China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, August 3 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 600,856 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-18 10,125 10,125 10,125 10,125 10,125 0 2 144
Sep-18 10,240 10,265 9,960 10,130 10,205 -75 332,132 288,842
Oct-18 10,185 10,215 10,085 10,160 10,205 -45 42 224
Nov-18 10,305 10,345 10,125 10,230 10,270 -40 13,368 45,422
Jan-19 11,955 12,060 11,735 11,915 11,935 -20 237,498 228,494
Mar-19 12,050 12,060 12,050 12,055 12,140 -85 4 106
Apr-19 - - - 12,305 12,305 0 0 78
May-19 12,285 12,380 12,090 12,235 12,255 -20 17,776 28,892
Jun-19 12,390 12,390 12,390 12,390 12,370 20 2 48
Jul-19 12,435 12,545 12,300 12,430 12,465 -35 32 144
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to [email protected]