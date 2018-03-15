Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/15/2018 | 08:44am CET
Thursday, March 15 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 379,238 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-18        -       -       -  12,330  12,330      0         0        62 
Apr-18   12,665  12,740  12,665  12,700  12,700      0         4        32 
May-18   12,800  12,850  12,685  12,780  12,780      0   294,284   379,934 
Jun-18   12,890  12,930  12,855  12,880  12,895    -15        44       274 
Jul-18   13,000  13,035  13,000  13,015  12,905    110         4       164 
Aug-18   13,080  13,080  13,055  13,060  13,135    -75         6        72 
Sep-18   13,140  13,160  13,025  13,100  13,120    -20    73,522   177,190 
Oct-18   13,280  13,280  13,170  13,215  13,225    -10         8        34 
Nov-18   13,245  13,270  13,215  13,225  13,285    -60        74       454 
Jan-19   14,970  14,995  14,775  14,875  14,965    -90    11,292    41,932 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

