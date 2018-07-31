China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 31 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 506,204 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-18 10,135 10,225 10,135 10,200 10,225 -25 8 146 Sep-18 10,290 10,360 10,225 10,305 10,360 -55 322,444 318,006 Oct-18 10,370 10,370 10,310 10,330 10,360 -30 22 226 Nov-18 10,355 10,415 10,285 10,360 10,405 -45 12,814 42,934 Jan-19 12,085 12,215 12,045 12,125 12,105 20 158,202 210,548 Mar-19 - - - 12,310 12,275 35 0 98 Apr-19 - - - 12,420 12,295 125 0 76 May-19 12,400 12,490 12,340 12,415 12,385 30 12,636 24,992 Jun-19 12,505 12,580 12,480 12,520 12,535 -15 20 44 Jul-19 12,545 12,630 12,465 12,540 12,520 20 58 48 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]