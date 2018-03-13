China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, March 13 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 326,914 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-18 - - - 12,330 12,330 0 0 62 Apr-18 12,525 12,525 12,525 12,525 12,575 -50 2 36 May-18 12,680 12,745 12,610 12,680 12,690 -10 253,366 387,448 Jun-18 12,750 12,825 12,750 12,780 12,880 -100 18 288 Jul-18 12,910 12,910 12,870 12,885 12,885 0 8 164 Aug-18 12,965 12,975 12,930 12,955 13,000 -45 6 72 Sep-18 13,030 13,110 12,980 13,045 13,065 -20 65,062 172,430 Oct-18 13,225 13,245 13,100 13,160 13,245 -85 18 32 Nov-18 13,250 13,250 13,150 13,190 13,240 -50 26 422 Jan-19 15,050 15,095 14,855 14,930 15,055 -125 8,408 37,100 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

