LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/13/2018 | 08:43am CET
Tuesday, March 13 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 326,914 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-18        -       -       -  12,330  12,330      0         0        62 
Apr-18   12,525  12,525  12,525  12,525  12,575    -50         2        36 
May-18   12,680  12,745  12,610  12,680  12,690    -10   253,366   387,448 
Jun-18   12,750  12,825  12,750  12,780  12,880   -100        18       288 
Jul-18   12,910  12,910  12,870  12,885  12,885      0         8       164 
Aug-18   12,965  12,975  12,930  12,955  13,000    -45         6        72 
Sep-18   13,030  13,110  12,980  13,045  13,065    -20    65,062   172,430 
Oct-18   13,225  13,245  13,100  13,160  13,245    -85        18        32 
Nov-18   13,250  13,250  13,150  13,190  13,240    -50        26       422 
Jan-19   15,050  15,095  14,855  14,930  15,055   -125     8,408    37,100 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

