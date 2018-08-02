Log in
RWE (RWE)
Ofgem Fines Npower GBP2.4 Million for Failing to Meet Advanced-Meter Deadline

08/02/2018 | 09:21am CEST

By Maryam Cockar

Ofgem has fined Npower Ltd. 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) for failing to install advanced meters for some of its electricity business customers by an April 2014 deadline, the U.K. energy regulator said Thursday.

Britain's Office of Gas & Electricity Markets, or Ofgem, said some of Npower's customers missed out on the opportunity to receive better information about their energy consumption and control costs.

Ofgem said Npower missed its deadline to supply business customers through advanced-electricity meters at nearly 4,000 meter points, and the company installed around 200 traditional meters when it was required to install advanced versions.

Ofgem said Npower had five years to install the advanced meters for its larger nondomestic customers and had about 22,400 meter points at which it needed to install such meters by April 2014. Npower installed advanced meters at 15,200 of these points.

Rob Salter-Church, Ofgem interim executive director for consumers and markets, said there were "systemic failings by Npower which led to the serious failure of not meeting the deadline" and that energy suppliers "must learn their lesson to make sure mistakes like this are not repeated in the roll-out of smart meters."

Npower is owned by German utility company RWE AG (RWE.XE).

Write to Maryam Cockar at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE 0.00% 21.8 Delayed Quote.28.06%
WTI -0.15% 67.69 Delayed Quote.16.63%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 42 825 M
EBIT 2018 3 028 M
Net income 2018 928 M
Debt 2018 19 188 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 14,47
P/E ratio 2019 12,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 13 626 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 23,2 €
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE28.06%15 872
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE22.74%43 648
ENGIE-5.55%39 250
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.67%35 646
SEMPRA ENERGY7.46%30 238
ORSTED16.03%26 047
