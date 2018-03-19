China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 19 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 400,676 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-18 12,380 12,525 12,355 12,435 12,615 -180 22 34 May-18 12,600 12,640 12,425 12,520 12,645 -125 303,680 399,774 Jun-18 12,690 12,690 12,570 12,635 12,700 -65 26 322 Jul-18 - - - 12,960 12,960 0 0 166 Aug-18 12,845 12,845 12,705 12,800 12,985 -185 18 88 Sep-18 12,940 12,950 12,760 12,840 12,960 -120 85,340 194,686 Oct-18 - - - 13,005 13,005 0 0 36 Nov-18 13,050 13,050 12,915 12,975 13,125 -150 80 490 Jan-19 14,800 14,835 14,585 14,700 14,710 -10 11,504 45,172 Mar-19 14,885 14,885 14,800 14,830 14,750 80 6 6 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

