RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (RTR)
Rumble Resources Ltd Conversion of Director Options

08/03/2018 | 03:00am CEST
Conversion of Director Options

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Managing Director Shane Sikora and Non-executive Directors Matthew Banks and Michael Smith have provided the Company with option exercise notices for a portion of their unlisted options held.

The option exercise notices were received on Friday 27 July 2018, for a total of $110,000. The options were exercised at $0.08, which was a 26.9% premium to the closing price of Rumble's shares the day before the option exercise notices were received.

Shane Sikora, Managing Director of Rumble said "I am delighted to be able to exercise some options and to have the support of fellow board members in providing the Company further working capital, as Rumble enters an exciting phase of exploration.

I believe this makes a strong statement to the market of our belief in the Company's clear business strategy, our current projects and the blue-sky potential of the Company".

Please refer enclosed Appendix 3B (see link below).

To view Appendix 3B, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B9I63F28



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd



Contact:

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Shane Sikora Managing Director & Director
Brett Keillor Technical Director
Matthew Ian Banks Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael John Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Wood Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD4.23%0
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-5.33%13 642
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-24.40%11 088
GOLDCORP INC.-0.06%10 868
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-25.18%7 022
EVOLUTION MINING LTD6.79%3 536
