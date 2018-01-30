Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/30/2018 | 08:38am CET
Tuesday, January 30 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 622,148 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-18   13,540  13,540  13,540  13,540  13,595    -55        12       110 
Apr-18   13,665  13,665  13,665  13,665  13,775   -110         2       104 
May-18   13,770  13,825  13,330  13,585  13,810   -225   560,042   508,666 
Jun-18   13,890  13,890  13,465  13,645  13,865   -220        26       264 
Jul-18   13,955  13,955  13,555  13,620  14,055   -435        68       298 
Aug-18   13,615  13,645  13,615  13,625  14,015   -390         8        88 
Sep-18   14,050  14,075  13,670  13,875  14,070   -195    58,386    95,890 
Oct-18        -       -       -  14,165  14,365   -200         0        18 
Nov-18   14,175  14,200  13,860  14,060  14,245   -185        34       146 
Jan-19   15,925  15,950  15,530  15,800  15,960   -160     3,570    16,416 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

