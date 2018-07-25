Log in
RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (RTR)
Rumble Resources Ltd June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report

07/25/2018 | 03:20am CEST
June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the June 2018 quarter.

Highlights

Braeside - High Grade Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project

- Geological mapping and detailed sampling completed identifying 15 high grade zones that host twenty-three first order targets

- Porphyry related geological model confirmed at Braeside

- Regional soil sampling completed

- CSIRO and Rumble to investigate Braeside base metal alteration systems

- Drill program on track to commence early August 2018

Barramine - High Grade Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag Project

- Exercised option on 27 April

- Rumble to conduct maiden exploration in 2018

Munarra Gully - High Grade Cu-Au Project

- Identified large first order conductor

- Drilling completed July 2018

- Awaiting Assays

Nemesis - High Grade Au Project - New Option Agreement

- Drilling completed July 2018

- Awaiting Assays

Earaheedy - High Grade Zn Project

- EIS Application successful

- Geochemical sampling completed - Awaiting Assays

- Drilling scheduled for September 2018

Fraser Range Ni-Cu Projects, Western Australia - IGO JV

- Ongoing exploration by IGO

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z36861L9



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd



Contact:

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
