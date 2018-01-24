Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/24 08:30:00 pm
16.68 EUR   -0.95%
07:50p RYANAIR : European pilot group demands Ryanair meet unions collectiv..
03:08p EASYJET : soaring higher
12:24p RYANAIR : Launches Ryanair Rooms Travel Credit – The Only Hote..
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Ryanair : European pilot group demands Ryanair meet unions collectively

01/24/2018 | 07:50pm CET
People walk through the Ryanair section of the Departures area at Dublin airport in Dublin

Unions representing Ryanair pilots told management on Wednesday they wanted to meet on a collective basis as they were unhappy with the progress of individual talks, according to a letter sent to the Irish airline by the European Cockpit Association (ECA).

The letter, which was on ECA notepaper and was signed by 11 trade unions, also demanded that Ryanair commit by March 1 to permanent direct employment contracts in accordance with the local laws of the country where they are based.

Ryanair in a statement said "Ryanair won't be meeting with any collective group of competitor pilot unions" and said such a grouping would have no legal standing or negotiating licence.

Spokesmen for the ECA and Irish trade union IMPACT declined to comment on whether the letter, seen by Reuters, represented their views.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 015 M
EBIT 2018 1 665 M
Net income 2018 1 419 M
Debt 2018 244 M
Yield 2018 0,81%
P/E ratio 2018 13,95
P/E ratio 2019 13,36
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 19 860 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | RYA | IE00BYTBXV33 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,4 €
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC12.38%24 460
DELTA AIR LINES7.20%42 728
AIR CHINA LTD.-6.57%24 019
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC15.68%23 099
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.35%18 984
LUFTHANSA GROUP-3.71%17 168
