China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, March 15 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 379,238 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-18 - - - 12,330 12,330 0 0 62 Apr-18 12,665 12,740 12,665 12,700 12,700 0 4 32 May-18 12,800 12,850 12,685 12,780 12,780 0 294,284 379,934 Jun-18 12,890 12,930 12,855 12,880 12,895 -15 44 274 Jul-18 13,000 13,035 13,000 13,015 12,905 110 4 164 Aug-18 13,080 13,080 13,055 13,060 13,135 -75 6 72 Sep-18 13,140 13,160 13,025 13,100 13,120 -20 73,522 177,190 Oct-18 13,280 13,280 13,170 13,215 13,225 -10 8 34 Nov-18 13,245 13,270 13,215 13,225 13,285 -60 74 454 Jan-19 14,970 14,995 14,775 14,875 14,965 -90 11,292 41,932 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

