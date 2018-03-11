Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE (RWE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE and E.ON reach agreement in principle on sale of 76.8 per cent innogy stake via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 01:25am CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE and E.ON reach agreement in principle on sale of 76.8 per cent innogy stake via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

11-March-2018 / 01:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 11.03.2018. RWE and E.ON reached an agreement in principle according to which RWE shall sell it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy SE to E.ON SE. Binding agreements have not yet been concluded. The sale will be performed via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities and participations.
 
In exchange for it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy, RWE would receive a 16.67 per cent participation in E.ON. The shares would be issued by E.ON by way of a 20 per cent capital increase against contribution in kind under the existing authorizations. In addition, RWE would - after E.ON has gained control over innogy - get substantially all of E.ONs renewables business including the economic benefits as of 1.1.2018.
 
The same would apply to the entire innogy renewables business and innogy's gas storage business as well as innogy's participation in the Austrian utility Kelag. Further, RWE would receive the minority interests currently held by E.ON's subsidiary PreussenElektra in the RWE-operated nuclear power plants Gundremmingen and Emsland. Finally, the agreement would provide for a EUR 1.5 billion cash payment from RWE to E.ON.
 
In this transaction, RWE's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy would be valued with EUR 40.00 per share including the expected dividends of EUR 3.24 per share in total for the fiscal years 2017 (to be paid in 2018) and 2018 (to be paid in 2019), which RWE would still receive until the expected closing of the transaction.
 
E.ON would make a voluntary public takeover offer in cash to the minority shareholders of innogy. As per today, the offer would sum up to a total value of EUR 40.00 per share. The total value would consist of an offer price per share amounting to EUR 36.76 plus expected dividends per share for of the fiscal years 2017 and 2018 amounting to EUR 3.24 in total, which innogy shareholders would still receive. In case the takeover offer would be completed before innogy's annual general meeting which resolves on the dividend for fiscal 2018, E.ON's offer would be increased accordingly in order to meet the total value. RWE would not participate in this offer.
 
Following completion of the transaction, RWE would combine ownership of the renewables businesses of E.ON and innogy to create a leading European utility for renewables and security of supply with a broadly diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional generation assets, which would be linked via our existing trading business. 
 
Boards of both companies still need to approve the transaction. For the closing of the transaction additional conditions would need to be fulfilled. In particular, antitrust and regulatory approvals would be necessary.
 
Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

11-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Huyssenallee 2
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-12-15025
Fax: +49 (0)201-12-15265
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

662479  11-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWE
03:09aRWE agrees to sell 76.8 percent Innogy stake to E.On​
RE
01:32aRWE And E.ON Reach Agreement In Principle On Sale Of 76.8 Per Cent Innogy Sta..
DJ
01:25aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : RWE and E.ON reach agreement in principle on sale of 76..
EQ
03/08RWE AG : annual earnings release
03/07Key RWE shareholder opposed to complete sale of Innogy stake
RE
03/07RWE : deeply shocked about attack on innogy CFO
AQ
03/07France's Engie exploring sale of German power plants - sources
RE
03/06RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
03/06Shrinking gas giant Engie eyes deals to stem earnings loss
RE
03/05INNOGY : board member Buenting to take over finance duties
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/05I Was Wrong About KEPCO 
2017RWE AG (RWEOY) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017RWE AG reports Q3 results 
2017RWE AG (RWEOY) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017RWE AG reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 45 313 M
EBIT 2017 3 514 M
Net income 2017 2 567 M
Debt 2017 18 954 M
Yield 2017 8,34%
P/E ratio 2017 4,41
P/E ratio 2018 12,85
EV / Sales 2017 0,66x
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capitalization 10 965 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | RWE | DE0007037129 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 20,6 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE5.85%13 492
ENGIE-8.09%39 480
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.13%39 084
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.44%36 539
SEMPRA ENERGY2.68%27 851
ORSTED13.67%26 740
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.