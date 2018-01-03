RUBIS: HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT SIGNED BETWEEN RUBIS AND EXANE BNP PARIBAS

3 January 2018, 5.35 p.m.

Under the liquidity contract signed between RUBIS and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2017:

15,037 RUBIS shares

€2,526,251

For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30, 2017, the following resources were available:

6,053 RUBIS shares

€2,615,236

*****

Name of the Issuer:

RUBIS

Partnership Limited by Shares

With a capital of €117,335,600

Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris

Head Office: 105, avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris - FRANCE

Contact :

Maura Tartaglia

Phone : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Mail : [email protected]

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RUBIS via Globenewswire

