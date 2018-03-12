Log in
RWE (RWE)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE concludes agreement with E.ON to sell it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

03/12/2018 | 07:20pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE concludes agreement with E.ON to sell it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

12-March-2018 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 12.03.2018. Today, RWE and E.ON have concluded an agreement on the sale of RWE's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities and participations. E.ON's supervisory board approved the transaction on Sunday. On Monday evening, the RWE supervisory board approved the transaction.
 
During Sunday night, the companies disclosed the further details of the transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to further conditions. In particular, antitrust approvals are required.
 
Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

12-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Huyssenallee 2
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-12-15025
Fax: +49 (0)201-12-15265
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

663015  12-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663015&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 45 182 M
EBIT 2017 3 517 M
Net income 2017 2 567 M
Debt 2017 18 954 M
Yield 2017 8,34%
P/E ratio 2017 4,41
P/E ratio 2018 12,87
EV / Sales 2017 0,66x
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capitalization 10 965 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | RWE | DE0007037129 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 20,6 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE5.85%13 492
ENGIE-8.09%39 480
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.13%39 084
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.44%36 539
SEMPRA ENERGY2.02%27 851
ORSTED13.67%26 740
