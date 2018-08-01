Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
News

Ryanair : Timeline - Ryanair struggles with widespread strike action

08/01/2018 | 03:19pm CEST

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair is facing escalating strikes across Europe as it struggles in negotiations with trade unions, forcing it to cancel flights and hurting some of its bookings.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers pledged in December to recognise unions for the first time and while it has signed recognition deals in some markets, it has failed to do so in others and not yet reached any collective labour agreements.

Ryanair operates from 86 bases in 37 countries and carried 130 million passengers last year.

Below are a list of the strikes that have taken place or are planned since union negotiations began.

Aug. 10:

Ryanair pilots in Sweden are set to strike, citing management's failure to meet union representatives for more than eight months. Unions in Belgium have also called on pilots to strike on the same day in support of their colleagues in Ireland.

Aug. 3:

Irish pilots plan a fourth one-day strike, causing Ryanair to cancel 20 flights. The airline has already responded to the Irish action by making good on a threat to move jobs away from any bases impacted by the stoppages, beginning with Dublin where it cut its winter fleet by 20 percent last week.

July 31:

Pilots in the Netherlands back the Dutch Airline Pilots Association call for industrial action in a vote the unions calls a necessary "wake up call" in negotiations.

July 30:

Ryanair pilots in Germany overwhelmingly vote to strike and give the airline until August 6 to make a better offer after talks on a collective labour agreement ended without the progress the Vereinigung Cockpit pilot union sought.

July 25/ 26:

Cabin crew in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium staged a two-day strike that forced Ryanair to cancel the flights of more than 50,000 customers.

July 24:

Ryanair cancelled 16 of around 2,300 daily flights on after the third one-day strike by Irish pilots.

July 20:

Ryanair cancelled 24 of around 2,300 daily flights after a second one-day strike by Irish pilots.

July 12:

Around a quarter of Ryanair's 350 pilots bases in its home country of Ireland went on strike for the first time in a push for better conditions.

March 29:

Ryanair cancelled dozens of flights to and from airports in Portugal when cabin crew union SNPVAC staged three one-day strikes on March 29, April 1 and April 4.

Feb. 10:

Three Italian unions representing mainly cabin and ground crew staged a four-hour strike because they were not included in contract negotiations with Ryanair.

Dec. 22:

Ryanair was unable to avert its first ever pilots strike on December 22 when pilots in Germany held a four-hour walkout with little impact on flights.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy, editing by Padraic Halpin)

