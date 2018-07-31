China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 31 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 506,204 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-18 10,135 10,225 10,135 10,200 10,225 -25 8 146
Sep-18 10,290 10,360 10,225 10,305 10,360 -55 322,444 318,006
Oct-18 10,370 10,370 10,310 10,330 10,360 -30 22 226
Nov-18 10,355 10,415 10,285 10,360 10,405 -45 12,814 42,934
Jan-19 12,085 12,215 12,045 12,125 12,105 20 158,202 210,548
Mar-19 - - - 12,310 12,275 35 0 98
Apr-19 - - - 12,420 12,295 125 0 76
May-19 12,400 12,490 12,340 12,415 12,385 30 12,636 24,992
Jun-19 12,505 12,580 12,480 12,520 12,535 -15 20 44
Jul-19 12,545 12,630 12,465 12,540 12,520 20 58 48
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
