RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (RTR)
News Summary

Rumble Resources Ltd Diggers and Dealers Presentation

08/06/2018 | 04:50am CEST
Company Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) provides the Company's latest presentation at Diggers and Dealers.

Why Invest in Rumble?

Clear Strategy

Clear strategy of organic growth by:

- Generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects

- Critically reviewing against stringent criteria

- Negotiate favorable acquisition terms

- Systematically explore multiple projects targeting high grade world class discoveries

Discovery History

Technical director Brett Keillor

- Discovered 7 significant deposits world wide that turned into mines

- Twice recipient of the AMEC Award "Prospector Of The Year", for the Plutonic and Tropicana discoveries

- Thirty years of identifying company making projects with majors Resolute and IGO

Fully Funded

The company is in a very strong cash position

- Fully funded with $3.8mil in bank to fast track exploration

- All projects acquired are low cost exploration to test for discovery

- Funded for potential new project acquisitions

Near Term Catalysts

Rumble is highly leveraged to exploration success with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating

- 5 quality projects scheduled for drilling in 2018 all with the potential for high grade discoveries

- Lack of new high grade discoveries globally

- Base and precious metal price highs

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JMX0B59S



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd



Contact:

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
E: [email protected]

Brett Keillor
Technical Director
E: [email protected]
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
