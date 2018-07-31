Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/31/2018 | 09:31am CEST
Tuesday, July 31 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 506,204 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-18   10,135  10,225  10,135  10,200  10,225    -25         8       146 
Sep-18   10,290  10,360  10,225  10,305  10,360    -55   322,444   318,006 
Oct-18   10,370  10,370  10,310  10,330  10,360    -30        22       226 
Nov-18   10,355  10,415  10,285  10,360  10,405    -45    12,814    42,934 
Jan-19   12,085  12,215  12,045  12,125  12,105     20   158,202   210,548 
Mar-19        -       -       -  12,310  12,275     35         0        98 
Apr-19        -       -       -  12,420  12,295    125         0        76 
May-19   12,400  12,490  12,340  12,415  12,385     30    12,636    24,992 
Jun-19   12,505  12,580  12,480  12,520  12,535    -15        20        44 
Jul-19   12,545  12,630  12,465  12,540  12,520     20        58        48 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

