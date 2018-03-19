Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 08:44am CET
Monday, March 19 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 400,676 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-18   12,380  12,525  12,355  12,435  12,615   -180        22        34 
May-18   12,600  12,640  12,425  12,520  12,645   -125   303,680   399,774 
Jun-18   12,690  12,690  12,570  12,635  12,700    -65        26       322 
Jul-18        -       -       -  12,960  12,960      0         0       166 
Aug-18   12,845  12,845  12,705  12,800  12,985   -185        18        88 
Sep-18   12,940  12,950  12,760  12,840  12,960   -120    85,340   194,686 
Oct-18        -       -       -  13,005  13,005      0         0        36 
Nov-18   13,050  13,050  12,915  12,975  13,125   -150        80       490 
Jan-19   14,800  14,835  14,585  14,700  14,710    -10    11,504    45,172 
Mar-19   14,885  14,885  14,800  14,830  14,750     80         6         6 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
08:44aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/16China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/15China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/14China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/13China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/09China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/08China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/07China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/06China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.