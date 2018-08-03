Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/03/2018 | 09:31am CEST
Friday, August 3 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 600,856 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-18   10,125  10,125  10,125  10,125  10,125      0         2       144 
Sep-18   10,240  10,265   9,960  10,130  10,205    -75   332,132   288,842 
Oct-18   10,185  10,215  10,085  10,160  10,205    -45        42       224 
Nov-18   10,305  10,345  10,125  10,230  10,270    -40    13,368    45,422 
Jan-19   11,955  12,060  11,735  11,915  11,935    -20   237,498   228,494 
Mar-19   12,050  12,060  12,050  12,055  12,140    -85         4       106 
Apr-19        -       -       -  12,305  12,305      0         0        78 
May-19   12,285  12,380  12,090  12,235  12,255    -20    17,776    28,892 
Jun-19   12,390  12,390  12,390  12,390  12,370     20         2        48 
Jul-19   12,435  12,545  12,300  12,430  12,465    -35        32       144 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to [email protected]

