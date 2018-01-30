Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Report
RYANAIR : agrees to recognise British pilots union
RYANAIR : And balpa sign uk recognition agreement
RYANAIR : Announces $300m Additional Investment With 3 New Aircraft ..
RYANAIR : AND BALPA SIGN UK RECOGNITION AGREEMENT

01/30/2018 | 08:40am CET

RYANAIR AND BALPA SIGN UK RECOGNITION AGREEMENT

UK ACCOUNTS FOR 25% OF RYANAIR'S FLEET AND PILOTS

Ryanair today (30 Jan) confirmed that it has signed a formal Union Recognition agreement with BALPA (British Airline Pilots Association), who will now be the sole representative body for Ryanair employed Pilots in the UK.

This agreement follows extensive negotiations with BALPA since Ryanair's December announcement that it was willing to recognise Unions for collective bargaining purposes. While these recognition negotiations were continuing with BALPA, the 6 remaining Ryanair UK Bases (including Stansted) voted - in secret ballot - to accept pay increases of up to 20%, which had already been agreed by a majority (9) of other UK bases. These pay increases mean Ryanair's UK pilots are earning 20% more than competitor 737 pilots (Norwegian and Jet2).

Ryanair welcomes the positive and constructive engagement of BALPA which led to the formal signing of this recognition agreement within 5 weeks of the first meeting. This recognition agreement with BALPA is significant because the UK accounts for almost 100 of Ryanair's 400+ current aircraft fleet and over 25% of Ryanair's pilot body. Ryanair looks forward to working with BALPA and its newly elected BALPA Ryanair Company Council.

Welcoming today's recognition agreement, Ryanair's Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson said:

'Welcoming this UK recognition agreement, we are pleased today to announce this UK recognition agreement with BALPA on behalf of our directly employed pilots in the UK. The UK accounts for 25% of Ryanair's fleet and pilot numbers. This agreement validates the decision of Ryanair's Board in December to recognise unions, and the fact that we have delivered pay rises of up to 20% and union recognition for our pilots in our largest market, shows how serious Ryanair is about working constructively with unions that are willing to work constructively with us.

This rapid progress in the UK is in marked contrast to some other EU countries where we are still waiting for a response to our recognition proposals and where some unions have failed to put these substantial pay increases to our pilots. We now call on these unions to stop wasting time and act quickly to deliver 20% pay increases to our pilots in February, and conclude formal recognition agreements, which they are presently sitting on. Ryanair will not allow these unions to delay pay increases to our pilots. In Dublin for example, where just 35% of our pilots have not yet received this pay increase, we have warned FÓRSA/IALPA that we will offer it to these pilots individually if they refuse / fail to organise a vote among just 35% of our Dublin pilots on this pay increase on/before 31 Jan.

Today's agreement between Ryanair and BALPA shows that Ryanair can work with unions that wish to work with us to promote the interests of both our pilots and our customers.'

ENDS

For further information

please contact:

Robin Kiely Piaras Kelly

Ryanair DAC Edelman Ireland

Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-6789333

[email protected] [email protected]

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:39:01 UTC.

