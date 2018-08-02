China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 2 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 373,238 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-18 10,250 10,250 10,005 10,125 10,145 -20 4 146 Sep-18 10,200 10,255 10,150 10,205 10,285 -80 204,292 301,178 Oct-18 10,215 10,275 10,175 10,205 10,285 -80 22 224 Nov-18 10,330 10,330 10,220 10,270 10,365 -95 8,164 45,754 Jan-19 11,975 12,000 11,835 11,935 12,110 -175 149,348 217,816 Mar-19 12,125 12,160 12,125 12,140 12,350 -210 4 104 Apr-19 - - - 12,305 12,305 0 0 78 May-19 12,300 12,320 12,165 12,255 12,430 -175 11,384 27,420 Jun-19 12,400 12,420 12,325 12,370 12,530 -160 8 50 Jul-19 12,480 12,500 12,390 12,465 12,540 -75 12 128 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

