China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, August 3 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 600,856 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-18 10,125 10,125 10,125 10,125 10,125 0 2 144 Sep-18 10,240 10,265 9,960 10,130 10,205 -75 332,132 288,842 Oct-18 10,185 10,215 10,085 10,160 10,205 -45 42 224 Nov-18 10,305 10,345 10,125 10,230 10,270 -40 13,368 45,422 Jan-19 11,955 12,060 11,735 11,915 11,935 -20 237,498 228,494 Mar-19 12,050 12,060 12,050 12,055 12,140 -85 4 106 Apr-19 - - - 12,305 12,305 0 0 78 May-19 12,285 12,380 12,090 12,235 12,255 -20 17,776 28,892 Jun-19 12,390 12,390 12,390 12,390 12,370 20 2 48 Jul-19 12,435 12,545 12,300 12,430 12,465 -35 32 144 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

