Ryanair : CEO says not expecting strikes but cannot rule them out

Ryanair averted the threat of widespread Christmas strikes by unilaterally recognising unions in December for the first time in its 32-year history, but it has struggled to formalise relations in some countries.

"We're not expecting them, but it's important for investors that we don't rule them out. If there are (strikes), we will take them as we have in Germany and Portugal. Being unionised means we will have occasional strikes," O'Leary said in a video presentation following quarterly results.

O'Leary added that he expected to finalise pilot recognition agreements in Spain and Germany in the next few months and that Ryanair was also on track to sign its first cabin crew recognition agreements in a month or two.

