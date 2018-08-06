Rumble Resources Ltd Diggers and Dealers Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) provides the Company's latest presentation at Diggers and Dealers.



Why Invest in Rumble?



Clear Strategy



Clear strategy of organic growth by:



- Generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects



- Critically reviewing against stringent criteria



- Negotiate favorable acquisition terms



- Systematically explore multiple projects targeting high grade world class discoveries



Discovery History



Technical director Brett Keillor



- Discovered 7 significant deposits world wide that turned into mines



- Twice recipient of the AMEC Award "Prospector Of The Year", for the Plutonic and Tropicana discoveries



- Thirty years of identifying company making projects with majors Resolute and IGO



Fully Funded



The company is in a very strong cash position



- Fully funded with $3.8mil in bank to fast track exploration



- All projects acquired are low cost exploration to test for discovery



- Funded for potential new project acquisitions



Near Term Catalysts



Rumble is highly leveraged to exploration success with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating



- 5 quality projects scheduled for drilling in 2018 all with the potential for high grade discoveries



- Lack of new high grade discoveries globally



- Base and precious metal price highs



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JMX0B59S







About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director E: [email protected] Brett Keillor Technical Director E: [email protected] Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au