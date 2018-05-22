China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, May 22 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 678,980 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jun-18 11,965 12,105 11,810 11,990 11,605 385 78 174 Jul-18 12,040 12,100 11,900 11,990 12,000 -10 18 154 Aug-18 12,125 12,125 12,105 12,110 12,095 15 6 158 Sep-18 12,225 12,280 12,070 12,180 12,085 95 607,234 550,316 Oct-18 12,365 12,365 12,195 12,270 12,240 30 20 100 Nov-18 12,380 12,450 12,245 12,325 12,255 70 2,712 9,062 Jan-19 14,250 14,375 14,105 14,235 14,095 140 66,884 119,098 Mar-19 14,460 14,550 14,255 14,365 14,335 30 58 68 Apr-19 - - - 14,275 14,275 0 0 36 May-19 14,550 14,700 14,410 14,560 14,420 140 1,970 2,856 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

