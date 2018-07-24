Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/24/2018 | 03:31am EDT
Tuesday, July 24 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 496,920 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-18        -       -       -  10,080  10,080      0         0       146 
Sep-18   10,195  10,210  10,050  10,135  10,195    -60   347,750   436,454 
Oct-18   10,295  10,295  10,105  10,195  10,225    -30        48       256 
Nov-18   10,245  10,275  10,105  10,205  10,275    -70     7,890    27,480 
Jan-19   11,840  11,880  11,545  11,695  11,880   -185   131,208   185,714 
Mar-19   12,075  12,075  11,780  11,925  12,055   -130         4        94 
Apr-19   12,085  12,155  11,900  12,015  12,235   -220        12        78 
May-19   12,140  12,160  11,840  11,985  12,150   -165    10,006    20,232 
Jun-19        -       -       -  12,050  12,230   -180         0        46 
Jul-19   11,995  11,995  11,995  11,995  12,410   -415         2         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

