,625 14,015 -390 8 88 Sep-18 14,050 14,075 13,670 13,875 14,070 -195 58,386 95,890 Oct-18 - - - 14,165 14,365 -200 0 18 Nov-18 14,175 14,200 13,860 14,060 14,245 -185 34 146 Jan-19 15,925 15,950 15,530 15,800 15,960 -160 3,570 16,416 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]