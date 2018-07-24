China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 24 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 496,920 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-18 - - - 10,080 10,080 0 0 146 Sep-18 10,195 10,210 10,050 10,135 10,195 -60 347,750 436,454 Oct-18 10,295 10,295 10,105 10,195 10,225 -30 48 256 Nov-18 10,245 10,275 10,105 10,205 10,275 -70 7,890 27,480 Jan-19 11,840 11,880 11,545 11,695 11,880 -185 131,208 185,714 Mar-19 12,075 12,075 11,780 11,925 12,055 -130 4 94 Apr-19 12,085 12,155 11,900 12,015 12,235 -220 12 78 May-19 12,140 12,160 11,840 11,985 12,150 -165 10,006 20,232 Jun-19 - - - 12,050 12,230 -180 0 46 Jul-19 11,995 11,995 11,995 11,995 12,410 -415 2 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

