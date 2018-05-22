Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

05/22/2018 | 09:31am CEST
Tuesday, May 22 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 678,980 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jun-18   11,965  12,105  11,810  11,990  11,605    385        78       174 
Jul-18   12,040  12,100  11,900  11,990  12,000    -10        18       154 
Aug-18   12,125  12,125  12,105  12,110  12,095     15         6       158 
Sep-18   12,225  12,280  12,070  12,180  12,085     95   607,234   550,316 
Oct-18   12,365  12,365  12,195  12,270  12,240     30        20       100 
Nov-18   12,380  12,450  12,245  12,325  12,255     70     2,712     9,062 
Jan-19   14,250  14,375  14,105  14,235  14,095    140    66,884   119,098 
Mar-19   14,460  14,550  14,255  14,365  14,335     30        58        68 
Apr-19        -       -       -  14,275  14,275      0         0        36 
May-19   14,550  14,700  14,410  14,560  14,420    140     1,970     2,856 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

