LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/02/2018 | 09:32am CEST
Thursday, August 2 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 373,238 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-18   10,250  10,250  10,005  10,125  10,145    -20         4       146 
Sep-18   10,200  10,255  10,150  10,205  10,285    -80   204,292   301,178 
Oct-18   10,215  10,275  10,175  10,205  10,285    -80        22       224 
Nov-18   10,330  10,330  10,220  10,270  10,365    -95     8,164    45,754 
Jan-19   11,975  12,000  11,835  11,935  12,110   -175   149,348   217,816 
Mar-19   12,125  12,160  12,125  12,140  12,350   -210         4       104 
Apr-19        -       -       -  12,305  12,305      0         0        78 
May-19   12,300  12,320  12,165  12,255  12,430   -175    11,384    27,420 
Jun-19   12,400  12,420  12,325  12,370  12,530   -160         8        50 
Jul-19   12,480  12,500  12,390  12,465  12,540    -75        12       128 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

