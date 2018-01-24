Ryanair : European pilot group demands Ryanair meet unions collectively

The letter, which was on ECA notepaper and was signed by 11 trade unions, also demanded that Ryanair commit by March 1 to permanent direct employment contracts in accordance with the local laws of the country where they are based.

Ryanair in a statement said "Ryanair won't be meeting with any collective group of competitor pilot unions" and said such a grouping would have no legal standing or negotiating licence.

Spokesmen for the ECA and Irish trade union IMPACT declined to comment on whether the letter, seen by Reuters, represented their views.

