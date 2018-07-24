China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 24 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 496,920 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-18 - - - 10,080 10,080 0 0 146
Sep-18 10,195 10,210 10,050 10,135 10,195 -60 347,750 436,454
Oct-18 10,295 10,295 10,105 10,195 10,225 -30 48 256
Nov-18 10,245 10,275 10,105 10,205 10,275 -70 7,890 27,480
Jan-19 11,840 11,880 11,545 11,695 11,880 -185 131,208 185,714
Mar-19 12,075 12,075 11,780 11,925 12,055 -130 4 94
Apr-19 12,085 12,155 11,900 12,015 12,235 -220 12 78
May-19 12,140 12,160 11,840 11,985 12,150 -165 10,006 20,232
Jun-19 - - - 12,050 12,230 -180 0 46
Jul-19 11,995 11,995 11,995 11,995 12,410 -415 2 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
