Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/02 05:51:38 pm
15.145 EUR   +0.63%
05:29p RYANAIR : applies for UK license to shore up routes before Brexit
2017 GREAT DEALS LEA : study
2017 IAG in exclusive takeover talks for Niki-source close to process
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ryanair : applies for UK license to shore up routes before Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 05:29pm CET
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a Ryanair aeroplane at Stansted airport in London

Ryanair recently applied for a British air operating license in a move it said on Tuesday may be required to keep its small domestic UK service operating in the event of a hard Brexit.

Flying rights are currently governed by EU-wide deals and because it is not part of the World Trade Organization, the aviation sector has no natural fallback arrangement to protect flights if there is no deal between Britain and the European Union.

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, follows fellow budget airline Wizz Air in applying for a separate license in Britain via a UK subsidiary.

"A subsidiary company Ryanair UK filed an application on Dec 21 last for an Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) with the Civil Aviation Authority in the UK. This may be required for Ryanair's three UK domestic routes in the event of a hard Brexit in March 2019," the airline said in a statement.

Ryanair said last year that it planned to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.

The Dublin-based airline's three intra-UK routes only account for around 2 percent of its business.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
05:29p RYANAIR : applies for UK license to shore up routes before Brexit
2017 2017'S TOP BUSINESS STORIES : Ryanair crisis, hackers and a giant rabbit
2017 GREAT DEALS LEAD TO WORSE TREATMENT : study
2017 RYANAIR : Stansted looks beyond Ryanair to add touch of class from Gulf
2017 IAG in exclusive takeover talks for Niki-source close to process
2017 IAG in exclusive takeover talks for Niki-source close to process
2017 IAG in exclusive takeover talks for Niki - source close to process
2017 VIETJET AVIATION JOINT STOCK : Coffee, tea or bikini? VietJet stands by racy cal..
2017 RYANAIR : Hundreds spend night at Stansted airport as snow and ice hit flights
2017 RYANAIR : Hundreds stranded at UK airports as snow and ice cause disruption
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Ryanir faces pilot walkout in Germany
2017 Ryanair agrees to pilot unions
2017 Ryanair traffic up 6%
2017 Select global airline stocks fall back
2017 Ryanair pilots start process for company council in UK
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 998 M
EBIT 2018 1 654 M
Net income 2018 1 411 M
Debt 2018 255 M
Yield 2018 0,91%
P/E ratio 2018 12,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,85
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 17 802 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | RYA | IE00BYTBXV33 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,4 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.00%21 407
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%39 926
AIR CHINA LTD.71.11%24 432
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.00%19 967
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP0.00%18 059
LUFTHANSA GROUP0.00%17 409
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.