RUBIS SCA (RUBF)
Report
RUBIS: HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT SIGNED BETWEEN RUBIS AND EXANE BNP PARIBAS

01/03/2018 | 05:36pm CET

            3 January 2018, 5.35 p.m.

  

Under the liquidity contract signed between RUBIS and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2017:

  • 15,037 RUBIS shares
  • €2,526,251

For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30, 2017, the following resources were available:

  • 6,053 RUBIS shares
  • €2,615,236

*****
Name of the Issuer:

RUBIS
Partnership Limited by Shares
With a capital of €117,335,600
Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris
Head Office: 105, avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris - FRANCE

Contact:

Maura Tartaglia
Phone : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Mail : [email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RUBIS via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 903 M
EBIT 2017 370 M
Net income 2017 265 M
Debt 2017 611 M
Yield 2017 2,61%
P/E ratio 2017 20,58
P/E ratio 2018 19,79
EV / Sales 2017 1,57x
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
Capitalization 5 529 M
Chart RUBIS SCA
Duration : Period :
Rubis SCA Technical Analysis Chart | RUBF | FR0000121253 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 64,0 €
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hervé Claquin Member-Supervisory Board
Olivier Dassault Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Claude Dejouhanet Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUBIS SCA38.71%6 637
RUBIS0.00%6 668
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%6 022
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.--.--%3 275
SUNOCO LP0.00%2 825
TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD.0.16%2 231
